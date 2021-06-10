LEGAL NOTICE-Resolution No. 40790

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, June 8, 2021, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. 40790 A resolution setting Monday, June 28, 2021, at 5:00 p.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner to consider Local Improvement District No. 7732 for the conversion of the overhead primary electrical distribution, telephone, and cable television systems to underground along:

* Cascade Avenue from North 13th Street to the cul de sac north of North 17th Street; * The alley between Cascade Avenue and Fir Street from North 13th Street north to 1528 Cascade Avenue; * Fir Street from North 15th Street to the cul de sac north of North 17th Street; * North 13th Street from Cascade Avenue to the alley between Cascade Avenue and Fir Street; * North 15th Street from Jackson Avenue to Fir Street; and

* North 17th Street from Jackson Avenue to Juniper Street.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-929724

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, June 10, 2021 and Friday, June 11, 2021.