MenoHarmony Reviewed

MenoHarmony is a nutritional supplement marketed as a fix for menopause symptoms.

By taking two capsules of MenoHarmony daily, you can purportedly end hot flashes, avoid night sweats, boost libido, lose weight, and feel younger, among other benefits.

Is MenoHarmony really the answer you’ve been waiting for? How does MenoHarmony work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the new menopause formula today in our review.

What is MenoHarmony?

MenoHarmony is a menopause supplement created by Doris Bonnstetter.

Doris was tired of dealing with symptoms of menopause. Her symptoms were worse than normal. So she started to research natural solutions. To make a long story short, Doris developed MenoHarmony to relieve menopause symptoms in women around the world without hormone therapy, pills, surgery, doctor’s visits, or invasive treatments.

According to the official MenoHarmony website, YourMenopauseFix.com, the supplement “starts working in minutes” to relieve symptoms of menopause.

Each serving of MenoHarmony contains a blend of natural ingredients to avoid hot flashes and night sweats, help you lose weight, boost your sex drive, and balance your mood.

MenoHarmony Benefits

MenoHarmony is marketed as an “advanced menopausal formula for optimal estrogen levels.” By taking two capsules of MenoHarmony daily, you can purportedly enjoy benefits like:

End hot flashes

Avoid night sweats

Boost libido and restore sex drive

Lose weight

Feel younger

Enjoy natural, science-backed ingredients with no side effects

Overall, MenoHarmony claims to conquer all major symptoms of menopause without medication, hormone treatment, or other invasive solutions.

Who Created MenoHarmony? About Doris Bonnstetter

MenoHarmony was developed by a woman named Doris Bonnstetter.

Doris is a 52-year old woman living in Bisbee, Arizona with her husband. She’s not a doctor or a nutritionist. Instead, Doris has decades of experience as a wife, parent, family nurse, chef, and bookkeeper.

Doris was motivated to create a menopause supplement after dealing with a devastating hot flash at her niece’s recital.

Doris missed her niece’s recital because she was in the bathroom cooling off from a hot flash. Doris’s niece, Halley, was left crying on stage in front of a crowd of people. It was a humiliating incident for everyone.

Doris knew she needed to make a change, so she started to research natural cures for menopause. Doris’s search led her to Scandinavia, where she developed certain herbs and plants linked to menopause relief.

Eventually, Doris discovered a natural ingredient that triggers an “estro-switch” within the body, fighting back against menopause symptoms instantly.

After testing the formula on herself and rapidly relieving all menopause symptoms, Doris wanted to share it with the world. Today, anyone can buy MenoHarmony online to enjoy similar relief.

MenoHarmony Targets the Root Cause of Menopause Symptoms with Lignans

You can find plenty of menopause supplements sold online and in stores today. Most of them don’t work. So what makes MenoHarmony different? Why pick MenoHarmony over competing menopause supplements?

Doris and the MenoHarmony team claim the formula targets the root cause of menopause symptoms. Instead of simply targeting symptoms of menopause, the formula tackles the root of the issue.

Here’s how Doris and her team explain it:

“…over time, your body’s production of estrogen comes to a screeching halt. As a result, menopause kicks in. Most women – and doctors, for that matter — think they have to directly support estrogen levels…Unfortunately, it’s not that simple.”

Unfortunately, you can’t just raise estrogen levels to fight back against menopause.

In fact, women who raise estrogen levels artificially could have an increased risk of breast cancer, heart disease, and osteoporosis.

That’s why many women choose to naturally support estrogen levels by adjusting their diet. Many women take flaxseeds, whole grain maize, and soy with lignans, for example, because these ingredients support your body’s estrogen production:

“With a lignan-rich diet, you can eat your way there…It’s not up for debate: lignans are one of the most powerful ways you can naturally support estrogen levels…”

However, there’s one problem with this lignan-heavy diet approach to fighting menopause: your body struggles to convert lignans from plants into estrogen your body can use. Plants contain plant-based estrogen, while humans need human estrogen.

Doris and her team, however, claim to have surmounted this problem. Citing research from an international team, Doris’s MenoHarmony formula “fixed the lignan absorbability problem,” making it “the biggest menopausal breakthrough of the century.”

How Doris Solved the Lignan Absorption Problem

MenoHarmony is based on the power of lignans. Researchers in Finland recently solved the lignan absorbability problem, making it easier than ever for women with menopause to relieve menopause symptoms using lignans.

