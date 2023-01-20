Flat Belly Melts Reviewed

Flat Belly Melts is a fat-burning supplement designed to make weight loss easy and delicious.

Just let one Flat Belly Melts tablet dissolve in your mouth daily to rapidly lose weight, burn fat, increase energy, and support healthy digestion, among other benefits, according to the manufacturer.

Does Flat Belly Melts live up to the hype? How do Flat Belly Melts work? Keep reading our review to find out everything you need about the new formula today.

What are Flat Belly Melts?

Flat Belly Melts is a weight loss tablet sold exclusively through FlatBellyMelts.com.

Priced at $59 for a one-month supply and backed by a 180-day money-back guarantee, Flat Belly Melts claims to make it easy – and delicious – to lose weight.

Each Flat Belly Melts tablet dissolves in your mouth to release a blend of natural ingredients to stimulate weight loss. According to the manufacturer, the formula can also increase energy, support healthy digestion, and support other benefits.

The makers of Flat Belly Melts market the tablet as a “tasty Japanese dessert” that could help you lose 50+ lbs in months. Instead of swallowing large capsules, you can take a tasty tablet once per day to rapidly lose a significant amount of weight, according to the manufacturer.

Flat Belly Melts are typically priced at $129 per bottle at retail. To promote the supplement in 2023, the manufacturer has significantly reduced the price while giving away free bonus eBooks with qualifying purchases.

Flat Belly Melts Benefits

Flat Belly Melts is primarily advertised as a weight loss tablet. According to the official website, each tablet contains active ingredients to support a range of benefits, including:

Lose weight and burn fat in an easy and delicious way

Accelerate your metabolism to burn more calories as energy instead of storing them as fat

Support liver health

Reduce cravings

Boost overall energy and vitality

Support healthy blood flow, inflammation, and digestion

How Do Flat Belly Melts Work?

You can find plenty of weight-loss pills and fat-burning formulas. However, Flat Belly Melts is one of the first fat-burning supplements in the form of a dissolvable tablet.

Place one Flat Belly Melts tablet on or underneath your tongue, then let the tablet naturally dissolve. Your saliva breaks down the tablet. Then, you absorb the active ingredients through the blood vessels around your mouth, allowing those ingredients to enter your body more rapidly.

After the ingredients enter your body, they target metabolism. Your metabolism dictates how quickly your body burns energy and transfers calories into energy. People with a faster metabolism tend to be slimmer than people with a slower metabolism. They have a natural weight loss advantage.

Flat Belly Melts aims to be the ultimate fat-burning aid by targeting your metabolism using a blend of natural ingredients. Just dissolve one tablet on or underneath your tongue daily, then enjoy powerful fat-burning results.

Flat Belly Melts Targets Two Types of Metabolism

Many weight loss supplements vaguely claim to target your “metabolism.” However, as the makers of Flat Belly Melts explain, you have two metabolisms in your body at all times. Flat Belly Melts target these metabolisms in different ways to make fat burning easy.

The two metabolisms include:

Active metabolism accounts for around 20% of all calorie burning. Your active metabolism turns calories into energy when you’re exercising, walking around, and moving.

accounts for around 20% of all calorie burning. Your active metabolism turns calories into energy when you’re exercising, walking around, and moving. Basal metabolism accounts for around 60 – 70% of fat and calorie burning. Your basal metabolism consumes calories for energy for background tasks while being sedentary, digesting food, and resting.

Many people focus on the first type of metabolism to lose weight. Exercising can help with weight loss. However, you could be fighting a losing battle if you have a slow basal metabolic rate.

Making things worse is the fact basal metabolic rates have slowed over time. Here’s how the makers of Flat Belly Melts explain the phenomenon:

“Studies have shown that most western countries’ overall basal metabolic rate has slowed down in recent decades…[due to] excessive dieting and the presence [of] metabolism-altering chemicals in foods.”

