Metro Parks of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

THE METROPOLITAN PARK

DISTRICT OF TACOMA

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

To Establish our A&E Roster for Architectural, Engineering and Surveyor Firms

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma is soliciting statements of qualifications from Architectural, Engineering and Surveyor firms for their 2024 A&E Roster. Please visit: www.metroparkstacoma.org/contract-bidding to review submittal instructions in more detail. Although submittals are accepted throughout the year, interested firms are asked to submit all required documentation by February 29, 2024 to be included in the roster.

IDX-990764

January 30, 2024