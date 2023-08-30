Know anyone making a difference?

By Morf Morford, Tacoma Daily Index

Nothing could be more obvious in virtually every nation, city and neighborhood, even family or all too many individuals, than the proliferation of seemingly intractable, semi-eternal problems. What is not so obvious is the all-too-often solo sense of determination to take on problems no matter how vast or unsolvable.

Yes, every municipality seems to have an abundance of agencies, committees and programs to address issues as diverse as income inequality, homelessness, crime and ever more extreme weather catastrophes. As we all know, these investments in communities are expensive. And we can see the results – or lack of results – in almost any neighborhood.

This is where unheralded, often barely recognized individuals step up. And if there is anything every community, especially ours, needs right now, it is people willing to step up and make a difference.

It is one thing to have a passion for a burning issue. It might be a very different thing to be equipped and prepared to actually do something that leads to lasting solutions.

Far too many young people have a passion for a cause, are active for a few months and become discouraged, lose their focus and become, like too many of the adults around them, numb if not apathetic about the social problems that swirl around them on a nearly daily basis.

This is where Jane’s Fellowship Program (JFP) steps in.

Solutions that last and that are welcome, not resisted (or sabotaged) by those in need, will, in almost every case, emerge from those directly impacted. Taking this principle as their reference point, Jane’s Fellowship Program funds, supports and equips those with intimate, direct knowledge both of their communities and the issues that impede their fullest development and expression.

The public sector, with its agencies and programs can only do so much. No matter how good original intentions might have been, too many agencies become self-perpetuating (even self-protective) rather than maintaining a focus on the issues they were created to resolve.

The college I attended had what they called DTFs (Disappearing Task Forces). These were organizations with a single focus, and once that issue was addressed, the DTF was disbanded.

In essence, this at least initially is the focus of Jane’s Fellowship Program – to address pressing areas of concern with solutions that are embraced and that complement, rather than replace, any and every role or voice of the community and the public sector.

JFP is a Pierce County-centric program with criteria reflecting that identity and purpose. Applicants must be a resident of Pierce County, 24 years of age or above​, and willing to commit to consistent participation in regularly scheduled activities for the duration of the 12-month program.

From their website;

JFP seeks candidates who are taking action at the grassroots level, in partnership with others, to expand the quality of life in their community but may lack access to opportunities or resources to invest in their own leadership potential.

13-15 candidates are selected each year, deliberately representing and reflecting the diversity of Pierce County. You can see more on the history, vision and mission of JFP here.

In summary, we as a society, even the world at large, need the passion, skill and drive of every upcoming generation. The best gift we could give them, and ourselves, would be to equip them for their destiny.