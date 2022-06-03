Emerald Towing-AUCTION NOTICE

AUCTION NOTICE
Emerald Towing #5920 &
Emerald Transport #5816
20618 Mountain Hwy E Spanaway, WA 98387 Phone: 253-846-1164 FAX: 253-875-4482 In accordance with the Revised Code of Washington (RCW 46.55.130) the above named will sell to the highest bidder for each vehicle described below. Cash only Auction Number: 060822
Sale to be held 6/8/22 Inspection to be held starting at 9:00 AM Auction Starts 11:00 AM
Sale Location: 20618 Mountain Hwy E. Spanaway, WA 98387 253-846-1164
IDX-955854
June 3, 2022