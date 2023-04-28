Kratom Extract: Boost Energy, Improve Mood, & Manage Pain

Kratom, a remarkable botanical hailing from Southeast Asia, is captivating the interest of people nationwide. Derived from the leaves of Mitragyna speciosa, a tropical tree belonging to the coffee family, kratom boasts a rich variety with over 40 species, ensuring a perfect leaf for everyone.

For centuries, the indigenous communities of Southeast Asia have utilized the powerful properties of kratom leaves. Traditionally, these leaves are dried and ground into a fine powder. However, modern advancements have introduced new and convenient ways to consume kratom, including extracts, tinctures, and even delectable gummy candies.

In this article, we delve into the world of kratom extracts, exploring the top options available on the market. Join us as we uncover the best sources and merchants for high-quality kratom extracts, ensuring you find the ideal product to meet your needs.

Top 5 Kratom Extract To Buy Online

Super Speciosa – Overall Best Kratom Extract; Editor’s Choice Kratom Spot – Premium Kratom Extract With Natural Kratom Product Golden Monk – Recommended Kratom Brand For Variety Of Kratom Strains Kats Botanicals – Popular Kratom Extract For Energy Klarity Kratom – Best Kratom Extract With Affordable Price

#1. Super Speciosa: Overall Best Kratom Extract; Editor’s Choice

Based in Florida, Super Speciosa is a kratom vendor certified by the American Kratom Association (AKA) and adheres to the AKA’s stringent Good Manufacturing Practices criteria. Renowned for their transparency, this vendor allows customers to review third-party test results before purchasing, making them one of the safest kratom vendors in the market. Super Speciosa offers a variety of products such as teas, capsules, tablets, and powders, all featuring potent and safe kratom.

Key Features of Super Speciosa:

Impressive Guarantees: With a 30-day money-back guarantee, Super Speciosa ensures customer satisfaction and a hassle-free shopping experience. Additionally, their Happiness Guarantee encourages customers to reach out if the products do not meet their expectations, and the company will do its best to address the issue.

Swift Shipping: Orders placed before 2 pm EST (excluding Sundays) qualify for same-day shipping, and the company also offers several express shipment options for those who need their products quickly.

Unadulterated Kratom Strains: Super Speciosa’s AKA membership ensures the provision of clean, natural kratom strains in their raw form without any alterations. The company offers pure white, red, and green kratom strains.

Stellar Customer Service: The company prides itself on providing exceptional customer service, and customers consistently praise the support they receive from the representatives. No matter the question or concern, Super Speciosa guarantees a helpful response.

Comprehensive Lab Testing: To ensure the absence of contaminants or impurities, all Super Speciosa products undergo third-party lab testing. The company also complies with the American Kratom Association guidelines, including regular third-party tests and cGMP manufacturing methods.

Pros:

Quick shipping

Wholesale opportunities available

Money-back and Happiness guarantees

Wide variety of popular strains

Cons:

Some customers find that their teas need honey or sweeteners to improve their taste.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Super Speciosa

#2. Kratom Spot: Premium Kratom Extract With Natural Kratom Product

Kratom Spot ranks as our number 2 best kratom vendor, and we’re delighted to feature them on our list. The company was established by a group of friends who were so passionate about their mission that they traveled to Southeast Asia to personally select the finest farms for sourcing their leaves.

Priding themselves on their state-of-the-art manufacturing technology and routine sanitization of their facility, Kratom Spot is committed to maintaining high standards. They regularly send their products to third-party labs for 8-point quality analysis. Established in 2013, they have gained considerable experience and offer a wide range of strains, including Maeng da, Bali, and more.

Key Features:

Superior Quality: Kratom Spot proudly offers the highest quality extracts sourced from the best farmers in Southeast Asia. Their Ultra Kratom Extracts are made from the finest, healthiest leaves harvested at their prime. All kratom products are third-party lab tested for consistency, contaminants, and potency.

Tested, Sustainable, and Genuine: Kratom Spot’s extracts are produced by boiling crushed powder, evaporating the water, and resulting in a concentrated, potent extract. Their extracts are Fair Trade certified, shipped in airtight packaging to maintain freshness, lab-tested for safety, and free from artificial ingredients. They import their products directly from sustainable farms in Southeast Asia.

