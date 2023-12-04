METRO PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

REQUEST FOR BIDS

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

2024 Seafood Purchases

BID NO. Z2023-31

Advertisement for Bids

The Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium will receive bids for Seafood Purchases at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, by email until 10am December 21, 2023, to procurement@tacomaparks.com Bids will then be read and reviewed and bidders will be notified as to results. Bids received after the appointed time will be returned unopened.

Bid Scope

Bids for multiple seafood items for animal food, including sustainable seafood practices. Bid award will be determined by seafood type, price, and quality. Several vendors will be utilized. Questions During Bidding

For questions concerning preparation of bids, please contact: Tresa Edmonds at 253-404-3631, tresa.edmonds@pdza.org. For sustainable practices information contact Sheriden Ploof at 253-404-3800 X 3720, email sheriden.ploof@pdza.org . Bidding Documents

Bidding documents may be obtained for the Metro Parks Tacoma website. https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/

December 4, 14, 2023