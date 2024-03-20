Johnson Estate-Non Probate Notice to Creditors

Non Probate Notice to Creditors

In Pierce County

In the matter of the Estate of Larry Steven Johnson, Deceased.

The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above named decedent. The Notice Agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as Notice Agent.

Any person having a claim against the decedent must mail to the Notice Agent a copy of the claim within 30 days after the published Notice to Creditors or 4 months after the date of first publication. If the claim is not presented within this time frame the claim will be forever barred.

Date of first publication:

March 20, 2024

Date of last publication:

April 3, 2024.

Notice Agent:

Jennifer Kostanich

7911 189th Place SW

Edmonds, WA 98026

206 919 9346

IDX-993408

March 20, 27, April 3, 2024