Here’s how lignans help with menopause:

After decades of research, scientists in Finland discovered “a new generation of lignan complexes” from a special plant native to Finland.

That plant only grows in the remote, snow-capped mountains of Finland. Doris and her team describe the tree’s location in Finland as “some of the highest altitudes on the planet,” which is unusual because the highest mountain in Finland is only 4,344 feet high (a lower altitude than Denver).

The specific tree is called Piciea abies. You can only harvest the rare tree during certain times of the year.

Piciea abies is effective for boosting estrogen because it contains a “pure lignan.” Pure lignans go through a lightning-quick conversion process in the body. Your body absorbs pure lignans faster than it absorbs ordinary lignans, allowing you to rapidly relieve menopause symptoms.

Within minutes of consuming the pure lignans in MenoHarmony, you’ll start to feel “the soothing, rejuvenating benefits of healthy estrogen levels within minutes.” According to Doris and her team, the formula raises estrogen levels within minutes to provide powerful and noticeable benefits.

How Pure Lignans Help with Menopause

Doris and her team added pure lignans to MenoHarmony after analyzing research from Finland. That research showed pure lignans could easily be absorbed by the body and provide powerful effects on estrogen within minutes.

Here are some of the effects you can expect to experience after taking the pure lignans in MenoHarmony, according to a 2022 study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition and cited on the official MenoHarmony website. In that study, researchers compared the effects of pure lignans to a placebo.

Here’s what researchers found when they told a group of women with menopause to take pure lignans:

Pure lignans begin to work “within 30 minutes” of consumption, confirming pure lignans were “absorbed at record-speeds.”

Pure lignans raised estrogen precursor levels by 1,928%. Although that number sounds alarmingly high, Doris assures users it’s “still within normal and safe ranges.”

Women taking pure lignans reduce hot flashes “by more than half.”

One researcher claims she has “never seen something this compelling” in her years of working in the field.

Because of these results, Doris described pure lignans as “a godsend for women” around the world. Doris decided to combine pure lignans from Piciea babies with other active ingredients to create the ultimate menopause symptom relief formula.

What to Expect After Taking MenoHarmony

Doris combined pure lignans from Piciea abies with a group of nutrients to create the first MenoHarmony formula.

Here’s what Doris experienced soon after taking MenoHarmony for the first time:

Doris took two easy-to-swallow capsules of MenoHarmony then went about her day.

The same day she took MenoHarmony for the first time, Doris’s hot flashes “were nearly gone.” She would feel a small rise in heat, but it came and went within minutes as opposed to an ordinary hot flash.

Doris claims she felt more confident and more energetic after taking MenoHarmony. She also felt more like herself.

The first night after taking MenoHarmony, Doris slept “like a stone.” Instead of kicking off her covers in the middle of the night, Doris slept perfectly.

The first morning after taking MenoHarmony, Doris had higher energy levels than she had in years.

That same morning, Doris and her husband had sex “for the first time in a year.” She described the experience as “magical.” Now, she and her husband “can’t keep our hands off each other” thanks to MenoHarmony.

Overall, Doris claims she felt better after taking MenoHarmony “than I did twenty years ago, in my 30s.” The formula rapidly relieved all menopause symptoms within hours of taking it for the first time.

MenoHarmony Ingredients

Many menopause supplements claim to offer similar benefits to MenoHarmony. However, some supplements have science-backed ingredients while others do not.

Here are all of the active ingredients in MenoHarmony and how they work, according to Doris and her team:

Estrogen Promoting Powerhouse #1: HMRlignan: HMRlignan is a proprietary formula made from pure lignans. Described as being “light years ahead of anything else on the market,” HMRlignan can purportedly triple estrogen precursors in women, reduce hot flashes by half, and provide other types of powerful relief from symptoms of menopause, according to the official MenoHarmony website. HMRlignan also has powerful antioxidant effects for joint health, anti-aging effects, cognition, elastin production, and more. According to Doris and her team, the HMRlignan in MenoHarmony can boost hyaluronic acid production by 10.85%, raise elastin production by 71%, and boost collagen levels by 41%, among other benefits.

Estrogen Promoting Powerhouse #2: Diindolylmethane (DIM): Found in many estrogen support supplements, DIM is a natural chemical found in vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower. If HMRlignan is the “yin” to optimal estrogen levels, then DIM is the “yang.” DIM balances estrogen levels by keeping them in a sweet spot. High estrogen levels are associated with an increased risk of certain diseases and illnesses. DIM prevents HMRlignan from raising estrogen too high. It keeps you in harmony to support normal, stable, balanced estrogen levels.

