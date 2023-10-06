Grand Opening Of New Villas And Apartment Building

eliseo is excited to announce the grand opening of two villa residences, one five story and one six story, and an apartment building on our North Tacoma campus. Between the three buildings, there are 89 Independent Living apartments that are now open and available to the public. We will be celebrating the occasion with delicious food and drink prepared by our culinary team as well as offering tours of the buildings and the new amenities that accompany them. Join us on October 18th at 1301 N Highlands Parkway in Tacoma from 10:00am to 2:00pm to see the stylish architecture and gorgeous finishes firsthand. RSVP via the “Blog & Events” tab on our website under the subheading of “Independent Living Events” or call our Sales office at (253) 302-3508 to add your name to the list.

New residents have the option of choosing from 29 different floorplans ranging in size up to 1,515 sq. ft. When people reserve a new residence, they will also receive underbuilding parking, access to common and multi-purpose rooms and a host of other amenities. In addition to the brand new residences, eliseo is working with Moving Station to provide every depositor with a personal Relocation Manager to assist with real estate advice, downsizing tips, moving company recommendations as well as a schedule of actions to keep everyone on track for their move in.

About eliseo: eliseo is the largest Life Plan community in Pierce County and has been serving residents since 1938. Offering a continuum of care ranging from Independent Living to Assisted Living to Skilled Nursing and Memory Care on the same campus allows us to care for residents through whatever needs they have. At eliseo, residents are our highest priority. We strive to create an environment where everyone can thrive.

Source: eliseo