Garrett Custom Homes-NOTICE

NOTICE

Garrett Custom Homes, 402 E 26th Street, Suite 200, Tacoma. WA 98421-1341 is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The project, Peacock Hill 20 Short Plat, is located at 13714 Peacock Hill Ave NW, Gig Harbor, Pierce County, Washington 98332. This project involves 4.83 acres of onsite soil disturbance for residential site development and home building activities. Under both pre-existing and post developed conditions all stormwater is anticipated to infiltrate with the potential to overflow to an existing stormwater conveyance system with discharge south southeasterly to Gig Harbor Inlet. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-956055

June 3, 10, 2022