Wide Variety of Extracts: Kratom Spot stocks all the most popular strains, such as Ultra Borneo, Ultra Maeng Da, Bentuangie, Ultra Bali, Ultra Sumatra, Ultra Malay, and Ultra Indo. Whether you’re looking for deep relaxation or an uplifting, creative boost, you’ll find what you need.

Customer-centric Approach: Kratom Spot is run by kratom enthusiasts who prioritize customer satisfaction. They offer a 100% money-back guarantee and ship orders placed from Monday to Friday by 3 pm. Their customer care team is readily available to address any questions about products or orders. You’ll appreciate their dedication to quality, value, and service.

Coupon Code: Sign up for Kratom Spot’s newsletter to receive a 15% off coupon code for your first order. Stay updated by checking your email regularly for exclusive deals and promotions.

Pros:

Highly potent kratom strains

Wide variety of “Ultra” extracts

Free shipping on orders over $50

Responsive customer service

Cons:

Cryptocurrency payments are not accepted.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Kratom Spot

#3. Golden Monk: Recommended Kratom Brand For Variety Of Kratom Strains

Golden Monk is a highly regarded, transparent kratom company that has built a loyal following among kratom enthusiasts. To understand why people love them, just look up their social media presence or search for them on Google. They offer some of the purest, most fairly priced kratom products in an extensive range that includes all the popular strains.

Customers can purchase kratom in bulk or smaller quantities, and the company’s positive reviews speak to the quality of their products. Moreover, they provide a 30-day money-back guarantee, making them a reliable and secure choice for your kratom needs.

Key Features:

Quality and Safe Kratom Products: Golden Monk understands that most consumers aren’t typically looking for kratom extracts, but they’ve recognized the niche market for this product and have developed a high-quality, safe option for those interested.

Informative Website: Golden Monk’s website offers a wealth of information about kratom extracts, covering the basics and explaining the two main types: standard and full-spectrum extracts.

Extract Strength and Pricing: Golden Monk offers a variety of extract brands made from different strains and varying in strength, from 2x to 5x. More potent extracts, such as 60x and 70x, are typically sold in powder form. Prices differ based on the concentration, so be prepared to pay more for stronger extracts.

Extract Potency Information: The extract number indicates the amount of kratom used in making each ml of liquid. For example, a 40x 15ml bottle of liquid kratom extract contains 40g of kratom per ml, totaling 600mg of kratom in the bottle.

Safety Reminder: Golden Monk emphasizes the importance of moderation when using kratom extracts. They suggest starting with half or even a quarter of the recommended dosage, especially for first-time users. Overuse of kratom extracts can lead to side effects such as runny nose, restlessness, muscle or joint pain, insomnia, nausea, sweating, and uncommon aggression.

Pros:

Comprehensive 6-panel lab testing for product safety

Kratom sourced from Indonesian farmers

Discreet shipping with plain packaging

Competitive pricing

AKA membership

Cons:

Limited product selection

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Golden Monk

#4. Kats Botanicals: Popular Kratom Extract For Energy

Kats Botanicals, established in Tennessee in 2016, is committed to offering potent, pure, and high-quality kratom products made from the finest ingredients. They prioritize customer satisfaction and demonstrate a strong passion for natural supplements in their offerings, which include kratom powders and extracts. All their products undergo third-party lab testing to ensure safety and quality, and they provide a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.

Key Features:

Full Spectrum Kratom Extract: This highly potent extract is designed for experienced kratom users and is easy to use. It contains all the essential alkaloids naturally present in the kratom leaf and comes in a convenient powder form that can be mixed with shakes, smoothies, coffee, or even combined with your favorite kratom strain for added strength.

Transparent Manufacturing Process: Kats Botanicals is open about their manufacturing process, from harvesting kratom in Southeast Asia to cleaning, processing, and testing the raw materials for potency and purity in the USA. They use food-grade solvents to extract alkaloids from the plant, adhering to cGMP methodologies for packaging and delivery.

Responsible Use: The kratom extract offered by Kats Botanicals is highly potent, containing 10% or 25% pure refined kratom alkaloids. It is primarily composed of Mitragynine but also includes other alkaloids such as 7-Hydroxymitragynine, Speciociliatine, Speciogynine, and Paynantheine, providing a full-spectrum experience.

