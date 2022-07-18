Exhale Wellness CBD Gummies Reviews In 2022: Shocking Results You Need To Know About CBD!

The popularity of CBD has skyrocketed in the past few years. Although it’s been a well-known substance to many scientists for over a century, it became legal recently. Cannabis has been used as an alternative for thousands of years. But this refined substance is known for providing no psychoactive effects that could also cause other side effects.

CBD, or Cannabidiol, is a natural compound present in the cannabis plant, and today, it can be found in many forms. The most popular way is by smoking the dried cannabis plant, but many people avoid that because it might be harsh to the lungs and potentially cause damage.

Another way of consuming cannabis is by having edibles. They can be whatever you want, as long as they contain the cannabis-derived concentrate. Scientists have discovered a way to produce a highly potent and pure cannabis oil that can be infused in pretty much everything.

The cannabis industry is overwhelmed with gummies because of their convenience and reliability. Choosing the best CBD gummies on the market might be hard since there are so many brands out there. However, keeping in mind a few things, we will put together a list of five. So, stay with us, and read more about CBD and our recommended products.

Top CBD Brands That Sell Hemp Gummies 2022:

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best CBD Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Choice

Exhale Wellness is one of the most popular brands that produce high-quality cannabis products. They have been featured by several news companies, and they also have a huge presence on social media. Exhale isn’t a brand that just wants to succeed in making top-notch products. They also used their expertise and experience in making a huge range of products.

Starting from the cannabis supplier, they chose the most reputable farms that cultivate the best hemp in the U.S. Their cannabis concentrate is made with carbon dioxide, which results in an oil that contains cannabinoids in high amounts. Exhale also was very careful with choosing the other ingredients for their products. All of them are vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, and most importantly, they don’t contain any artificial colors and flavors.

If you want to assure yourself about the safety and potency of their products, you can visit their website and check out all the third-party lab results. Also, their website features a blog section where you can read more about cannabis and more about their products.

Features

The coin-sized gummy treats from Exhale are in the shape of many fruits. Each gummy is infused with a full-spectrum CBD, which includes a blend with other cannabinoids. These sweet treats contain plant-based pectin instead of gelatin which makes them cruelty-free. Also, they are naturally colored and contain fruit juice to enhance the flavor and make the earthy taste of the cannabis concentrate disappear.

Exhale Wellness believes in the entourage effect offered by full-spectrum CBD, but they considered the legal limit of 0.3% Delta 9 THC. That means their CBD gummies will not cause any psychoactive effects and get you ‘high’. The gummies are packed in a container that contains 30 pieces.

For the potency, you can have them in 1500 milligrams, or 750 milligrams per package, or 50 milligrams and 25 milligrams per gummy. You have to determine your own dosage, and it’s always recommended to start out with a smaller dose. The smaller potency gummies cost $44.95, and the bottle with 1500 milligrams of CBD will cost you $84.95. Exhale also offers a subscription plan which allows you to receive this product every two weeks or a month for a 20% discount.

Shipping and customer policies

If you decide to buy one or more of their products, you can order online. There are no shipping charges unless you want to receive the package in a much shorter period of about 2-3 days. Once you get the products, the return policy will last for 30 days. It also applies to used products, so you will have no risk of trying them. If you don’t like them, you can simply return them and receive a full refund.

Pros

Exhale is a very popular brand

Their hemp is supplied from the most reputable farms in Colorado

They used the carbon dioxide extraction method to obtain a high-quality concentrate

All products have received a Certificate of Analysis, and they are published on Exhale’s website

Vegan-friendly ingredients for the gummies

Gummies also contain only natural flavors and colors

Full-spectrum CBD blend that offers an entourage effect

Free shipping on every order

A 30-day return policy

Cons

We couldn’t find any cons while looking at Exhale’s products

#2. BudPop – Strongest Gummy Edibles With CBD + Ashwagandha Benefits

The popularity of CBD products is increasing all the time, and BudPop is another brand that wants to fulfill the demands in the best way possible. They want to provide premium products made with the highest-quality ingredients to the customers that are in need. Cannabis flowers, vape cartridges, oil tinctures, and gummies offered in full-spectrum CBD and Delta 8 THC, the choice is all yours.

