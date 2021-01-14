LEGAL NOTICE-Ordinance No. 28728

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, January 12, 2021, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, are as follows: Ordinance No. 28728 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by the Tacoma Police Management Association, Local 26..

Ordinance No. 28731 An ordinance providing for the formation of Local Improvement District No. 3970, to extend an eight-inch wastewater main within North 48th Street from Lexington Street east 150 feet, then south in Lexington Street, approximately 680 feet.

Ordinance No. 28733 An ordinance amending Chapter 12.08 of the Municipal Code, relating to Wastewater and Surface Water Management – Regulation and Rates, to correct 2021 and 2022 rates and charges for the discharge of septic holding tank contents, to remain at 2020 levels for each of the years 2021 and 2022, retroactive to January 1, 2021; and declaring an emergency, making necessary the passage of this ordinance, and its becoming effective immediately.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