By taking Flat Belly Melts daily, you can purportedly reverse this phenomenon, increase your fat-burning potential, and rapidly lose weight.

Flat Belly Melts Activates Thermogenesis for Greater Natural Fat Burning

Each Flat Belly Melts tablet contains a blend of natural ingredients to activate thermogenesis, helping your body burn more calories at rest than it usually would.

When your body activates thermogenesis, it increases your metabolism. Your body burns more calories because it has activated the fat-burning, temperature-regulating process within yourself.

In fact, many of the world’s most popular weight loss ingredients – including caffeine and cayenne – are linked to weight loss because of thermogenesis. As they activate your body’s natural fat-burning processes, they increase calorie expenditure and help you lose weight.

Slimmer people tend to have a higher rate of thermogenesis than people who are overweight or obese. This gives them a powerful fat-burning advantage. For example, their bodies may naturally burn 3,000 calories daily, while another person only burns 2,000 calories daily. You would need 1 to 2 extra hours of intense cardio to overcome this deficit – which is why many conventional diet and exercise programs don’t work.

Flat Belly Melts aims to change your body by activating thermogenesis quickly and naturally using a blend of proven ingredients.

Flat Belly Melts Ingredients

Flat Belly Melts contains a handpicked blend of ingredients to boost thermogenesis and help you lose weight. The ingredients include metabolism and thermogenesis activators, vitamins and minerals, appetite suppressants, and more.

Here are all of the ingredients in Flat Belly Melts and how they work, according to the manufacturer:

Metabolism & Thermogenesis Activators

The first six ingredients in Flat Belly Melts are considered metabolism and thermogenesis activators. They activate your body’s natural fat-burning and thermal regulation process (thermogenesis) while changing how your body transfers calories into energy. These metabolism and thermogenesis activators include green tea, ginger, and berberine, among others:

Green Tea Extract with EGCG: Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) sounds like an unusual chemical, but it’s a natural component of green tea and certain other plants. Studies show EGCG has powerful thermogenic effects, helping to induce fat burning throughout your body. According to the makers of Flat Belly Melts, the EGCG in the formula will also boost metabolism and lower cravings, making it easier to achieve your weight loss goals.

Berberine: Flat Belly Melts contains berberine, a natural plant extract to boost metabolic rate, supports digestion, and supports healthy blood sugar. Commonly found in blood sugar supplements, berberine has been shown to keep blood sugar in multiple studies. Blood sugar fluctuations can make it difficult to control your appetite, and many people with fluctuating blood sugar experience hunger pangs that make it challenging to stick to a diet. Flat Belly Melts contains berberine to help.

Bitter Melon: Flat Belly Melts can trigger thermogenesis to boost weight loss and increase energy, according to the manufacturer. Multiple studies have linked the natural melon extract to weight loss and blood sugar management. Like berberine, bitter melon is best known for its use in blood sugar supplements, where it’s been shown to help support healthy blood sugar in various ways. Because of this effect, Flat Belly Melts can make it easier to control your appetite and stick to your weight loss goals.

Ginger: Flat Belly Melts contains ginger to boost metabolism, support brain function, and minimize cravings. Used in types of traditional Asian medicine for centuries, ginger has been linked to health, wellness, detoxification, and more in hundreds of studies over the years. Each serving of Flat Belly Melts includes a relatively large dose of ginger (it’s one of the first ingredients listed in the Flat Belly Melts proprietary formula).

Japanese Knotweed: Although not as well-known as other ingredients in the Flat Belly Melts blend, Japanese knotweed can boost metabolism, trigger thermogenesis, help lower cravings, and support weight loss in different ways.

Chromium: Chromium is a crucial mineral for nerve function and blood sugar management. According to the makers of Flat Belly Melts, the chromium in the supplement can also increase fat metabolism and support healthy cholesterol, among other benefits.

