Metro Parks-Public Hearing

Monday, November 25, 2024

Notice of Public Hearing

On Monday, November 25, 2024, the Metro Parks Tacoma Board of Park Commissioners will conduct a Public Hearing its 2025-2026 Biennial Budget

The Public Hearing will be held at 5:00pm at Metro Parks Headquarters, 4702 S. 19th Tacoma, WA 98405.

The Public Hearing will be conducted both virtually and in-person. To attend in-person, the Public Hearing will be held at Metro Parks Headquarters, 4702 S. 19th Tacoma, WA 98405. The meeting can be heard by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at https://metroparkstacoma-org.zoom.us/j/89396473570 Webinar ID 893 9647 3570

Oral comments will be taken at the hearing. If you are attending virtually, please press the Raise Hand button near the bottom of your Zoom window or *9 on your phone. If you are attending in person, please sign in at the back of the room. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the Board Secretary at jenniferb@tacomaparks.com or by mail at 4702 S. 19th St. Street, Tacoma, WA 98405, by 2:00 p.m., on Monday, November 25, 2024. Written comments will be compiled and forwarded to the Park Board. Contact: Jennifer Bowman

253-305-1091

November 7, 2024