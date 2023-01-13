Hydration Repair Honey Salve Reviews – Blossom Essentials Manuka Honey Skin Balm

Does it seem like your skin is abnormally dry? Unable to comprehend how much your skin’s tone, texture, and general evenness have changed, among other things? Dehydration may have a catastrophic effect on the skin, causing it to become extremely itchy and dull. People who have eczema and psoriasis, for example, are not only burdened with the discomforts but also the obvious signs left behind on their skin, exacerbating the problem not only physically but also mentally. Fortunately, there is a straightforward, long-lasting remedy that functions by maintaining, protecting, and regenerating the skin. Looking forward to seeing what Blossom Essentials® has in store? Here’s everything there is to know about The Hydration Repair Honey Salve.

What is the Hydration Repair Honey Salve?

The Hydration Repair Honey Salve is a dermatologist-tested skincare product that, as its name suggests, seeks to relieve symptoms of most skin conditions, including dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis, cracked and/or dry skin, and itching, to mention a few. The creators, Blossom Essentials® have adopted a strategy that combines both short-term and long-term relief. This strategy aims to alleviate symptoms as soon as possible while reducing the likelihood that they may return in the future.

To put it another way, Blossom Essentials® made a point of emphasizing repair, restoration, and general maintenance, all of which appears to make the Hydration Repair Honey Salve a strong contender as a moisturizer. Given everything, the next logical step is to investigate the basis that supposedly transforms this moisturizer into the star it is marketed as.

How does the Hydration Repair Honey Salve work?

As was already said, the Hydration Repair Honey Salve places a strong emphasis on repair, restoration, and maintenance. To guarantee that the latter holds, four crucial agents were incorporated. In particular, we are referring to:

Humectant Agent

A humectant [1] is a moisturizing agent that is utilized in lotions, shampoos, and most beauty products because of its capacity to hold onto moisture and increase absorbability of other ingredients. A site that explained the entire procedure compared humectants to magnets that attract water because they draw moisture from the air and add it to the top layer of skin. Results can vary depending on the humectant in question, from a strengthened skin barrier and decreased dryness to keratosis relief and improved wound healing [2].

Emollient Agent

Emollients [2]are a particular class of substances with moisturizing qualities. Unlike humectants, which draw and feed moisture into the skin, emollients function by first forming a barrier over the skin to ensure that once moisture is attracted, it cannot escape. Then, it works to potentially influence how skin cells function. These chemicals, which are frequently present as natural oils and waxes, have been demonstrated to improve the softness, suppleness, smoothness, and elasticity of skin.

Occlusive Agent

With the aim of serving as a barrier, occlusive [2] agents perform similarly to emollients; except they don’t have any influence on a cellular level. Instead, the primary distinction is that it is entirely oil-based. Another difference, as pinpointed in one piece [3], is that occlusive agents tend to be on the heavier, greasier, and stickier side whereas emollients tend to be softer, silkier, and less bulky. Nevertheless, people with dry skin and/or eczema are believed to benefit from this agent’s capacity to promote overall preservation of skin hydration.

Antibacterial Agent

While the first three agents listed above take diverse methods to hydration (locking in moisture, sustaining and regulating skin cell activity, and producing the strongest possible barrier), an agent critical for healing and restoration appears to be an antibacterial[4]component. This component might have been incorporated into the formula to lessen skin oxidation, protect cells from harm, and stop the growth and spread of infectious agents. Otherwise, people will have to deal with undesirable symptoms, such as rashes, early signs of aging, or worsening of existing skin conditions.

Having gained a fresh understanding of the procedure that partially built the Hydration Repair Honey Salve formula from scratch, let’s move on to the ingredients that allow it to be a highly regarded moisturizer.

What ingredients make up the Hydration Repair Honey Salve?

The main ingredients that make up the Hydration Repair Honey Salve include:

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil[5]is extracted from the leaves of the Melaleuca alternifolia tree, which is indigenous to Australia. Traditionally, it was applied to the skin to promote skin healing and to treat coughs and colds. In the context of the Hydration Repair Honey Salve, this ingredient might act as an antibacterial agent. This results from the presence of several chemicals that have been demonstrated to eradicate bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Terpinen-4-ol is one such example.

A source cited a 2005 study that evaluated in-vitro investigations on tea tree oil. Terpinen-4-ol, the researchers concluded, has the ability to decrease proinflammatory mediators. Another study found that a 5% solution of tea tree oil was effective in treating acne vulgaris [6]. Other noteworthy benefits include its potential to reduce oiliness and pore size, alleviate dryness, reduce itching, and enhance wound healing; however, these results are considered preliminary and require further exploration [7].

Organic Manuka Honey

Manuka honey [8] is made from the nectar of the Leptospermum scoparium tree, which is native to New Zealand. Blossom Essentials® chose this ingredient because honey, in general, works as a humectant (possibly easing dry and sensitive skin), emollient (possibly maintaining youthfulness of skin), and antibacterial (possibly protecting from certain bacterium types) agents. One source argued in favor of the antibacterial and antioxidant characteristics of the specific honey, which are understood to be crucial in promoting wound healing, rebuilding tissue, and reducing pain in burn victims all while maintaining a moist environment and protective barrier.

