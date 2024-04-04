Function First Homes makes aging in place practical

By Mariah Beckman / For the Tacoma Daily Index

If you’re like 77% of Americans, you imagine growing old in your forever home, according to AARP. But, if you or a loved one has encountered any kind of long-term or progressive health problem, you know that’s not always as simple as it sounds. Eventually you, your parents or your spouse could find yourself asking if aging at home is too difficult — or even unsafe.

Robin Seiwarath, owner of Function First Homes, knows this is a question we often ask ourselves too late. As an occupational therapist, Robin has over 15 years of experience helping patients recover from physical and neurological impairments. It was in this role, working at an inpatient rehabilitation facility, that she discovered a great need.

Part of her job was to accompany patients home to see how their daily environment would support them with their new orthopedic, neurological or cognitive debility. During these visits, she would note potential pain points or dangerous design features and advise on how to fix these before her patients were released from a doctor’s care.

“Sometimes,” she recalls, “families would report that they’d remodeled their home to suit my patient’s needs. When I arrived for a home inspection, I had the burden of being the bearer of bad news. Yes, they had done the remodel. But they’d done it all wrong.”

A high toilet made for a petite person, grab bars placed haphazardly, a shower entrance designed without a wheelchair in mind — these oversights aren’t just inconvenient, they’re barriers to independence. “I thought of all the people who spent 20, 40, 60 thousand on home remodels, only to have the remodel not represent the needs of the individual. That was the spark for me,” says Robin.

She began to envision a different approach.

Where caregiving meets construction

What sets Function First Homes apart is Robin’s background. Her degrees in kinesiology and occupational therapy give her a deep understanding of how people move, interact with their spaces, and what challenges — both present and future — their environments pose.

As a certified aging-in-place specialist, she is qualified to advise on strategies and techniques for designing and building aesthetically enriching, barrier-free living environments. Graduates of this National Association of Home Builders program are uniquely qualified to address the codes and standards, common remodeling expenditures and projects, product ideas and resources needed to provide comprehensive and practical aging-in-place solutions. This interdisciplinary expertise is woven into every step of the services that Function First Homes provides.

The Function First process begins with a conversation. In this introductory call or meeting, Robin explores the client’s goals, needs and any existing limitations. Then she thoroughly assesses the home, identifying barriers and taking vital measurements. Her recommendations are tailored to each person and family’s needs. They include both home modifications and guidance on medical equipment. For clients undertaking a remodel, she’s available to work with contractors and ensure everything aligns with her patient’s needs.

Robin sees three core client groups. There are the proactive planners, those seeking to adapt their homes for the future. Then there are those whose needs have shifted abruptly due to injury or illness. And, finally, there are homeowners facing progressive conditions who want to stay safely on their own property as long as possible. “Whatever the circumstance, my goal is to create spaces where people can thrive,” she affirms.

Everyone deserves a safe, secure home

While her focus is primarily on aging in place, Robin’s occupational therapy background allows her to assist a broader range of individuals. Adults or children with developmental or neurocognitive conditions can also benefit from her expertise in creating environments designed for comfort and accessibility.

Whoever she serves, collaboration is at the core of Robin’s approach. “As an occupational therapist, I understand the value of a multidisciplinary team,” she stresses. “Function First Homes complements, not replaces, the work of doctors, social workers and other therapists.”

Yet, even with a team, Robin sees gaps. “Aging in place is challenging everywhere. We need better support systems for things like transportation and in-home care.” Tacoma, with its mix of older homes, presents its own unique issues. This is precisely why she chose to launch her business here: “This is my community — I live here. I want to be part of finding solutions.”

Beyond practical benefits, Function First Homes brings its clients a profound sense of empowerment. “Staying at home,” Robin explains, “is about more than just safety. It’s about connection, memory and one’s sense of self.” A familiar home can provide much-needed stability, especially for those facing cognitive changes.

“The most rewarding part of this work,” Robin reflects, “is meeting people, learning their stories and making a difference. Sometimes it’s the simplest change that unlocks a person’s potential to live their best life at home.”

In the long term, Robin envisions Function First Homes expanding its reach beyond Pierce County and becoming a leading resource for aging-in-place expertise. But at its core, the heart of this Tacoma business will remain the same: putting people first, so the homes they love can serve them for years to come.

You can learn more about her services and book a consultation at www.functionfirsthomes.com or by phone at 253-227-9103.