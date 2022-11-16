IkariaSlim Reviews – Is Ikaria Slim Worth It?

IkariaSlim is a liquid weight loss formula based on a 7-second ritual from a remote Greek island.

By taking IkariaSlim daily, you can purportedly melt away unwanted fat in under 30 days. The formula contains a blend of herbs, plant extracts, nutrients, and more.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about IkariaSlim and how it works today in our review.

What is IkariaSlim?

IkariaSlim is a weight loss supplement sold exclusively online through IkariaSlim.com.

Priced at $49 to $69 per bottle, IkariaSlim is backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee and all purchases come with two free bonuses and free worldwide shipping.

The Florida-based manufacturer of IkariaSlim developed the supplement to help you lose weight safely, easily, and naturally – without relying on toxins or weight loss drugs promoted by big pharmaceutical companies.

Here’s how the makers of IkariaSlim describe the supplement and its effects:

“IkariaSlim is now the most effective weight loss solution on earth. IkariaSlim [can]….bring back energy levels and overall health to their normal state.”

By taking drops of IkariaSlim daily, you can purportedly burn away unwanted fat in as little as 27 days.

All ingredients in IkariaSlim are sourced from the small Greek island of Ikaria, one of five “blue zones” in the world. The people of Ikaria live longer, on average, than people virtually anywhere else on earth.

IkariaSlim Benefits

According to IkariaSlim.com, the weight loss drops can provide the following benefits:

Put your body’s fat burning capabilities into overdrive 24 hours a day

Obliterate fat from your body

Eliminate the root cause of unwanted weight gain

Support healthy blood pressure and overall cardiovascular health

Support healthy blood sugar

Who Created IkariaSlim?

IkariaSlim was created by a man named Rick Jackson. He’s a steel plant manager in Colorado who formerly served as a lieutenant in the United States Navy.

Rick’s wife, Jackie, gained weight over the course of their marriage. She was battling weight gain and the secondary effects of it.

Jackie had tried “everything” to lose weight, according to Rick. She tried the keto, paleo, Atkins, Jenny Craig, and Weight Watchers diets, for example. She tried running, doing P90X, buying a Peloton, and following other trendy workouts. Nothing worked.

One day, Jackie’s weight loss issues came to a critical head. She was at the mall when she collapsed, completely unconscious. After she hit the ground hard, Rick called 911. Paramedics arrived and took Jackie to the hospital.

At the hospital, doctors told Jackie she needed to lose weight. They told her to eat fewer calories and exercise more, but Jackie had already tried that.

Rick started to search for natural, easy weight loss shortcuts Jackie could lose to rapidly lose weight in a safe, easy, and healthy way. Eventually, his search led him to an island in Greece.

The Doctor Who Helped Create IkariaSlim

Rick Jackson, the man who formulated IkariaSlim, is not a medical expert. However, he claims to have partnered with a medical expert – a medical doctor – to create the formula.

That man’s name is Dr. Lucas Panos. Rick knew him from their college days. Dr. Panos later went to attend medical school in Pennsylvania before moving back to his native country, Greece.

Dr. Panos reviewed Jackie’s situation and recommended a solution.

Dr. Panos is from the island of Ikaria. Ikaria is part of a “blue zone,” which means it has a higher-than-average number of centenarians. People in Ikaria have remarkably low rates of obesity, disease, and overall illness. They also tend to live longer than people in virtually any other part of the world.

Here’s how Dr. Lucas Panos and Rick explain life on Ikaria:

“Obesity and heart disease practically do not exist in Ikaria…In Ikaria the average lifespan there is 86 years old. Whereas in the United States it’s only 72.”

Moving to Ikaria wasn’t an option for Rick and Jackie. So Dr. Lucas Panos recommended an all-natural solution Jackie could use to replicate the Ikaria lifestyle every day.

IkariaSlim Uses Powerful, Natural Ingredients from the Island of Ikaria

The Greek island of Ikaria is famous for its longevity and healthy living. Dr. Panos told Jackie to take a specific blend of ingredients to help her lose weight. Those ingredients eventually became the basis for IkariaSlim.