People with anxiety, chronic pain, insomnia, arthritis, and many other health issues want to use the best products and make sure that they are clean and potent. BudPop fulfills every criteria for being a brand that could help these people, and if your green light turns on, listen up and see what we have to say about this brand and their cannabis-derived gummies.

In their popular slogan, “Pop Plants, Not Pills”, they want to spread the word about the usefulness of cannabis products without risking any harmful side effects from consuming the prescription medication. The CBD-infused edibles are tested by a third-party laboratory.

However, only the CBD + CBN gummies were tested entirely for pesticides, solvents, heavy metals, and other unwanted traces. Other tests showed the cannabinoid content only. Though, it shows that it contains no harmful chemicals in the product.

Features

Cannabis is a well-known plant that provides various effects. BudPop wanted to use the cannabinoids to their full potential and offer four different CBD gummies. We will talk about them separately and show you when you should use them and what the additional ingredients are doing.

CBD + ashwagandha

The CBD isolate mixed with ashwagandha can promote relaxation and rejuvenation both for the body and brain. Ashwagandha is a medicinal herb, also called winter cherry, that supports and revitalizes all your bodily functions. It has the capacity to energize and calm you at the same time without interrupting your sleep. It’s reported that this plant can have an impact on adrenals and manage your physical response to stress by lowering it.

When these two components are combined, they make a great combination to enhance the healing properties. Many people that have chronic pain, inflammation, stress, anxiety, and even depression might consider taking these gummies for daytime or nighttime use. One gummy contains 25 milligrams of hemp-extracted CBD and 150 milligrams of ashwagandha, and a bottle of 30 pieces costs $59.95.

CBD + CBG & turmeric

Broad-spectrum CBD with additional turmeric and black pepper extract is an excellent option if you want to rejuvenate and alleviate all your aches or pains. The orange-flavored gummies from BudPop contain 25 milligrams of CBD, 10 milligrams of CBG, 100 milligrams of turmeric, and 0.5 milligrams of black pepper.

These anti-inflammatory ingredients might help reduce acute pain as well as improve your digestive system. They contain components called curcumin and piperine, which help each other. A small touch of piperine will enhance curcumin absorption in the body and magnify its effects. A bottle of 30 of these gummies costs the same as others, $59.95.

CBD + CBN

These chewy, blueberry-flavored sweet gummies contain 25 milligrams of CBD, 10 milligrams of CBN, and 3 milligrams of melatonin. CBN, or cannabinol, is a cannabinoid prevalent for its sedative effects, and many people use it as a sleeping aid. It’s a mildly psychoactive compound derived from THCA.

Additionally, the 3 milligrams of melatonin might help you fight the insomnia symptoms even more. Melatonin is a natural hormone produced in our body that is produced before sleep. It acts in a way that puts you into a state of sleepiness, and its release is increased when you are in a dark environment. This hormone also plays other important roles in maintaining a body’s health.

These gummies remain legal since the Delta 9 THC content is below 0.3%. You can get a 30-pack of these gummies for $59.95 on BudPop’s website.

Full spectrum CBD

If you are a fan of legal full-spectrum CBD gummies, then the watermelon-flavored gummy cubes from BudPop might be for you. With a mix of 25 milligrams of CBD, CBG, CBN, CBDV, and Delta 9 THC, you’ll experience “the entourage effect”, popular for producing more potent and heightened effects. It’s believed that the cannabinoids from full-spectrum products work together in harmony, and many people enjoy them more instead of using regular CBD isolate products.

