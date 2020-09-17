LEGAL NOTICE-Ordinance No. 28687

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, September 15, 2020, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28687 An ordinance providing for the issuance and sale of a Sewer Revenue Bond, in an amount not to exceed $21 million, to evidence the City’s obligations under a Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act loan with the United States Environmental Protection Agency, for costs associated with repairs and improvements to the electrical distribution system at the Central Treatment Plant; approving and authorizing execution of the loan agreement and providing for the disposition of the proceeds of the loan, the delivery of the bond to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, and the payment of costs of issuance of the bond; delegating the authority to approve the final terms of the bond and declaring an emergency, making necessary the passage of this ordinance, and becoming effective immediately.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-908860

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, September 17, 2020.