Here’s how Dr. Lucas Panos used the island of Ikaria’s natural ingredients to help Jackie lose weight:

Dr. Lucas Panos wanted to create a solution that would take only 7 seconds a day for Jackie to implement in her life

Dr. Panos wanted that solution to “have an immediate impact” on Jackie’s health and help her rapidly start losing weight and improving her health

All ingredients in the formula had to be sourced from the island of Ikaria in Greece

All ingredients in the formula had to be easy to digest and easy to take daily

According to Dr. Panos, people on Ikaria “consume these ingredients pretty much every day”

Dr. Panos worked with a team to develop the ultimate weight loss formula to save Jackie’s life and help her lose weight. He overnighted the formula to the United States, and Jackie used the formula to rapidly lose weight.

Jackie Lost Nearly 1lb Per Day with IkariaSlim

Jackie received Dr. Panos’ recommended formula in the mail and began to rapidly lose weight.

Here’s what happened to Jackie after she started taking Dr. Panos’ IkariaSlim daily:

Rick and Jackie “began seeing results immediately” after taking the trial version of IkariaSlim

Within the first week, Jackie lost 5lbs and Rick lost 4lbs; they also noticed improvements to mental clarity and energy

Jackie and Rick went for nightly jogs at sunset but did not claim to participate in other strenuous exercise

In the second week, Jackie lost an additional 5lbs, giving her a total of 10lbs of weight loss in the first 14 days of taking IkariaSlim

After one month of taking IkariaSlim, Jackie was only 16lbs away from her weight loss goal

Because of these results, Rick described IkariaSlim as “the solution my wife Jackie, myself and our entire family had dreamed of for so long.” They had both achieved their weight loss goals with the 7-second formula.

How Does IkariaSlim Work?

IkariaSlim uses ingredients sourced from the Greek island of Ikaria to help you lose weight rapidly – and keep that weight off.

Each of the active ingredients in IkariaSlim is not only found on the island of Ikaria, but it’s also a popular part of the Ikarians’ natural diet. According to Dr. Lucas Panos, who helped formulate the supplement, many Ikarians eat these foods daily to boost health, increase longevity, and stay slim.

You take one liquid serving of IkariaSlim daily to lose weight. Some people add drops of IkariaSlim to their morning coffee. Others mix it with water. IkariaSlim is unflavored, which means you can easily add it to anything.

Each liquid serving of IkariaSlim contains L-carnitine, raspberry ketones, glucomannan, and vitamin B12, among other ingredients. These ingredients work in different ways to help you lose weight.

Some of the ingredients in IkariaSlim are rich sources of fiber, for example, that help you physically push waste out of your body. Glucomannan, for example, is a popular source of fiber. Other ingredients in IkariaSlim boost metabolism, helping you naturally burn more calories per day to reach your weight loss goals.

IkariaSlim Ingredients

IkariaSlim contains six ingredients sourced from the island of Ikaria. These ingredients include herbs, plant extracts, minerals, antioxidants, nutrients, and others to help you lose weight.

Here are all of the ingredients in IkariaSlim and how they work:

Super Ingredient #1: L-Carnitine: An amino acid, L-carnitine is essential for fat metabolism and it helps the body produce energy. Your body makes L-carnitine in the brain, liver, and kidneys, then uses L-carnitine to turn fat into energy. If your L-carnitine levels are low, then your body may not transfer as much fat into energy as it’s supposed to. According to Dr. Lucas Panos, high L-carnitine levels are linked with weight loss, which is why some people can eat an unhealthy diet without gaining weight: they naturally have higher L-carnitine levels than others. One 2020 study found L-carnitine supplementation led to a modest but significant effect on body weight, BMI, and fat mass, especially in people who are overweight or obese.

Super Ingredient #2: Raspberry Ketones: A popular weight loss ingredient, raspberry ketones increase metabolism, help with fat burning, and reduce appetite, among other benefits. According to Dr. Panos, raspberry ketones are a popular ingredient on the Island of Ikaria because they increase breakdown of fat, prevent weight gain in the liver, and reduce belly fat gain surrounding your organs, among other benefits.