A 30-piece bottle full of 750 milligrams full-spectrum CBD costs $59.95. You should take note that although these gummies contain the psychoactive compound Delta 9, it’s only in small traces, and most likely, you will not feel any dizziness or effects from getting “high”. It would be best to read the dosage recommendations and not exceed the amount to prevent any unwanted effects.

Shipping and customer policies

You don’t have to take into account the shipping fees since they are free. BudPop offers free shipping on all orders. The delivery time will vary depending on your location, but it probably won’t take longer than seven working days. Also, you have to consider the processing time, which takes about 24 to 48 hours.

The 30-day return policy applies only to unopened and unused products, which in our opinion, we think it’s a minimum for a company to offer as a guarantee. From many other user reviews, we could see that the communication BudPop team was flawless, and people got huge support regarding the return policy and the service in general from the company.

A unique feature of BudPop is that people can buy with their cryptocurrency wallets. So, if you have any Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Binance coins, or others, you can use them to buy the CBD gummies from BudPop.

Pros

A third-party laboratory tests all products from BudPop

Unique cannabinoid blends and flavors

Vegan-friendly gummies without any artificial ingredients

Free shipping

Option to buy with cryptocurrencies

Cons

The return policy only applies to unopened products

#3. Hollyweed CBD – Popular Selling THC-Free Hemp Gummies & Chewables

Hollyweed is a brand that got its name from the most popular movie industry neighborhood called Hollywood. Although weed might confuse you with marijuana, this brand produces hemp-derived CBD and legal Delta 8 products. They use one of the finest methods of producing high-quality products, and also they send them to independent laboratories that perform their tests.

Features

When we see the packaging from the CBD gummies from Hollyweed, only one word might go into our mind, freshness. These full-spectrum gummies are shaped like cubes and come in many different colors and flavors. The vegan substitute for gelatin, called pectin, is used in their gummies which makes them vegan-friendly cubes with a similar chewy gummy consistency.

Other ingredients like carnauba wax, organic fruit and vegetable concentrate, organic cane sugar, and natural flavors are responsible for the look, taste, and overall feel of the gummies. The hemp concentrate contains many other cannabinoids that will work together and boost the effects of the product.

Nevertheless, they aren’t exceeding the legal limit of 0.3% Delta 9 THC, making them shippable throughout the United States. They are available in 300 milligrams, 750 milligrams, and 1500 milligrams. All packages contain the same amount of gummies, 30 pieces, but their potency varies from 10 milligrams, 25 milligrams, and 50 milligrams per gummy. Their prices are $23.95, $44.95, and $84.95, accordingly.

Shipping and customer policies

Hollyweed is caring enough and offers free domestic shipping across the U.S. However, if you want to receive your products faster, you can go for shipping with USPS, which will cost $10, or $25, depending on which option you choose.

Their remarkable 30-day return policy extends even 15 more days, which allows you to truly make an opinion about their products and gives you a chance to return them for a full refund. Having a refund policy for opened products is rare, and Hollyweed means no business when it comes to the satisfaction guarantee for the customers.

Pros

Cruelty-free gummies made out of natural ingredients

Different potency options

Third-party lab tested

Free standard shipping

Refund policy for unsatisfied users that lasts for 45 days

Cons

The lab tests for the CBD gummies weren’t on the website

#4. Cheef Botanicals – Top Organic Hemp Extract Gummy Bears For Pain Relief

Cheef Botanicals is a brand that strictly focuses on legal full-spectrum and CBD isolate products. The demand for many different forms of cannabis products is huge, and the extensive range from Cheef will allow every customer to satisfy their needs. Unlike many other cannabis brands, they show the lab results on their website for their products to ensure that you will have the cleanest products without any incorrect potencies.

Features

The vegan-friendly full-spectrum CBD gummies are offered in two different shapes: fruits and cubes. Apart from the shapes, they come in different flavors and colors. The fruit-shaped gummies come in strawberry, grape, orange, pineapple, and apple flavors. On the other hand, the flavors for the cubes are made out of more “exotic” fruits: elderberry, blueberry, kiwi, guava berry, and strawberry.