Estrogen Promoting Powerhouse #3: KSM-66 Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha is one of the world’s best-known adaptogens, and many people take ashwagandha daily for its purported benefits. Used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries, ashwagandha is an adaptogen because it manages your body’s response to stress. Your body faces physical and cognitive stressors every day, and those stressors impact health. Women going through menopause have even higher-than-average stress levels. Doris and her team added ashwagandha to MenoHarmony to boost sex drive, manage stress response, and manage menopause symptoms. KSM-66 is a specific, proprietary form of ashwagandha designed for maximum concentration and bioavailability.

Estrogen Promoting Powerhouse #4: Black Cohosh Extract: MenoHarmony contains black cohosh extract, which has a long history of use in Native American medicine. One study showed black cohosh reduces hot flashes by half, while another study showed black cohosh reduced hot flashes by 82%. According to Doris and her team, the black cohosh in MenoHarmony works “by powerfully balancing estrogen levels in the body.” Black cohosh can also be particularly effective for menopause relief and hot flashes, and some studies have shown black cohosh can significantly reduce the incidence and severity of hot flashes.

Estrogen Promoting Powerhouse #5: Chaste Tree Extract: MenoHarmony contains a unique ingredient called chaste tree extract. Derived from the chaste tree, which is native to rainforests of wester Asia, chaste tree extract can support dopamine and estrogen levels in the body. Your dopamine and estrogen levels are closely connected. According to Doris and her team, the chaste tree extract in MenoHarmony can reduce menopause symptoms – including depression, anxiety, sexual dysfunction, and other symptoms – by 60%.

Each serving of MenoHarmony contains five powerhouse ingredients to boost estrogen production in a balanced way. The formula claims to work within minutes to target estrogen production.

Scientific Evidence for MenoHarmony

MenoHarmony was developed by two people, including a scientist named Elaine and a woman named Doris Bonnstetter. Doris’s brother, Kyle, runs the supplement company that manufactures MenoHarmony.

Although MenoHarmony has not completed clinical trials or formal studies, it has been tested in small settings. Doris claims she rapidly relieved virtually all menopause symptoms within hours of taking MenoHarmony for the first time, for example. She also claims the formula will “promote optimal estrogen levels in minutes” by triggering your estro-switch. Doris also claims MenoHarmony “has zero side effects” and is “guaranteed to work” on women of all ages.

As proof, Doris and her team cite 35 scientific studies on the MenoHarmony references page. Doris also claims she gave away early bottles of MenoHarmony to beta testers at $124 per bottle, suggesting there was some type of early testing among a group of volunteers. We’ll review that research below to determine how MenoHarmony works.

The most important ingredient in MenoHarmony is Norway spruce, also known as Piciea abies. The most popular type of Norway spruce extract in the supplement industry is HMRlignan, a proprietary formula derived from Piciea abies. Multiple studies have verified that proprietary formula works as advertised to reduce hot flashes and other symptoms of menopause.

In a 2013 study, for example, researchers asked a group of women to take 72mg of HMRlignan per day for 8 weeks. After 8 weeks, women had increased plasma enterolactone (ENL) levels by as much as 157% from baseline and decreased hot flashes by 50%. Researchers also found no safety issues or reported side effects.

HMRlignan works because it’s an enterolactone precursor, and enterolactone is linked to oestrogen production. HMRlignan traces its history all the way back to the early 2000s, when a group of researchers in Finland linked the natural extract to relief from menopause symptoms. The FDA provided New Dietary Ingredient (NDI) clearance to HMRlignan in 2004, and it’s been a popular supplement ingredient ever since.

In a separate HMRlignan study, researchers tested the formula on a group of 22 postmenopausal females not receiving hormone replacement therapy. Women received either 36mg or 72mg of HMRlignan per day. After 8 weeks, researchers found women quickly absorbs HMRlignan and experienced a significant improvement in hot flash frequency.

MenoHarmony also contains a unique ingredient called black cohosh. In one study, researchers gave black cohosh to a group of 80 postmenopausal women with hot flashes. Women took black cohosh or a placebo over 8 weeks. Researchers found black cohosh was effective in reducing the severity of hot flashes and improving overall quality of life of women. Researchers also found black cohosh was more effective than primrose oil, another popular natural menopause relief solution, because of its effects against hot flashes. A similar 2013 study in Iran found women taking 6.5mg of dried black cohosh extract per day experienced a significant improvement in menopause symptoms after 4 to 8 weeks.