Super Ingredient #3: Glucomannan: IkariaSlim contains glucomannan, which works by blocking fat in your food from being absorbed into your body. As a type of fiber, glucomannan sits in your gut to promote feelings of fullness while helping you naturally eat fewer calories. In one 2013 study published in the Journal of Obesity, researchers found taking 1.33g of glucomannan per day over 8 weeks was safe for all participants, although glucomannan did not increase weight loss versus a placebo. In another study, researchers found glucomannan led to average weight loss of 5.5lbs over an 8 week period while also helping with cholesterol.

Super Ingredient #4: Vitamin B12: Many vegetarians and vegans have vitamin B12 deficiency because there are few good plant-based sources of the crucial vitamin. Vitamin B12 is critical for energy and metabolism, and low vitamin B12 levels could cause you to feel sluggish. Vitamin B12 gives your body long lasting energy while helping convert your body’s fat and protein into energy, according to the makers of IkariaSlim.

Super Ingredient #5: Vitamin B6: Another B vitamin, vitamin B6 is a water-soluble vitamin your body cannot produce on its own. You need to get vitamin B6 from your diet. According to Dr. Lucas Panos, the vitamin B6 in IkariaSlim helps jumpstart weight loss by helping with fat metabolism and reducing water retention.

Super Ingredient #6: Green Tea Leaf Extract: Green tea leaf extract is popular throughout Asia, and it’s been used in China and Japan for centuries to support overall health and wellness. However, Dr. Panos claims green tea grows naturally on the Greek island of Ikaria, where it has also played a crucial role in health and wellness for centuries. The green tea extract in IkariaSlim can help increase the activity of norepinephrine, a hormone linked to fat burning. Green tea extract is also linked with antioxidant effects because of epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a natural antioxidant.

Together, these six active ingredients can help you lose weight and achieve your fat burning goals.

Scientific Evidence for IkariaSlim

According to the official IkariaSlim website, the formula has helped 117,948 people lose a significant amount of weight in a short period of time. In fact, the manufacturer claims 117,000+ people have lost “24 pounds each” on average “in a 100% safe manner “using the formula.

Before selling IkariaSlim online, Dr. Lucas and Rick Jackson conducted a large clinical trial to verify the weight loss effects of the formula. Here are the results of that trial, according to IkariaSlim.com:

Rick posted ads on local classified sites, Google Search, and Facebook looking for people of all races, ages, and genders who were trying to lose weight

Rick received hundreds of messages from volunteers who wanted to take part of the trial.

Rick and Dr. Lucas performed double blind studies on all patients, describing them as “comprehensive trials” that met “the industry gold standard” of testing

According to Rick, “everyone who followed” the 7 second daily Ikarian protocol lost weight long-term, improved mental clarity, boosted energy, and revitalized their bodies, suggesting IkariaSlim worked with 100% of the treatment group

Excited by the results of that trial, Dr. Panos and Rick finalized the IkariaSlim formula. Today, anyone can use that formula to lose weight. Although Rick and Dr. Panos declined to publish their study in a peer-reviewed journal, they’re confident it can help anyone lose weight when taken daily.

How to Use IkariaSlim

IkariaSlim is designed to be easy for anyone to use. Just add a few drops of the unflavored formula to the beverage of your choice, then drink it daily to lose weight.

Here’s how Rick, Dr. Panos, and the IkariaSlim team recommend taking the supplement:

Squeeze a small amount of Ikaria Slim into a cup of water, tea, coffee, juice, a shake, or any other beverage of your choice

Repeat daily, taking IkariaSlim once per day morning or night

That’s it. By taking IkariaSlim daily, you could lose as much as 0.5lbs to 1lb per day, according to testimonials shared online.

How Much Weight Can You Lose with IkariaSlim?

IkariaSlim claims to help you lose weight within just 27 days or fewer. The official website is filled with testimonials from customers who have lost substantial weight in a short period using IkariaSlim.

Here are some of the weight loss stories featured on the official website:

One customer claims she lost 25lbs with IkariaSlim after struggling to lose weight with a personal trainer, healthy diet and exercise program, and other strategies, dropping all the way down to the weight she had in her early 20s.

