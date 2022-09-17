Flexorol Reviews – Do NOT Buy Until Reading This!

Flexorol is a joint pain relief gummy that targets a joint-corroding toxin for long-lasting relief.

By taking one Flexorol gummy daily, anyone can purportedly enjoy significant relief from joint pain, aching bones, and mobility issues.

Does Flexorol live up to the hype? Or is Flexorol yet another overpriced joint health supplement? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Flexorol and how it works today in our review.

What is Flexorol?

Flexorol is a joint health supplement sold exclusively online through Flexorol.com.

Using a blend of natural ingredients, Flexorol aims to relieve joint pain permanently. The supplement is marketed to people of all ages with joint pain – including those who have experienced debilitating joint pain for decades and those just starting to experience back issues.

Just take one gummy daily to give your body a blend of natural ingredients to support healthy joints, joint mobility, pain relief, and other benefits.

Flexorol was developed by a grandfather who struggled to keep up with his grandchildren. That man’s injuries were so severe that doctors nearly amputated both of his feet. The man partnered with a doctor to develop the Flexorol formula; the rest is history.

Today, anyone can buy Flexorol online through the official website. It’s priced at $69 per bottle and backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee.

How Does Flexorol Work?

Flexorol targets the root cause of joint pain by supporting your body’s natural detoxification processes.

The creators of Flexorol believe microplastics cause joint pain. Our bodies are filled with microplastics. It’s difficult to eliminate these microplastics, and they accumulate over time leading to serious health problems.

According to Flexorol.com, microplastics cause joint pain. Microplastics occupy the spaces between joints, creating a “gravel”-like effect. This gravel grinds your cartilage and weakens your synovial fluid, leading to greater joint friction.

Taking one gummy of Flexorol daily can eliminate microplastics from your body, permanently relieve joint pain, and enjoy a range of other benefits, according to the manufacturer.

Who Created Flexorol?

Flexorol was created by Phil Davenport, a 63-year-old grandfather from Connecticut. Phil teamed up with a doctor named Dr. Langford to develop a permanent joint pain relief solution.

Phil knew he needed help when his joint pain prevented him from protecting his grandkid. His grandkid nearly wandered into traffic, and because of Phil’s mobility issues, Phil could not catch up to him.

Phil’s grandkid survived the incident, but Phil knew he needed to make a change. He partnered with a doctor to develop a joint pain relief solution using natural ingredients. According to Flexorol.com, over 115,000 have used the supplement to relieve joint pain.

About Dr. Langford

Many joint pain supplements are developed by people with no medical expertise. However, according to Flexorol.com, the supplement was formulated in partnership with a man named Dr. Langford.

Dr. Langford worked at the hospital where Phil was receiving treatment. Here’s how Phil describes Dr. Langford and his medical experience:

“He was not your regular everyday doctor. He was actually an extremely famous and highly praised surgeon, specialized in the most complicated and difficult cases of joint pain.”

Dr. Langford told Phil he had treated A-list actors, performed surgery on world-famous singers, and helped artists and celebrities eliminate joint pain through surgery. He also claims to have received the “Medallion for Scientific Achievement,” which is the highest recognition a surgeon can get.

Dr. Langford knew Phil was struggling with joint pain. He knew conventional solutions weren’t helping Phil’s joint pain, and he knew Phil didn’t want surgery.

One day, Dr. Langford took Phil to his private lab, where he showed Phil research on microplastics and joint pain.

According to Dr. Langford, the root cause of joint pain isn’t genetics, diet, or lifestyle and exercise habits; instead, it’s microplastics all around us.

How Microplastics Cause Joint Pain

Flexorol is based on the idea that joint pain comes from microplastics. The more microplastics are in your system, the more joint pain you’ll experience.

As your body fills with microplastics, these microplastics cause inflammation. They get lodged into muscle fibers, ligaments, cartilage, and other places.

In fact, Dr. Langford claims joint pain is caused by microplastics functioning like “gravel” in your joints, occupying the spaces between your joints, where they rub against one another and corrode your joints, bones, and muscles.

With that in mind, Flexorol is designed to “turn on the switch of the microplastic elimination process,” removing microplastics from the body and permanently eliminating joint pain.

Flexorol Removes Microplastics to Eliminate Joint Pain

The makers of Flexorol developed the formula with three goals:

Flush out the microplastics lodged in joints, muscles, and bones

Eliminate the inflammation in the affected area

Help your body generate powerful microplastic-fighting “soldiers” of its own for long-term relief

These three steps result in a pain-free, flexible, and resistant body. After Flexorol eliminates microplastics from your body, you’ll be free of joint pain today, tomorrow, and in the future.