Diindolylmethane (DIM) may sound like an unusual ingredient, but it’s an important part of MenoHarmony – and it’s been linked to menopause relief in some studies. A 2011 study, for example, found DIM supplements modulated estrogen metabolism in a group of patients with thyroid disease.

The final two ingredients in MenoHarmony, ashwagandha and chaste tree extract, have been linked to menopause relief in some studies. In this 2021 study, for example, researchers found ashwagandha root extract helped women manage symptoms of perimenopause over an 8-week period. A group of 100 women took 300mg of ashwagandha or a placebo. Similarly, a 2019 study on chaste tree extract (Vitex agnus-castus) led to a reduction in menopause symptoms in a group of 52 women who took chaste tree extract or a placebo.

Overall, MenoHarmony contains five natural ingredients linked to menopause relief and reduced incidents of menopause symptoms. By taking two capsules of MenoHarmony daily, you may be able to relieve symptoms of menopause in various ways.

MenoHarmony Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

MenoHarmony is backed by strong reviews online from menopausal and post-menopausal women. According to the official website, many women have rapidly relieved symptoms of menopause soon after taking MenoHarmony.

Here are some of the thoughts shared by customers:

Doris Bonnstetter, who helped create MenoHarmony and was the first to take the formula, claims she experienced positive effects of the supplement within the first 24 hours of taking it for the first time.

Other customers report feeling effects after 30 days, with effects peaking after 90 days. However, according to the official website, you don’t need to continue taking MenoHarmony to avoid menopause symptoms; instead, your menopause problems “will be a distant memory” after taking MenoHarmony for 90 days.

One woman claims she has lost weight, boosted her metabolism, and stabilized her mood, energy, and mental clarity thanks to MenoHarmony, describing it as a “great product.”

Another woman started to feel like her old self within 2 weeks of taking the supplement for the first time. She had struggled to feel romantic and sexy since menopause, and she didn’t feel like dating. MenoHarmony fixed that problem.

Another customer claims her hormones “are more balanced” thanks to MenoHarmony and she feels like she “found my life again” because of the formula.

MenoHarmony Pricing

MenoHarmony is priced at $49 per bottle, although the price drops significantly when ordering 3 or 6 bottles at once.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering MenoHarmony online today:

1 Bottle: $49 + $7.95 Shipping

$49 + $7.95 Shipping 3 Bottles: $132 ($44 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

$132 ($44 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping 6 Bottles: $234 ($39 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

Each bottle contains a 30 day supply of MenoHarmony, or 30 servings (60 capsules). You take two capsules daily to relieve menopause symptoms.

MenoHarmony Refund Policy

MenoHarmony is backed by a 90 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase if you’re unsatisfied with the effects for any reason.

Contact the manufacturer within 90 days of ordering the formula to begin the refund process.

About Change That Up

MenoHarmony is manufactured by an online health and wellness brand called Change That Up, found online at ChangeThatUp.com.

According to Change That Up’s About Us page, the company was founded with the goal of encouraging and empowering readers to achieve personal transformation. Today, the company offers multiple supplements and online guides to help achieve that goal.

Change That Up is led by Kyle Bonnstetter, described as a health and lifestyle expert with experience working with celebrities and athletes.

Kyle’s sister, Doris Bonnstetter, helped formulate MenoHarmony based on her own experience managing menopause.

Doris is a 52-year old Arizona-based wife and mother with no formal medical or nutritional experience. However, she partnered with a scientist named Elaine to develop the formula. Elaine verified the formula was safe and the ingredients were within normal ranges.

In addition to MenoHarmony, other popular Change That Up supplements include CardiaFlow, ProstateP4, and Charge.

You can contact Change That Up and the MenoHarmony customer service team via phone or email:

Phone: 1-866-710-2525

1-866-710-2525 Email: support@changethatup.com

Final Word

MenoHarmony is a menopause supplement sold exclusively through YourMenopauseFix.com.

Featuring a blend of HMRlignan and other science-backed ingredients, MenoHarmony claims to balance estrogen, reduce hot flashes, and relieve other symptoms of menopause to provide effective, targeted benefits.

To learn more about MenoHarmony and how it works or to buy the menopause relief formula online today, visit the official website.