It is imperative to maintain moisture in wounds because a lack of moisture increases the risk of microbial infections. More research is required on this topic, but it is believed that manuka honey’s antimicrobial capabilities are equally effective in keeping the skin free of bacteria, potentially assisting in the process of progressively reducing the prevalence of acne. Aside from what’s been mentioned, Manuka honey has been used to delay wrinkle formation, and regulate skin pH levels [9].

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera is a type of gel made from the aloe plant’s leaves. It functions as a humectant in the context of skin health, which means its primary function is to entice moisture into the skin. However, it is said that this gel’s benefits go beyond just hydration because it also has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antibacterial properties. This plant has approximately 200 distinct chemicals, therefore it is not surprising that it has gained popularity in the skincare industry. Several benefits were mentioned in one article [10] providing dermatologists’ opinions on the impact aloe vera has on the human body.

For starters, it has been demonstrated to relieve sunburn and skin damage by enhancing collagen production. During this process, aloe vera gel is believed to minimize scar tissue and improve healing, and such outcomes could be attributed to chemicals like aloin and anthraquinones. Second, mucopolysaccharides found in aloe are thought to provide skin-hydrating qualities, leading to softer skin and enhanced skin integrity. Hyperpigmentation could also be addressed, but more thorough research is still required in this area.

In terms of acne, aloe is considered to have a high concentration of salicylic acid, which aids in the elimination of acne by shedding dead cells and reducing inflammation and redness. Psoriasis, eczema, redness, and itching flare-ups are lessened, among other benefits. Last but not least, antioxidants like vitamins C and E are considered vital in reducing free radical damage, a phenomenon that has since been linked to premature aging signs.

Calendula Extract

Calendula [11], a marigold plant belonging to the Asteraceae family of plants, has historically been used to treat skin conditions due to its capacity to heal wounds. This is not surprising given that it has anti-inflammatory properties. These properties also suggest that it might be able to treat eczema and dermatitis symptoms, albeit there isn’t enough research on the subject. Calendula may also aid in cell renewal based on laboratory tests, possibly shielding the skin from the sun.

One small study [12]that examined the impact of using calendula-filled lotion on skin elasticity, exhaustion, and hydration found how the substance could greatly increase hydration and overall firmness, which is again reassuring but calls for additional review.

Sweet Almond Oil

Sweet almond oil [13] is an essential oil derived from sweet almonds via oil distillation. This oil is considered an occlusive agent because, according to one source, it has a rich source of fatty acids offered in oil format. In fact, it has long been used to treat skin conditions including eczema and psoriasis, as well as to increase collagen production, keep the skin supple, and offer UV protection.

The same site cited a study that highlighted almond oil’s abundance in vitamin E and certain fatty acids may combat free radicals known to reduce skin suppleness, wrinkles, and age spots. Finally, due to its antibacterial and antifungal qualities, this substance is considered equally effective in reducing acne flare-ups [14].

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil [15] is the second oil-based component that has met the requirements for the Hydration Repair Honey Salve. Research indicates that coconut oil may eliminate disease-causing microbes such S. aureus, S. mutans, S. pyogenes, E. coli, and H. pylori due to its abundant amount of lauric acid (housing both antimicrobial and antifungal effects). As an occlusive agent, this ingredient has been demonstrated to improve skin moisture, stop water loss, and perhaps lessen the severity of mild to moderate symptoms linked to skin inflammatory illnesses. Finally, as an antioxidant, coconut oil has been praised for its ability to neutralize free radicals.

Beeswax

Beeswax [16] is a form of wax that is produced from bees, as the name would imply. This ingredient is frequently used to hydrate skin, ultimately serving as a humectant. All things considered, beeswax is said to have antibacterial properties, making it an effective remedy for wound healing. In particular, it might contribute to the treatment of psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, boils, sores, and diaper rashes brought on by Candida albicans. Other alleged benefits include forming a protective skin barrier, stimulating skin regeneration after injury, and shielding the skin from hazardous intruders.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

In what country is Hydration Repair Honey Salve made?

Although the Hydration Repair Honey Salve is made in the USA, its ingredients are sourced both domestically and internationally. The vast majority of ingredients come from Florida, USA.

Is the Hydration Repair Honey Salve safe?

Yes, the Hydration Repair Honey Salve is deemed safe for any ages over one. However, for a peace of mind, it might be best to consult a physician regarding allergic reactions beforehand.

Can I use the Hydration Repair Honey Salve on sensitive skin?

Yes, the Hydration Repair Honey Salve has been dermatologist-tested to be safe on sensitive skin and sensitive areas such as the eye lids, scalp, and face to name the least.

How should the Hydration Repair Honey Salve be applied?

