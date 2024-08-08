Hometown Towing & Recovery-Auction Notice

AUCTION NOTICE
Hometown Towing & Recovery
213 Eleanor Court NW South Prairie WA 98385
In accordance with revised code (RCW 46.55.130) the above named will sell to the highest bidder for each vehicle. CASH SALE ONLY! Vehicles must be paid for and picked up by 4:00pm day of auction. If not paid for and redeemed vehicle will go to second highest bidder. AUCTION DATE: August 14th 2024 AUCTION TIME: 11:00AM VIEWING STARTS AT: 10:00AM LOCATION: 213 ELEANOR COURT NW SOUTH PRAIRIE WA 98385
OFFICE PHONE NUMBER: 253-448-4685
IDX-1000581
August 8, 2024