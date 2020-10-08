LEGAL NOTICE-Resolution No. 40659

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, October 6, 2020, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows:

Resolution No. 40659 A resolution setting Monday, October 26, 2020, at 5:00 p.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner to consider Local Improvement District No. 3970, to extend the wastewater main in North 48th Street from Lexington Street east 150 feet, thence south in Lexington Street, approximately 680 feet, and all other work necessary for the extension.

Resolution No. 40660 A resolution setting Monday, October 26, 2020, at 5:00 p.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner to consider Local Improvement District No. 3971, to extend the wastewater main in East 48th Street from East “D” Street west to East “C” Street, thence north in East “C” Street, approximately 390 feet, and all other work necessary for the extension.

The full text of the above resolutions may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505.

Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-910740

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, October 8, and Friday, October 9, 2020.