Decree and Testament-Notice of Petition for Adult Name Correction

Decree and Testament (Affidavit) of Truth Under God for Notice of Petition for Adult Name Correction.

Pierce County District Court 930 Tacoma Ave S., Room 239 (County-City Building) Tacoma, WA 98402

In the matter of the Petition of: IAN DIOR MAYBERRY, For Change of Name by Correction. NOTICE OF PETITION FOR ADULT NAME CORRECITION IS HEREBY GIVEN that a petition was signed and notarized on January 18, 2024, in Pierce County, Tacoma, Washington. Post completion of this notice being ran for 3 consecutive weeks this petition will be filed requesting the court legally change applicants name from IAN DIOR MAYBERRY to: Ian-Dior: Mayberry. The applicant will submit a statement signed under penalty of perjury that the applicant is not changing his name for fraudulent purposes. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that any person objecting to the changing of the applicant’s name shall file written objection with the above-entitled court. IDX-990449

Dates January 24, 31, February 07, 14, 2024