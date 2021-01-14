LEGAL NOTICE-Resolution No. 40725

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, January 12, 2021, passed the following resolutions. The summary of the contents of said resolutions, consisting of the title, are as follows:

Resolution No. 40725 A resolution setting Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner, which was previously granted a continuance by the Hearing Examiner, on the request to vacate a portion of the alley right-of-way, lying between South 11th and South 12th Streets, and Martin Luther King Jr. Way and South “J” Street, to facilitate an affordable market housing, office, and small business space. (Forterra Hilltop East, LLC and Forterra Hilltop West, LLC; File No.124.1409)

Resolution No. 40726 A resolution setting Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner on the request to vacate that portion of South Mason Avenue, lying north of South 19th Street, abutting 1819 South Mason Avenue, for expanded yard use. (True Vine Senior Citizens Center; File No. 124.1423)

Resolution No. 40727 A resolution amending Resolution No. 40719, to change the date of the public hearing by the Hearing Examiner to Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., relating to the request to vacate the air rights over a westerly portion of Tacoma Avenue South, lying southerly of South 14th Street, to facilitate design variability on a residential building project. (1402 Tacoma, LLC; File No. 124.1422)

The full text of the above resolutions may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505.

Doris Sorum, City Clerk Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, January 14, and Friday, January 15, 2021. IDX-917674