Detox Support Ingredients

Flat Belly Melts contains two ingredients for detox support. These ingredients have been shown to support your body’s natural detoxification processes. Your liver is particularly important for detoxification. In fact, “support liver health” is one of Flat Belly Melts’ advertised effects. Detox support ingredients in Flat Belly Melts include:

Dandelion Extract: Dandelion extract has been used in traditional medicine for centuries. Today, the dandelion extract is known for its potent antioxidant effects, ability to support healthy inflammation response, and its link to healthy digestion, among other benefits.

Artichoke Extract: Flat Belly Melts contains artichoke extract to support healthy digestion, boost energy and libido, support liver health, and more. Like many other ingredients in Flat Belly Melts, artichoke extract has a long history of use in traditional medicine.

Energy Boosters

The faster your body produces energy, the more calories you burn. People who are slimmer tend to have a quicker metabolism than people who are overweight or obese, giving them a powerful weight loss advantage – and greater all-day energy. Flat Belly Melts aims to reverse this trend with two active ingredients, both of which are also found among the thermogenesis and metabolism activators above:

Japanese Knotweed: Also found in the metabolism and thermogenesis activator blend above, Japanese knotweed can purportedly boost energy by improving exercise performance and increasing overall physical and cognitive energy, according to the manufacturer.

Ginger: Flat Belly Melts contains ginger to support cardiovascular function and elevate energy levels. In addition to ginger’s natural antioxidant effects to support healthy inflammation, ginger can play a crucial role in energy, heart health, and overall wellness, among other benefits.

Flat Belly Melts Supplement Facts Label

Explosive Strength discloses all ingredients in each dissolvable Flat Belly Melts tablet upfront, making it easy to see what’s inside the formula. You can also see the concentration of many active ingredients, their relative ratio to one another, and more.

Here’s what is inside each tablet serving of one Flat Belly Melts:

333mg of a proprietary blend with beetroot juice, green tea leaf (with 98% polyphenols, 80% catechins, and 50% EGCG), ginger root, bitter melon fruit extract, Japanese knotweed root extract, dandelion root, artichoke leaf extract (with 3% caffeic acid), cinnamon bark extract, fenugreek seed extract, cocoa bean extract (with 10% theobromine), and berberine HCl

Other (inactive) ingredients include xylitol, natural flavors, mannitol, microcrystalline cellulose, citric acid, rebaudioside M, magnesium stearate, stearic acid, silica, malic acid, and stevia extract.

Scientific Evidence for Flat Belly Melts

The makers of Flat Belly Melts cite 30+ studies on their references page, proving the formula works as advertised. These studies analyze individual ingredients in Flat Belly Melts and connect them with fat-burning benefits, metabolism, energy, and other effects. We’ll review some of that evidence below.

The most significant ingredient in Flat Belly Melts is beetroot juice. Beet has surged in popularity over the last decade for its links to heart health, cardiovascular performance, energy, and metabolism. As this 2015 review study in Nutrients explains, beetroot has been shown to increase nitric oxide (NO) availability, widening blood vessels to help with blood flow. Studies also show beetroot juice can help with oxidative stress and inflammation, among other benefits. By raising metabolism and energy, Flat Belly Melts could make it easier to lose weight.

Green tea may be the most science-backed weight loss ingredient in Flat Belly Melts. Rich in natural antioxidants like EGCG, green tea has been linked to weight loss in multiple studies. In one study from Penn State, researchers found green tea led to an average body mass reduction of 27.1% and an average abdominal fat mass reduction of 36.6%. The study took place on mice – not humans. However, other research has linked green tea to powerful weight loss effects.

Other ingredients in Flat Belly Melts linked to weight loss include ginger. Ginger is also the third most significant active ingredient in each tablet. A 2019 review study found ginger significantly reduced waist circumference, body mass index, cholesterol, and more with no apparent side effects. Researchers reviewed 14 trials on ginger involving 473 subjects, finding there was a consistent connection between ginger supplementation and weight loss.