You might need to consider that the flavors are made out of natural sources, so you’ll not get a hit of a strong artificial flavor. Therefore, the flavor from the hemp extract might still be noticeable.

Both cubes and fruits come in three different potency options: 300 milligrams for, 750 milligrams, and 1500 milligrams. They cost $23.95, $44.95, $84.95. You can order them from any 50 states since they are Farm Bill compliant and contain less than 0.3% THC. Plus, you’ll not receive any psychoactive effects that make you “high”.

Shipping and customer policies

Free shipping is very popular amongst high-end companies, and Cheef Botanicals is one of them. You don’t need to worry about extra fees, no matter how big or small your order is. Also, their 30-day return policy is still valid after you start using their products.

Pros

Lab-tested CBD products

Vegan-friendly gummies

Natural flavors and colorings

Three different potencies available

Free shipping

A 30-day return policy on opened and unopened products

Cons

Some people report feeling the taste of the cannabis extract in the gummies

#5. FAB CBD – High Potency CBD Gummies To Promote Calm & Relaxation

And the last brand on our list is none other than FAB CBD. Since their start almost a decade ago, they have been delivering one of the best CBD gummies on the market. This company offers many other products like oils, topicals, superfoods, and even foods for dogs. Their partnership with ProVerde laboratories is done in order to take care of the safety and potency of their products.

Features

FAB CBD offers its gummies in two options: Anytime and Nighttime. The Anytime gummies contain CBD isolate, pectin, organic cane sugar, and other natural ingredients. A bottle of 30 pieces each with 25 milligrams of CBD costs $59.

The unique blend for the Nighttime gummies contains specific ingredients that may help in promoting better sleep, including L-theanine, 5-HTP, melatonin, ashwagandha, and GABA. The ingredients in these Acai flavored gummies are reported to be very effective. Especially combined with CBD and small traces of CBG, you might get the sleep-inducing effects boosted even more.

They cost $89 and can be found on FAB CBD’s website.

Shipping and customer policies

When you order an amount lower than $99, you have to pay $5.99, which is not significant for the shipping fees. Otherwise, on orders over that amount, the shipping will be free.

You can find the return policy on their website, and it’s called Return Merchandise Authorization. It’s valid for only 30 days after the receipt, and you’re allowed to open only one product type from the package to receive a refund successfully.

Pros

Lab-tested products

Natural ingredients

Unique blends that enhance the effects

A 30-day return policy

Cons

A little bit pricey

How We Made Our List While Choosing The Best CBD Gummies On The Market?

We can all agree that the gummies look very delicious. However, you can’t judge the book by its cover. Having to tell how a product reacts to your body without trying is very hard. Keep in mind that CBD isn’t FDA-approved, which means that this substance might not deliver what’s expected. That’s why it has to be thoroughly analyzed to get rid of the potential adverse effects from it.

We will mention a few factors that helped us determine whether a product is worth buying or not.

Quality

The first and the most obvious factor is the quality of a product. We wanted to choose CBD gummies that contain a pure cannabis concentrate. The growing of the plant, drying and curing process, and extraction methods should be performed under strict conditions to produce a high-quality product.

The only way a customer can see if a product is of high quality is by checking out the third-party lab results. We included brands that have tested their products and shared the results with the customers. Otherwise, no one can prove whether cannabis doesn’t contain any pesticides or solvents.

When we’re talking strictly about edibles, we want to ensure that they will be tasty. Gummies are delicious in general. But, some CBD gummy cubes have a weird earthy taste from the cannabis oil. That’s why we chose brands that were using natural sweeteners and flavors to compromise the taste and improve the experience for the consumer.

Price

We never look at the price first before checking out the quality of the product. Although price plays a big role in selecting a product, people should be aware that less expensive products might be of low quality. There are products on the market that don’t cost super expensive and still tick our boxes for being high-quality.