According to reviews shared on Flexorol.com, many users have reported being completely free of joint pain after around one month of using the formula – even people who have suffered from joint pain for decades.

What Does Flexorol Do?

Flexorol works in a multi-step process to eliminate microplastics, support your immune system, boost your body’s natural detoxification processes, and prevent joint pain from ever returning.

Here’s how Flexorol works:

Step 1) Flush Microplastics Inside Your Body: First, Flexorol claims to flush away microplastics inside your body. Virtually every human being has some amount of microplastic particles inside their body. Microplastics are in the foods we eat, the water we drink, and the air we breathe. They’re unavoidable, and they accumulate in your body over time. Flexorol claims to use natural ingredients to flush away microplastics inside your body, helping you get on the path towards joint pain relief.

Step 2) Jumpstart Toxin-Fighting Cells Inside Your Immune System: Flexorol doesn’t just claim to provide short-term joint pain relief; instead, the formula claims to permanently eliminate joint pain. To do that, Flexorol jumpstarts your body’s natural production of toxin-fighting cells inside your immune system. Your immune system has cells that should be fighting microplastics. Over time, these cells are suppressed. Flexorol rejuvenates them into action, creating soldiers to continue defending your body against microplastics.

Step 3) Rejuvenate Your Joints: Flexorol claims to rejuvenate your joints. At this point, according to the manufacturer, “incredible things start to happen.” Over time, you will “achieve total pain relief and complete joint restoration” thanks to the ingredients in Flexorol. Key ingredients for this step of the process include ashwagandha and vitamin D2.

After these three steps, Flexorol has completely revitalized your body. According to the manufacturer, you should start to notice a significant difference in mobility and pain levels within “weeks.” After a few weeks of taking Flexorol daily, the formula “will completely rid you of any pain or discomfort you may have experienced.” Whether you’ve dealt with joint pain for a few days or a few decades, Flexorol claims to offer permanent relief.

Flexorol Benefits

Flexorol claims to help with joint pain and more. By taking one Flexorol gummy daily, you can purportedly eliminate all types of joint pain from all over your body while also supporting everything from stress response to healthy cholesterol and weight loss.

Here are some of the benefits Flexorol can support, according to the official website:

Completely eliminate any joint pain or discomfort

Boost mobility and movement

Support weight loss

Help minimize bad cholesterol in the bloodstream

Boost mental focus, memory, and brain power

Overall, Flexorol claims to be the ultimate supplement for supercharging multiple parts of your body. Although most customers take Flexorol for joint pain relief, the supplement also purportedly has powerful effects on multiple other parts of the body.

Flexorol Ingredients

The makers of Flexorol disclose two active ingredients upfront, including ashwagandha and vitamin D2. Together, these ingredients can single handedly solve joint pain issues and permanently remove microplastics from your body, according to Flexorol.com.

Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha is a plant popular in Ayurvedic (traditional Indian) medicine. Used for centuries as an adaptogen, ashwagandha can also have significant effects on joint health. According to Flexorol.com, ashwagandha will “rejuvenate your muscles, boost your energy levels, strengthen your cartilages” and provide other powerful effects, helping you permanently relieve joint pain.

Vitamin D2: The second active ingredient in Flexorol is vitamin D2. Vitamin D2, according to Flexorol.com, will “completely rejuvenate your joints, muscles, bones, ligaments,” and other parts of your body. It also has anti-inflammatory effects and antioxidant properties.

Typically, gummies contain additional ingredients – like gelatin to form the gel around the active ingredients. However, the makers of Flexorol do not disclose any additional active or inactive ingredients in the supplement.

Scientific Evidence for Flexorol

The makers of Flexorol claim to have completed a trial confirming the supplement works as advertised to eliminate joint pain.

According to Flexorol.com, here’s how that trial worked:

Dr. Langford and Phil Davenport, the co-creators of Flexorol, gathered a group of 78 volunteers

All 78 volunteers took Flexorol daily for one month

After one month, 100% of volunteers reported “being able to move around freely, without any sign of pain, for hours”

100% of volunteers also had “more pronounced body muscles” along with higher energy levels, less belly fat, and better stamina

Despite the breakthrough study and incredible results, Dr. Langford and Phil declined to publish their study in a peer-reviewed journal, nor do they disclose further details about the trial.

