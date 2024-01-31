DSF Enterprises, Inc-TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24, ET.SEQ.

Grantor: DSF Enterprises, Inc.

Grantee/Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: Cloud Communications Solutions 401K Plan FBO Dustin Grant; Cloud Communications Solutions 401 K Plan FBO Amy Grant; William P. Messenger; RSH Grant, Inc.; Grant Construction Co Inc. 401 Plan;

Current trustee of the deed of trust: Rainier Trustee Services, Inc.

Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: WADOT Capital, Inc.

Reference number of the deed of trust: 201907240684

Parcel number(s): 6835000010;

6835000081; 6835000082; 6835000083.

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, Rainier Trustee Services, Inc., will on March 1, 2024, at the hour of 10:00 A.M., outside the 2nd Floor Entry Plaza, County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Avenue S., Tacoma, WA 98402, in the City of Tacoma, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of KING, State of Washington, to wit:

PARCEL A:

LOTS 1 AND 2, BLOCK 1, E.H. PERRY’S ADDITION TO FERN HILL, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 8 OF PLATS, PAGE 58, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

(Tax Parcel No. 6835000010)

PARCEL B:

LOTS 1 THORUGH 5, INCLUSIVE, BLOCK 2, E.H. PERRY’S ADDITION TO FERN HILL, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 8 OF PLATS, PAGE 58, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON

(Now known as Parcels A, B and C of City of Tacoma Boundary Line Adjustment No. LU20-0079, recorded under Recording Number 202306225011, records of Pierce County, Washington)

(Tax Parcel Nos. 6835000081; 6835000082 and 6835000083).

the postal addresses of which are more commonly known as:

8201 Pacific Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98406

8202 S. Bell Street, Tacoma, WA 98406

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated July 23, 2019, recorded on July 24, 2019, under

Auditor’s File No. 201907240684 records of Pierce County, Washington. The Deed of Trust was granted by DSF Enterprises, Inc., a Washington corporation, as Grantor, to Chicago Title Company of Washington, as original Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WADOT Capital, Inc., a Washington corporation, as original beneficiary. The current holders of the obligation secured by the above referenced Deed of Trust are Cloud Communications Solutions 401K Plan FBO Dustin Grant; Cloud Communications Solutions 401 K Plan FBO Amy Grant; William P. Messenger; RSH Grant, Inc.; and Grant Construction CO. Inc. 401 K Plan.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The Default for which this foreclosure is made is as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

a. Failure to pay the following amounts which are in due and in arrears:

Unpaid Principal Balance Due in Full June 1, 2023: $259,878.07

May 2023 Monthly interest only payment: $2,707.06

12.5 per diem interest of $90.24 from 5/1/2023 to 5/31/2023: $2,797.44 24% default per diem interest of $173.25 from 6/1/2023 to 11/21/2023: $30,145.50

Remaining April 2023 late charge of $313.12 plus May 2023 late charge of $406.06: $719.18

3% Balloon late charge from 8/1/2020 due date: $7,796.34

Defaults deferred per December 2022 Loan Modification Agreement: $26,507.68

Forced Placed Insurance: $3,399.90

Interest on Advances fees/costs: $175.51

NSF Payment charge: $280.00

TOTAL: $334,406.68

b. Default other than failure to make payments:

N/A

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Unpaid principal of $259,878.07; together with unpaid interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from April1, 2023, and such other advances, costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on MARCH 1, 2024. The defaults referred to in paragraph III must be cured before the sale on MARCH 1, 2024, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before the sale the defaults as set forth in paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time before the sale, by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the principal and interest plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Trustee to the Borrower, Grantor, Guarantors and other interested parties at the following addresses:

DSF Enterprises, Inc.

2522 N. Proctor St. PMB 134

Tacoma, WA 98406

DSF Enterprises, Inc.

8201 Pacific Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98408

Darian S. Fuller

2522 N. Proctor St. PMB 134

Tacoma, WA 98406

Darian S. Fuller

8201 Pacific Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98408

Spouse of Darian S. Fuller, if any

2522 N. Proctor St, PMB 134

Tacoma, WA 98406

DSF Enterprises, Inc.

2522 Yakima Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98405-3851

Spouse of Darian S. Fuller, if any

8201 Pacific Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98408

by both first class and certified mail on September 29, 2023, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on October 2, 2023, with said written Notice of Default or the Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has in his possession proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address is set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections, if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale, pursuant to R.C.W. 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s Sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

XI.

NOTICE TO GUARANTORS

Any guarantor (not discharged in bankruptcy) of the obligation secured by the deed of trust may be liable for a deficiency judgment to the extent the sale price obtained at the trustee’s sale is less than the debt secured by the deed of trust. All guarantors have the same rights to reinstate the debt, cure the default or repay the debt as is given to the Grantor and Borrower in order to avoid the trustee’s sale. Any guarantor will have no right to redeem the property after the trustee’s sale. Subject to such longer periods as are provided in the Washington deed of trust act, Chapter 61.24 RCW, any action brought to enforce a guaranty must be commenced within one year after the trustee’s sale, or the last trustee’s sale under any deed of trust granted to secure the same debt. In any action for a deficiency, a guarantor will have the right to establish the fair value of the property as of the date of the trustee’s sale, less prior liens and encumbrances, and to limit the guarantor’s liability for a deficiency to the difference between the debt and the greater of such fair value or the sale price paid at the trustee’s sale, plus interests and costs.

DATED: November 21, 2023

RAINIER TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.,

Successor Trustee

By: /s/ THOMAS S. LINDE, President

Rainier Trustee Services, Inc. c/o

SCHWEET LINDE & ROSENBLUM, PLLC

575 S. Michigan Street

Seattle, WA 98108

(206) 381-0125

IDX

January 31, February 21, 2024