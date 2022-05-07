No. 22-2-06170-2

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Richard Miller, Personal Representative of the Estate of Vernon L. Miller, deceased,

Plaintiff,

v.

Mary J. Owens, deceased, and the heirs, spouses, legatees, or devisees of Mary J. Owens, deceased; and all unknown persons or parties claiming to have any right, title or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,

Defendants.

TO: Mary J. Owens, deceased and the heirs, spouses, legatees, or devisees of Mary J. Owens, deceased;

AND TO: and all unknown persons or parties claiming to have any right, title or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to it, within sixty (60) days after the 9th day of May, 2022, and defend the quiet title action in Pierce County, Washington and answer the Complaint of Richard Miller, Personal Representative of the Estate of Vernon L. Miller, deceased, (“Plaintiff’). You are asked to serve a copy of your Answer or responsive pleading upon the undersigned attorneys for the Plaintiff at its office stated below. In case of your failure to do so judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint which has been filed with the Clerk of the Court. The Complaint seeks to quiet title to real property located in Pierce County which has the following legal description:

LOTS 11, 12 AND 13, BLOCK 12, REPLAT OF TISDALE AND HAUKE’S ADDITION TO THE CITY OF NEW TACOMA, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 3 OF PLATS AT PAGE 92, RECORDS OF THE PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR, PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. Tax Parcel No.: 9105001310

DATED this 5th day of May, 2022.

Stephen A. Burnham, WSBA #13270

/s/Madeleine A. Spencer, WSBA #57892 Attorneys for Plaintiff

CAMPBELL BARNETT PLLC 317 South Meridian

Puyallup, Washington 98371

253-848-3513

IDX-954162

May 9, 16, 23, 31, June 6, 13, 2022