In fact, Dr. Langford and Phil claim to have completed a follow-up study to verify the safety and efficacy of Flexorol. They gave the formula to “4,400 initial brave volunteers from 12 different countries.” These human guinea pigs took Flexorol, reported no side effects, and verified the formula was safe and effective. Dr. Langford and Phil also claim to have partnered with “over a dozen independent labs” from the United States and Europe to verify the purity and potency of their formula.

Although there’s no evidence Flexorol has completed any trials or tests, Dr. Langford does claim to be a world-renowned surgeon. It takes years of formal medical education and training to become a surgeon. That means Flexorol was developed with more medical expertise than the average supplement, giving Flexorol an extra level of legitimacy.

The makers of Flexorol also cite 5 studies validating the individual ingredients within the Flexorol formula. Although they only disclose two of those ingredients upfront (ashwagandha and vitamin D), we can evaluate this research to determine if ashwagandha and vitamin D can really provide permanent joint pain relief.

Ashwagandha is an adaptogen used for centuries in traditional Indian medicine. It’s best-known for helping with stress and anxiety, although it’s sometimes used for joint pain. In this 2016 study, researchers gave ashwagandha to a group of patients with knee pain. After 12 weeks of taking 125mg to 250mg of ashwagandha per day, the group experienced significant improvement in knee pain and mobility. Ashwagandha was also well tolerated at both doses. Some patients saw an improvement after just 4 weeks – similar to the claims made on the official Flexorol website. Beyond that study, however, there have been few major human studies on ashwagandha and joint pain.

Vitamin D is the second listed ingredient in Flexorol. Vitamin D is an important mineral linked to a range of crucial functions throughout the body – including immunity, hormone production, and more. Vitamin D is not well-known, however, for its effects on joint pian. In this 2019 study, for example, researchers found “no benefit of vitamin D supplementation” on the progression of osteoarthritis after analyzing multiple trials.

Overall, the makers of Flexorol provide limited information about the supplement and how it works. They list two ingredients that have demonstrated little efficacy in treating joint pain. The makers of Flexorol also appear to have invented clinical trials, lab tests, and other studies to give the supplement added legitimacy.

Flexorol Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

The official Flexorol website is filled with positive reviews from customers who have experienced significant joint pain relief after taking Flexorol. Many customers claim to have experienced severe, chronic pain for years before finding relief with Flexorol.

Here are some of the experiences and testimonials shared by customers on the official website:

One 72-year old man had suffered from joint pain for “over 15 years” before taking Flexorol. Now, he claims he feels “Stronger and better than ever” and that “the pain isn’t even there anymore”

One 52-year old reviewer claims he used Flexorol to manage his intense joint pain. His joint pain was so severe that he “would’ve rather cut my leg off rather than walk a single step.” After using Flexorol for just one month, that man has experienced “no more pain.”

One reviewer has dealt with back pain for over 15 years. Doctors later diagnosed him with arthritis and spinal stenosis. He started using Flexorol 6 months ago to manage the pain, and he now feels “stronger and better than ever.”

One customer claims he was able to stop taking painkillers thanks to Flexorol, and he now enjoys spending time with his grandchildren “without a care in the world.”

One former professional soccer player started taking Flexorol to deal with his “unfathomable joint pain.” That joint pain was so severe that he was forced to retire from the game. However, just a few weeks after taking Flexorol for the first time, his pain had disappeared and his mobility had improved.

Flexorol Pricing

Flexorol is priced at $69 per bottle, with prices dropping as low as $49 per bottle when buying multiple bottles.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering through Flexorol.com:

1 Bottle (30-Day Supply): $69 + $9.95 Shipping

$69 + $9.95 Shipping 3 Bottles (90-Day Supply): $177 + Free US Shipping

$177 + Free US Shipping 6 Bottles (180-Day Supply): $294 + Free US Shipping

According to the manufacturer, 6 bottles is the “doctor recommended” amount of Flexorol to take. However, many reviewers claim to have completely eliminated all joint pain after taking Flexorol for just one month.

Each bottle of Flexorol contains 30 gummies (30 servings) or a 30-day supply.

Flexorol Refund Policy

Flexorol has a 60-day money-back guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days.

If you did not experience significant joint pain relief with Flexorol, or if you’re unhappy with the supplement for any reason, you can request a complete refund.

About Flexorol

Flexorol is made in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. The supplement was developed by a world-renowned surgeon named Dr. Langford, who teamed up with a 63-year-old grandfather to create the supplement.

