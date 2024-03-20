Johnson Estate-Non Probate Notice to Creditors

Non Probate Notice to Creditors
In Pierce County
In the matter of the Estate of Larry Steven Johnson, Deceased.
The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above named decedent. The Notice Agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as Notice Agent.
Any person having a claim against the decedent must mail to the Notice Agent a copy of the claim within 30 days after the published Notice to Creditors or 4 months after the date of first publication. If the claim is not presented within this time frame the claim will be forever barred.
Date of first publication:
March 20, 2024
Date of last publication:
April 3, 2024.
Notice Agent:
Jennifer Kostanich
7911 189th Place SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
206 919 9346
IDX-993408
March 20, 27, April 3, 2024