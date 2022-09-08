DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE-Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTIFICATION

DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE WAC 197-11-970

Project Name: Port of Tacoma Pony Dock Repairs, Port Parcel 86, 3701 Taylor Way, Tacoma WA

Description of proposal:

The Pony dock is used to move miscellaneous cargoes to and from shipping vessels. The facility is used by two tenants, a roofing manufacturer and a marine contractor. The dock generally serves as a multi-purpose transfer point that supports the trucks and cranes used to transfer products. Repairs are required to protect the stability of the landside pile cap and approach slabs. With continued erosion and undermining, the landside pile cap piling supports the entirety of the pile cap which reduces the available live load capacity of the piling. The transition slabs that connect upland paving to the dock are intended to be grade supported. Loss of material from under the transition slabs have put them at risk of failure from heavy loading. Without the transition slabs and proper support of the slabs, traffic and equipment will not be able to access the dock.

The Project area is an approximately 1,030 square foot area underneath the pier and abutment. It extends landward 17 feet from +9 feet MLLW and runs approximately 60.5 feet along the shoreline. The Port proposes to regrade the slope to original grade, then install riprap/gravel to support the slope and the existing abutment. Grout will be pumped through holes in the pier into the void at the top of the slope where riprap will not fit below the abutment. All grout will be above the high tide line (HTL) and installed using BMPs for concrete/grout work near the aquatic environment.

Proponent: Port of Tacoma

Location of proposal, including street address, if any: The project will be located at 3701 Taylor Way, Tacoma WA, Pierce County, situated in Section 36 of Township 21 N, Range 03 E of the Willamette Meridian.

Lead agency: Port of Tacoma

The lead agency for this proposal has determined that the project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 43.21C.030(2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency.

Additional project and/or State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) information is available upon request at the Port of Tacoma’s Administration building, located at One Sitcum Plaza, Tacoma, WA 98421 or at the Port’s website at http://www.portoftacoma.com/sepa.

Comments and Request for Reconsideration: This Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) is issued under Chapter 197-11-340(2) Washington Administrative Code (WAC). Pursuant to Port policy, all interested parties shall have 14 calendars days to comment on the proposed SEPA threshold determination. Only those who commented within the 14-day comment period shall have standing to file a Request for Reconsideration. Any challenge to a SEPA threshold determination shall be initiated by filing a Request for Reconsideration with the Responsible

Official or designee no later than 7 calendar days following the end of the 14-day comment period for the SEPA determination. The lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the start date of the comment period described below. Comments shall be submitted to the Port of Tacoma, Environmental Programs, C/O Heather Curbow at One Sitcum Plaza, Tacoma, WA 98421 or at the Port’s website at http://www.portoftacoma.com/sepa.

Comment Start Date: September 8, 2022 Comment End Date: September 22, 2022 Request for Reconsideration End Date: September 29, 2022

IDX-962506

September 8, 2022