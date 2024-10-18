METRO PARKS-REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: Security & Patrol Services for Parks & Recreation RFP No. PR2024-30

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive information for RFP No. PR2024-30 District Wide Security Services until November 5, 2024, by 12:00 P.M. Information shall be submitted to procurement@TacomaParks.com attention to the RFP Coordinator. Information received after the appointed time set for receipt will not be reviewed. Please see the full RFP on Metro Parks Website: http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/

Email questions to procurement@tacomaparks.com

IDX-1004089

October 18, 2024