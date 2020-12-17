LEGAL NOTICE-Resolution No. 40711

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, December 15, 2020, passed the following resolutions. The summary of the contents of said resolutions, consisting of the title, are as follows:

Resolution No. 40711 A resolution setting Tuesday, January 5, 2021, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the proposed amendments to the 2019-2020 Annual Action Plan for Housing and Community Development projects.

Resolution No. 40712 A resolution setting Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner on the request to vacate portions of South 37th Street, Union Avenue, and South Tacoma Way, for the business uses of 3505 and 3515 South Tacoma Way. (Chandler Investment I, LLC; File No. 124.1408)

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



The full text of the above resolutions may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505.

Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-915998

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, December 17, and Friday, December 18, 2020