Multiple Benefits: Users appreciate the strength and benefits of this kratom extract, including up to 6 hours of effects, faster recovery for those with sore bodies from physical activities, increased well-being and motivation, and the ability to extend the life of their favorite kratom strains by enhancing their potency.

Place your order by 2 pm CT to have it shipped out the same day, and enjoy the peace of mind provided by their money-back guarantee.

Pros:

Offers up to six hours of effects

Highly potent formula suitable for advanced users

Can be combined with other strains to enhance potency

Same-day shipping for orders placed by 2 pm CT

Cons:

Only one extract variety is currently available.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Kats Botanicals

#5. Klarity Kratom: Best Kratom Extract With Affordable Price

Klarity Kratom, based in Los Angeles, California, is renowned for its excellent product selection, competitive pricing, and quick shipping. The company emphasizes safety and quality, providing a satisfaction guarantee and a comprehensive return policy to ensure customers have a worry-free shopping experience. They offer their own brand of kratom capsules and powders, as well as products from the reputable Pure Zen Kratom, ensuring top-quality options for customers.

Although their website may not be as extensive as others, they are not a scam, offering two payment methods: bank transfers and the Zelle payment app. All orders are shipped via the United States Postal Service.

Key Features:

Potent Liquid Kratom Extract: This small yet powerful jar of Kratom Extract provides quick results. While the taste may not be ideal, chasing it with fruit juice or water and brushing your teeth afterward can help.

Affordable Pricing: Priced at just under $20, this liquid extract offers a convenient alternative to dealing with powders or brewing tea. Its small size makes it easy to carry in a backpack or purse.

Speedy Shipping: Klarity Kratom stands out as a premier kratom seller with lightning-fast delivery. They proudly offer free shipping for customers in the contiguous 48 states, with regular discounts available.

Kratom Shots: These popular liquid extracts are derived from the kratom leaf and produced through accelerated solvent extractions. Containing only Mitragynine extract, they are available in various strains and offer a simple, hassle-free way to consume kratom.

Long History: Although kratom shots may seem like a new product, they have been around since 1994 when the 7-hydroxy mitragynine alkaloid constituent was introduced. For beginners, it’s advised to start with half a shot to assess its effects before gradually increasing the dose.

Pros:

Quick onset of effects within 5-10 minutes

Affordable price point

Free shipping within the contiguous 48 states

Convenient and portable format

Cons:

No free shipping to Hawaii and Alaska

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Klarity Kratom

How We Compiled This List of the Most Trustworthy Kratom Vendors Offering Kratom Extracts?

With the kratom market inundated with various products, including extracts, it can be challenging to identify the best options. To help you navigate this landscape, we used specific criteria to select the top five kratom extract vendors:

Transparent Companies: Since the FDA does not regulate kratom, it’s crucial to trust the companies that sell it. Our list features only transparent vendors that provide lab reports, detailed information about their products and leaves, and promptly answer any questions. You can confidently buy kratom from these brands.

High Quality: The market is full of low-grade kratom products that may be unsafe or contain fillers. We focused on featuring only the best vendors that offer fair-trade, organic components. We prioritised brands that adhere to cGMP compliance, ensuring their products are high-quality and safe to consume.

Potency: Our list includes products that are potent, safe, and effective. We also considered the varying potencies available to cater to customers who may prefer different strengths.

Variety: We understand that kratom preferences differ from person to person, so we chose brands that offer high-quality extracts and various other consumption methods.

Pricing: While quality is more important than price, we know that not everyone has a large budget. Although top-quality kratom won’t be cheap, we included products that offer reasonable and fair price points, reflecting their value.

Customer Feedback: Finally, we examined genuine customer reviews, which are the most significant indicators of a product’s worth. We looked for positive feedback and used information from sites like the BBB to gauge customer sentiment.

By following these criteria, we were able to create a comprehensive list of the most reliable kratom vendors selling kratom extracts.

Buying Guide: Essential Factors to Consider Before Purchasing Potent Kratom Extracts

Before you start shopping for kratom extracts from the best kratom vendors, go through this buying guide to ensure you understand the basics.

