May 20 Nose Art After Dark Evening Event Looks at the Naughty Side of Airplane Art

SEATTLE—Military aircrews have long flown into battle emboldened by the artwork that decorated the nose of their planes. Nose Art After Dark is the Museum’s 21+ evening experience with food, cocktails and a curated look at nose art’s heyday during World War II—when the images were often more naughty than nice. The event will be Friday, May 20 from 7-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $110 general admission/$100 Museum Members and must be purchased by Monday, May 16th.

The evening begins in the Museum’s World War II gallery surrounded by the War’s greatest fighter aircraft. Patrons may enjoy an hour of complimentary beer and wine, or specialty cocktails created by the Museum’s master mixologist, Sune Sandling, who will demonstrate how to manifest the spirits to perfection. Artist Emily Simmons will draw nose art, and patrons will be provided with stencils and materials for making their own designs. The event then transitions to appetizers and a cash bar in the Museum’s Skyline Room with vistas of Seattle and overlooking a World War II B-29 bomber named Doc (wearing nose art of the Disney character) parked directly below. Capping the night is a lively presentation by the Museum’s Senior Curator (and nose art know-it-all), Matthew Burchette.

Nose Art After Dark is a 21+ event, and some of the images in the program contain sexual content and do not reflect the Museum’s views.

About The Museum of Flight: Founded in 1965, the independent, nonprofit Museum of Flight is one of the largest air and space museums in the world, serving 600,000 visitors annually before the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in 2020. The Museum’s collection includes more than 160 historically significant airplanes and spacecraft, from the first fighter plane (1914) to today’s 787 Dreamliner. Attractions at the 23-acre, 5-building Seattle campus include the original Boeing Company factory, the NASA Space Shuttle Trainer, and a rare exhibition of the rocket engines used to launch Apollo astronauts to the Moon. With a foundation of aviation history, the Museum is also a hub of news and dialogue with leaders in the emerging field of private spaceflight ventures. The Museum’s aviation and space library and archives are the largest on the West Coast. More than 150,000 individuals are served annually by the Museum’s onsite and outreach educational programs. The Museum of Flight is accredited by the American Association of Museums, and is an Affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution.

The Museum of Flight is located at 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle, Exit 158 off Interstate 5 on Boeing Field halfway between downtown Seattle and Sea-Tac Airport. The Museum is open every day except Thanksgiving and Christmas from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The first Thursday of every month the Museum is open until 9 p.m., with free admission after 5 p.m. Museum admission for adults is $25. Youth 5 through 17 are $17, youth 4 and under are free. Seniors 65 and over $21. Groups of ten or more: $19 per adult, $12 per youth, $17 per senior. Parking is always free. There is a full lunch menu café operated by McCormick & Schmick’s. For general Museum information, please call 206-764-5720 or visit www.museumofflight.org

– The Museum of Flight