Overall, Flat Belly Melts contains a 333mg proprietary blend of science-backed ingredients linked to weight loss, energy, metabolism, and fat burning. If you’re looking for a way to complement your diet and exercise routine for more significant weight loss results, then Flat Belly Melts could help.

Other Flat Belly Melts Features

Other Flat Belly Melts features include:

100% natural formula

Quick dissolving for maximum absorption

Vegan friendly

No stimulants

100% non-GMO

Non-habit forming

Flat Belly Melts Pricing

Each bottle of Flat Belly Melts contains 30 dissolve tablets or a 30-day supply. You pay $39 to $59 per bottle, depending on the number of bottles you buy.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering online today:

One Bottle: $59 + Shipping

Three Bottles: $147 ($49 Per Bottle) + Shipping + 2 Free Bonuses

Six Bottles: $234 ($39 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping + 2 Free Bonuses

The regular retail price of Flat Belly Melts is $129 per bottle. As part of a 2023 promotion, the manufacturer has reduced the price from $39 to $59 per bottle.

Bonuses Included with Flat Belly Melts

To promote Flat Belly Melts in 2023, the manufacturer has also bundled three free bonus eBooks with all three and 6-bottle purchases of Flat Belly Melts.

If you buy 3 or 6 bottles of Flat Belly Melts today, you get the following three bonus eBooks delivered immediately at no extra cost:

Free Bonus eBook #1: Anti-Aging Blueprint: Written by Christopher Albright, Anti-Aging Blueprint teaches you natural strategies, anti-aging tips, and other things you can do to reverse the effects of aging in various ways. You can discover how to increase daily energy, enjoy better sleep, and boost your love life, among other benefits, using common foods and easy-to-implement lifestyle changes.

Free Bonus eBook #2: Sleep The Fat Off: Your body burns hundreds of calories each night when you sleep. However, some people burn more calories when sleeping than others. In this eBook, you can discover how to use a unique meal timing method to lose weight, boost energy, and feel more confident when you look in the mirror. By adjusting meal timing, you can enjoy powerful weight loss results.

Free Bonus eBook #3: Energy Boosting Smoothie Recipes: A good smoothie is packed with various vitamins, minerals, and other ingredients to boost energy. In this eBook, you can discover dozens of smoothie recipes loaded with herbs and spices to curb cravings, help you stay fuller for longer, and support a healthy immune system, among other benefits.

All eBooks are typically priced at $29.95 to $49.95 apiece. However, you receive immediate and free access to all three eBooks after your three or 6-bottle Flat Belly Melts purchase is confirmed.

Flat Belly Melts Refund Policy

The manufacturer of Flat Belly Melts is confident their supplement delivers life-changing results. That’s why A 180-day money-back guarantee backs flat Belly Melts. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 180 days with no questions asked if you’re unhappy.

Contact the manufacturer to initiate the refund process. Then, return the supplement bottle (or bottles), even if empty, to complete the refund process.

Returns Address: Claro Nutrition 19655 E 35th Dr, #100, Aurora, CO 80011, USA

About Explosive Strength

Flat Belly Melts is made by a supplement brand named Explosive Strength. That brand is a subsidiary of Claro Nutrition, an Aurora, Colorado-based supplement company.

You can contact Explosive Strength, and the Flat Belly Melts customer service team via the following:

Email: support@flatbellymelts.com

Explosive Strength manufactures Flat Belly Melts in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility under strict and sterile standards.

Final Word

Flat Belly Melts is a dissolvable weight loss tablet with a 6-month money-back guarantee. Featuring a blend of natural ingredients, Flat Belly Melts boosts metabolism and stimulates thermogenesis to help you rapidly lose weight.

To learn more about Flat Belly Melts and how it works or to buy Flat Belly Melts online today, visit the official website at FlatBellyMelts.com.