Comparing the price with other high-quality products would result in finding the best options for you. Sometimes you cannot know the value of a product until you don’t research other products too. So, we wanted to include CBD chewables that had the best value for money.

Many companies try to include some discount options for regular customers. That would lower the cost of a particular product which is always a plus. Also, we checked for the shipping fees because some companies offer free standard shipping on every order.

Communication with the company

If you have questions about a product in general, your order, or anything else, you should be able to contact the company and receive the answers. Communication is crucial when it comes to returning your package for any reason. Having great customer support agents will make you feel more attached to the company since you can get a lot of help.

We were checking on the customer reviews from many websites, and some people were not satisfied with the response from the company. We tried to exclude companies that weren’t customer-oriented and wanted to provide you with companies that care for the customers as much as you care about taking your products.

How to Choose the Right CBD Gummies?

High-quality cannabis concentrate

If we talk about the cannabis extract alone, we have to make sure that it’s safe. Although the gummies contain many other ingredients that are responsible for the consistency, flavor, and sweetness, the main ingredient is the cannabis concentrate. If a manufacturer wants to produce a premium extract, he needs to take care of a few things.

Use of fertilizers

The cannabis concentrate is made from the cannabis plant. First thing first, the company needs to find a supplier that grows the plant in highly strict conditions. A plant requires a specific amount of nutrients to grow properly. With the help of fertilizers, it obtains all those nutrients. However, some fertilizers are of synthetic origin. The growers and cultivators need to avoid them because they might increase the toxicity of the plant.

Plant’s safety

As for the safety of the plant, like any other, it might be susceptible to pests like aphids, fungus gnats, thrips, green flies, black flies, caterpillars, and many more. Most of the time, the conditions determine whether the plant is in danger of these pests or not. For example, outdoor cultivation might be risky for appearing too many pests. Cannabis growers tend to do this process indoors or in a greenhouse to avoid appearing as many pests as possible.

The use of pesticides in plants is very common, and cannabis is no exception. However, many studies have shown that if the pesticides are present in high concentrations, they might get transferred into the oil concentrate. Many pesticides are prohibited for use in the cannabis plant, and growers need to be aware of that. That’s why they need to use the ones that are considered to be safest in smaller concentrations.

Preparation

After the plant is harvested, it needs to preserve its nutrients in a way. The most common way of doing that is by drying and curing cannabis. As a result, the moisture and water activity of the plant are decreased. Drying and curing are two different procedures, and both of them have to be done right in order to preserve all the cannabinoids and terpenes.

The drying process takes about a few hours or even days, depending on the method. It usually removes up to 50% of the moisture of the whole plant. The flower needs to be sent for the curing process to achieve the exact moisture. This process might take up to a month. It’s another very important process because if done wrong, cannabinoids from the flower buds might escape. The final product has about 9% to 15% of moisture, which is most suitable for smoking or extracting the plant.

On some rare occasions, the cannabis concentrate is made from live resin. It’s obtained from fresh frozen cannabis, and it skips the drying and curing processes. This method preserves the terpenes more and retains the flavor and aroma of the particular cannabis strain. However, this is often used in vape cartridges since the terpenes play a big role in vaping and smoking cannabis.

Extraction methods

Not all cannabis extracts are equal when it comes to safety. We can separate the extraction methods into two different groups: solvent-based and solventless extractions. Solvents like butane, ethanol, propane, and carbon dioxide (CO2) are used to dissolve the trichomes from cannabis to produce an oil concentrate. Solventless methods don’t use chemicals. Instead, they require machines that use low heat and pressure to separate the trichomes from the cannabis oil.

While solventless extraction has many advantages, it might not be as cost-effective. The quality of the plant will directly transfer to the quality of the final result. In other words, this method doesn’t remove any potential contaminants from the plant. Also, the plant is very sensitive to heat, which means that the temperature should be highly controlled in order to retain all the cannabinoids.

