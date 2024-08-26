NO. 24-4-01974-2

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.42.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of:

PHYLLIS A. LARSEN,

Deceased.

The Notice Agents named below have elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named Decedent. As of the date of filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the Notice Agents have no knowledge of any other person(s) acting as notice agents or of the appointment of a personal representative of Decedent’s estate in the state of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding Decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any person having a claim against Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the Notice Agents or the Notice Agents’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the Notice Agents’ Declaration and Oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Notice Agents served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

August 26, 2024.

The Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington on that the foregoing is true and correct.

DATED August 22, at La Mesa, California. NOTICE AGENT

By: /s/ AUGUST LARSEN

The Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington on that the foregoing is true and correct.

DATED August 22, 2024, at Tacoma, Washington

NOTICE AGENT

By: /s/ SCOTT A. LARSEN

Attorneys for Notice Agents:

EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC

By: /s/ AHMAD F. KHALAF,

WSBA #50090

AMY C. LEWIS,

WSBA #22176

Attorneys for Notice Agents

Addresses for Mailing or Service:

Notice Agents

August Larsen

8030 La Mesa Blvd

#665

La Mesa, CA 91942

Scott A. Larsen

2120 N. Puget Sound Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98406-5810

IDX-1001421

August 26, September 3, 9, 2024