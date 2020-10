AUCTION NOTICE

Emerald Towing #5920 &

Emerald Transport #5816

20618 Mt. Hwy E Spanaway, WA 98387 Phone: 253-846-1164 FAX: 253-875-4482 In accordance with the Revised Code of Washington (RCW 46.55.130) the above named will sell to the highest bidder for each vehicle described below. Cash only Auction Number: 101420

Sale to be held 10/14/20 at 11:00 am Inspection to be held starting at 9:00 am Sale Location: 20618 Mt Hwy E. Spanaway, WA 98387 IDX-910519

October 9, 2020