The most used extraction method is with CO2. It’s the safest and cleanest method with using solvents and is relatively inexpensive. It’s a supercritical method because the carbon dioxide needs to be at the bordering temperature of 88F and 1073 psi. These conditions will allow the solvent to be in viscosities and diffusivities between that of a liquid and a gas. With that, the essential oils from cannabis are removed without leaving any residues.

Third-party lab tests

When a company wants to be transparent, they need to send a sample from every product to a third-party lab. Having to perform the test by an independent laboratory will allow the customers to increase their trust in the company because there isn’t a possible chance of providing fake information about the product.

Everything that we said before about the cannabis’ growth and the type of extraction method can be proved by the company just from these results. So, when you want to know anything about a product, the laboratory results will help you answer your questions. Every tested product receives a certificate of analysis (COA), or a test result, where you can see two main things.

First, the presence of any unwanted chemicals such as solvents or pesticides can be checked. Usually, there are some limits on the content of the chemicals, but we prefer them to be absent. If you want to check out whether a brand truly extracts the oil with CO2, you should check the ethanol, butane, propane, and presence of similar solvents.

The second, and the same important as the first, is the cannabinoid content. The final product should contain the exact amount of cannabinoids as labeled. If a brand is advertising the product with more or less potency than the actual, consumers might receive unexpected effects. So, knowing your dosage and how many cannabinoids a product contains is a must.

Also, the psychoactive substance THC shouldn’t exceed the amount of 0.3% for the product to remain legal.

Choosing natural ingredients

Other than the cannabis concentrate, the gummies contain mainly sugar. Although sugar is considered unhealthy, you shouldn’t eat more than one or two gummies a day. That means the amount of sugar that you’ll take is insignificant. Sometimes, a bite or two from a yummy treat is everything a person wants.

The third main ingredient is the gelling agent. CBD gummies usually are made with vegan-friendly pectin, which is made from the pulp and skins of fruits and vegetables. If you are vegan, you have a huge option for vegan gummies. However, there are some gelatin-made CBD gummies that have a different consistency.

Other ingredients that you should be aware of are artificial flavors. They’re chemicals made in a lab that has a similar flavor as ones found in nature. Some companies use them because they’re cheaper, but they might be harmful to us.

With the artificial flavor, the consumer is tricked by wanting a richer flavor rather than the natural one. Also, some artificial colors might be very bad, and they have been removed from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) due to carcinogenic and allergic reactions. That’s why using natural flavors and colors is much safer. Before using any product, you should read the ingredient list and check whether it contains any unwanted ingredients.

FAQ’s On CBD Gummies

Q1. Which CBD gummies are vegan-friendly?

The CBD gummy market is highly saturated with gelatin gummies. However, there are some high-quality gummies that contain only plant-based ingredients. They are:

Exhale Wellness CBD gummy cubes and fruits

BudPop unique blends of CBD gummies

Hollyweed full-spectrum CBD gummies

Cheef Botanicals full-spectrum CBD gummies

FAB CBD Daytime and Nighttime gummies

Q2. How long does it take until the effects of CBD gummies take place?

The effects of CBD gummies might take from 30 and up to 90 minutes to kick in. That highly depends on your tolerance levels and the amount of CBD you consume.

Q3. Do CBD gummies make you fail a drug test?

If the gummies contain CBD isolate, the answer is no. Otherwise, if you consume full-spectrum CBD gummies that contain small traces of Delta 9 THC, you’ll most likely fail a drug test.

Conclusion: How much CBD should I eat?

The benefits that might occur from consuming CBD are countless. If you are already familiar with this substance, you know that it may help with many health issues such as anxiety, depression, chronic pain, and many more.

We made our list of the best CBD gummies on the market, and you need to check them out if you’re up to buying top-rated high-quality CBD edibles.