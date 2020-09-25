LEGAL NOTICE

SEPA File #LU20-0179: City of Tacoma Planning and Development Services Department has issued a Preliminary Determination of Environmental Nonsignificance (DNS) on the proposed 2020 Annual Amendment to the One Tacoma Comprehensive Plan and the Land Use Regulatory Code (“2020 Amendment”), which includes three subjects: (1) Heidelberg-Davis Site – Land Use Designation Change; (2) View Sensitive Overlay District – Height Limit Change; and (3) Minor Plan and Code Amendments. The DNS was made after review of an environmental checklist and other relevant information. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required. This determination will become final on October 16, 2020, unless modified by the City based on public comments received. The Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on October 7, and planning staff will conduct two open houses on September 28 and 30. For instructions to join these virtual events, and to review the complete text of the 2020 Amendment and the associated staff analysis and environmental checklist, visit www.cityoftacoma.org/2020Amendment. Comments on the DNS or the proposal must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on October 9, 2020, via e-mail to Planning@cityoftacoma.org.

IDX-909484

September 25, 2020