Powder vs. Extracts: Kratom powders and extracts are not the same. Kratom leaves can be dried and ground into a powder, which uses the entire plant without any alterations. Extracts, on the other hand, are highly concentrated and created by heating the powder and filtering out all but the most potent alkaloids. Kratom extracts are more potent and expensive than powders.

Benefits of Kratom Extracts: Kratom extracts come in smaller, more convenient packaging than powders or capsules. They are easy to consume, as they are finely ground or liquified, and can be mixed into various beverages without the need for hot water. Extracts also have a longer shelf life, allowing you to store them for years without degradation.

Tinctures and Extracts: Kratom extracts are made by extracting alkaloids from freshly dried kratom, either in powder or leaf form, using hot water. The resulting paste is then tested, converted into an extract powder, dried, or mixed with citric acid. Tinctures, on the other hand, are created by combining the extraction process with food-safe ethanol, which preserves the alkaloids while allowing other organic components to break down, resulting in a potent substance.

Selecting a Vendor: When choosing your preferred kratom extract vendor, consider the following factors:

Customer Service: Make sure the vendor has a responsive customer service team to address any issues with your order.

Make sure the vendor has a responsive customer service team to address any issues with your order. Fast Shipping: Choose a vendor that offers timely shipping, either free or with the option to pay for expedited services.

Choose a vendor that offers timely shipping, either free or with the option to pay for expedited services. Reviews: Read customer and unbiased reviews to ensure the product you’re buying is safe, clean, and of high quality.

Read customer and unbiased reviews to ensure the product you’re buying is safe, clean, and of high quality. AKA Membership: Look for vendors with membership in the American Kratom Association, which indicates their products are tested, sterile, and ready for sale.

Keep these factors in mind when shopping for potent kratom extracts to ensure you make an informed decision.

FAQs About Kratom Extract

Q1. What is kratom extract?

Kratom extract is a highly concentrated form of kratom created by extracting the most potent alkaloids from the kratom leaves. This process results in a powerful, concentrated product that offers stronger effects compared to regular kratom powder.

Q2. How is kratom extract made?

Kratom extract is made by heating kratom powder or leaves, then filtering out all but the most potent alkaloids. The resulting paste is tested, converted into an extract powder, dried, or mixed with citric acid to create a highly concentrated product.

Q3. What is the difference between kratom extract and kratom powder?

Kratom powder is made by grinding dried kratom leaves, while kratom extract is a concentrated form created by extracting the most potent alkaloids from the leaves. Kratom extract is more potent and typically more expensive than kratom powder.

Q4. How do I use kratom extract?

Kratom extract can be consumed in various ways, such as mixing it with water, juice, or other beverages, adding it to your regular kratom powder, or taking kratom capsules form. Start with a small dose and gradually increase it as needed to achieve the desired effects.

Q5. What are the benefits of using kratom extract?

Kratom extract offers several benefits, including a more potent effect, smaller and more convenient packaging, ease of consumption, and a longer shelf life compared to regular kratom powder.

Q6. Can I experience side effects from using kratom extract?

Yes, using kratom extract can cause side effects, especially if consumed in large doses. Some possible side effects include nausea, dizziness, dry mouth, constipation, and increased heart rate. It’s essential to start with a small dose and gradually increase it to minimize the risk of side effects.

Q7. How do I choose a reliable kratom extract vendor?

When selecting a kratom extract vendor, consider factors such as customer service, shipping speed, customer reviews, and membership in the American Kratom Association (AKA). AKA membership ensures that the vendor’s products are tested, sterile, and ready for sale.

Related Content:

Conclusion: Best Kratom Extract Products To Buy Online In 2023!

When considering kratom products, it is essential to choose from reputable brands such as Super Speciosa, Kratom Spot, Golden Monk, Kats Botanicals, and Klarity Kratom. These companies have earned consumer trust by offering high-quality, lab-tested, and ethically sourced kratom products.

However, it is crucial to remember that kratom remains a controversial and largely unregulated substance, with potential risks and limited scientific research supporting its use. As such, individuals should exercise caution, consult healthcare professionals, and thoroughly research each brand before making a purchase.

Consumers should also stay informed about ongoing research and regulatory developments to ensure they are making safe and educated decisions about kratom use. Ultimately, selecting a reliable and trustworthy brand is just one step in navigating the complex landscape surrounding kratom extract.