It all depends on why people are seeking help from the Hydration Repair Honey Salve. To form a natural barrier on the skin, apply a dime-sized amount (or as much as needed) in a circular motion. To relieve itching, apply the Hydration Repair Honey Salve right away. Finally, to treat chronic dryness and/or flare-ups, this solution must be administered once in the morning and once at night.

Is there a fragrance to the Hydration Repair Honey Salve?

The Hydration Repair Honey Salve does not contain any added fragrances. However, individuals will notice a very mild smell, which comes from the combination of coconut and almond oils.

Are there any steroids in the Hydration Repair Honey Salve?

No, there are no steroids in the Hydration Repair Honey Salve.

Why does the Hydration Repair Honey Salve always have a varied consistency?

Apparently, every batch of the Hydration Repair Honey Salve slightly varies in texture. This has to do with the potential effect of drying on beeswax hardening. Luckily, with every application, the texture should smoothen out. If the Hydration Repair Honey Salve arrived extremely hardened, it should not be stored in cold temperatures. Second, individuals are recommended to scrape it with a spoon, knife or popsicle stick back and forth until the texture melts enough.

How are you supposed to preserve the Hydration Repair Honey Salve?

The best way to preserve the Hydration Repair Honey Salve is by storing it in the fridge for at least three hours during the summertime. Otherwise, it must be stored in a cool, dry place.

What is the Hydration Repair Honey Salve commonly used for?

The Hydration Repair Honey Salve is commonly used to treat very dry skin, eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, dermatitis, cracked and itchy feet and/or hands, chapped lips, itchy, and dry scalp. To our surprise, it is equally effective as an overnight foot mask, and a cleansing balm.

How long will it take for the Hydration Repair Honey Salve to start working?

The Hydration Repair Honey Salve should calm the skin regardless of the condition instantly. However, for severe cases it could take anywhere from a few weeks to a month before seeing an improvement.

When will shipments of Hydration Repair Honey Salve be delivered?

For destinations within the contiguous US, the Hydration Repair Honey Salve should typically arrive in 5 to 7 business days. Otherwise, it could take up to 21 business days.

Is there a money-back guarantee for the Hydration Repair Honey Salve?

Yes, there is a 30-day money-back guarantee for the Hydration Repair Honey Salve. If within the first 30 days from the delivery date, individuals have a change of heart, a refund can be requested from the customer support team. At the time of writing, it is unclear whether this policy only applies on unused items or used items as well. For confirmation, individuals should send an email to support@tryblossom.com.

How much does the Hydration Repair Honey Salve cost?

The Hydration Repair Honey Salve is now available at four distinct price ranges. Here is a breakdown of the one-time vs. subscription prices based on size:

4-ounce Hydration Repair Honey Salve (one-time purchase): $40 each

(one-time purchase): $40 each 4-ounce Hydration Repair Honey Salve (subscription purchase): $34 each

(subscription purchase): $34 each 8-ounce Hydration Repair Honey Salve (one-time purchase): $70 each

(one-time purchase): $70 each 8-ounce Hydration Repair Honey Salve (subscription purchase): $60 each

Meet Blossom Essentials®

Blossom Essentials® is a skincare and cosmetic brand with a goal to make people feel good in their own skin (regardless of skin type). This team believes that team skincare should be straightforward; nothing more, nothing less. To guarantee the aforementioned, Blossom Essentials® maintains a limited but mighty product line, where mightiness is reflected, among other things, in their ingredient selection, dermatologist involvement, and third-party testing. Forget about compromising effectiveness for gentleness or the other way around, as Blossom Essentials® seeks to highlight the influence natural products have while assuring clear labeling and upheld promises.

So, what is the key takeaway? Here it is:

“Here at Blossom, we think you should know exactly what you are putting on your body. That’s why we pride ourselves on ingredient transparency, always using statements in words our customers understand. To take it a step further, we don’t just research our ingredients, we study, analyze, and scrutinize them to ensure every ingredient, down to the very last one, is clean, non-toxic, and gentle enough for even the most sensitive and irritable skin.”

Concluding Remarks

The Hydration Repair Honey Salve is a moisturizer that promises to relieve symptoms related to chronic dryness and skincare problems brought on by inflammation, wounds, and bacteria among other things. Humectants, occlusive agents, emollients, and antibacterial qualities are the salve’s fundamental components, and they all work toward the desired outcomes. The focus Blossom Essentials® places on creating products that are simple to grasp should be highlighted. This is mirrored in the list of ingredients, which all have been approved by the skincare and cosmetics sectors.

In fact, as shown by our research, the majority of the ingredients in this salve 1) possess one or more of the four qualities required, and 2) have promising strong evidence supporting skin health. The Hydration Repair Honey Salve, formerly known as Honey Butter, has received 4.3 stars out of 5 on Amazon. The vast majority of customers were content with the moisturizing results it provided without any of the undesirable grease. There were undoubtedly some texture-related drawbacks, but as was already mentioned, these are normal, and remedial measures must be done to achieve a respectable consistency. To learn more about the Hydration Repair Honey Salve, visit the official website here! >>>