One reviewer lost 4lbs in his first week of using IkariaSlim. After three months, he reached his weight loss goal “with ease,” describing the supplement as a “game changer” and highly recommended formula.

One customer claims IkariaSlim “worked wonders on [her] health” after adding it to her morning coffee and her nightly glass of water, claiming it kept unwanted fat off her body with zero dieting or exercising required.

One 43-year old customer claims she lost 18lbs within the first month of taking IkariaSlim. He had struggled with his weight since his 20s and was skeptical IkariaSlim would work, but he describes the formula as a life-changing, affordable formula.

One customer, Jackie, claims she lost “48 pounds” “in just over a couple months” taking the 7-second Greek formula on which IkariaSlim is based.

One 33-year old reviewer claims she feels “rejuvenated and full of life every day” thanks to IkariaSlim, praising the formula for being “so simple and easy to use.” She reached “all” her weight loss goals using the formula, describing it as “a quick acting long-term weight loss solution.”

Other customers claim to have experienced a significant improvement in energy and overall vitality with IkariaSlim.

IkariaSlim Pricing

IkariaSlim is priced at $49 to $69 per bottle. Each bottle contains a 30 day supply of liquid weight loss formula. The ordinary retail price is $99 per bottle.

You can exclusively buy IkariaSlim through IkariaSlim.com, where it’s priced at the following rates:

1 Bottle: $69 + Free Shipping

$69 + Free Shipping 3 Bottles: $177 ($59 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

$177 ($59 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping 6 Bottles: $294 ($49 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

As part of a 2022 promotion, all IkariaSlim purchases come with three free bonuses, including free international shipping and two free bonuses.

Bonuses Included with IkariaSlim

When you buy the 1, 3, or 6 bottle package of IkariaSlim online today, you get free international shipping and two bonus eBooks. You receive instant digital access to these eBooks after your purchase is confirmed.

Bonus eBook #1: The Complete Health and Fitness 101: This eBook explains proven health and fitness strategies you can implement today to complement the weight loss effects of IkariaSlim. Although IkariaSlim purportedly works without diet and exercise, you can enhance weight loss with simple health and fitness adjustments.

Bonus eBook #2: The End of All Disease: Natural remedies can support your body’s defense against disease. In this eBook, you can discover how to target diseases and illnesses with supplements, dietary changes, lifestyle adjustments, and other strategies.

IkariaSlim Refund Policy

IkariaSlim is backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days if unsatisfied for any reason.

Contact the manufacturer to request a refund. Then, send your bottles of IkariaSlim, even if they’re empty, to the return address below to receive a full refund.

Returns Address: Shipoffers 19655 E 35th Dr, #25, Aurora, CO 80011

About IkariaSlim

IkariaSlim is made by a Brandon, Florida-based supplement company named Premier Vitality, found online at PremVitality.com.

In addition to IkariaSlim, Premier Vitality is known for supplements like NeuroPure, Blood Sugar Blaster, Virility X2, and GutRegen. The company is best-known for creating IkariaSlim.

You can contact the makers of IkariaSlim and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Email: support@premvitality.com

support@premvitality.com Phone: 1-888-308-8896

1-888-308-8896 Mailing Address: IkariaSlim 1032 E Brandon Blvd #4532, Brandon, FL 33511, USA

IkariaSlim 1032 E Brandon Blvd #4532, Brandon, FL 33511, USA Online Form: https://premvitality.com/contact-us/

Premier Vitality manufactures IkariaSlim at an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility in the United States. The company claims to source all active ingredients in the formula from Ikaria, a rocky island in Greece home to 8,000 people.

Final Word

IkariaSlim is a weight loss supplement available as an unflavored formula. Just spend 7 seconds each morning adding IkariaSlim to your coffee, tea, shake, water, or any other beverage of your choice, then rapidly lose weight.

According to the official website, IkariaSlim has helped customers lose 0.5lbs to 1lb of fat per day, allowing them to rapidly reach their weight loss goals.

To learn more about IkariaSlim and how it works or to buy the weight loss supplement online today, visit the official website at IkariaSlim.com.

