Department of Transportation-NOTICE

NOTICE

The State of Washington, Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is acquiring property and/or property rights for the SR 509 SPUR, ALEXANDER AVE. VICINITY TO JCT. SR 99 project. Negotiations to acquire the property described below have reached an impasse so WSDOT is preparing to submit this acquisition to the Attorney General’s Office to pursue the acquisition through a condemnation action. This is done to assure that the rights of individual property owners and the rights of all the taxpayers of the state are equally protected. The final action at which the State as condemner will decide whether or not to authorize the condemnation of the property will take place at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Real Estate Services, Building No. 7, located at 5720 Capitol Boulevard, Tumwater, WA 98501. The property owner may provide input for the state to consider at this meeting. Please provide any input to OLYMPIC REGION REAL ESTATE SERVICES MANAGER, 5720 Capitol Boulevard, Tumwater, WA 98501 prior to the meeting. Assessed Owner: Delcrest Convalescent Center and

Samuel and Ruth Haleva

c/o Ronald W. Steele

1503 S. Lake Stickney Dr., Lynnwood, WA 98087-2034

Samuel and Ruth Haleva 6076 52nd Ave. S. Seattle WA 98118-0000

Property Address: 619 54th Ave E, Fife, WA 98424

Tax Parcel No. 042006-2200

Brief Legal description: Portion of SW-NW-6-20-04E

Situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington.

IDX-898310

May 13, June 3, 2020