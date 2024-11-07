Metro Parks-Public Hearing

METRO PARKS
Board of Park Commissioners
Metro Parks Headquarters
4702 S. 19th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405
Monday, November 25, 2024
Metro Parks Tacoma
Notice of Public Hearing
On Monday, November 25, 2024, the Metro Parks Tacoma Board of Park Commissioners will conduct a Public Hearing its 2025-2026 Biennial Budget
The Public Hearing will be held at 5:00pm at Metro Parks Headquarters, 4702 S. 19th Tacoma, WA 98405.
The Public Hearing will be conducted both virtually and in-person. To attend in-person, the Public Hearing will be held at Metro Parks Headquarters, 4702 S. 19th Tacoma, WA 98405. The meeting can be heard by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at https://metroparkstacoma-org.zoom.us/j/89396473570 Webinar ID 893 9647 3570
Oral comments will be taken at the hearing. If you are attending virtually, please press the Raise Hand button near the bottom of your Zoom window or *9 on your phone. If you are attending in person, please sign in at the back of the room. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the Board Secretary at jenniferb@tacomaparks.com or by mail at 4702 S. 19th St. Street, Tacoma, WA 98405, by 2:00 p.m., on Monday, November 25, 2024. Written comments will be compiled and forwarded to the Park Board. Contact: Jennifer Bowman
253-305-1091
IDX-1004902
November 7, 2024