Copyright Notice

No. GCCYO-19890825-CN

Copyright Notice: All rights reserved re Common Law Copyright of Trade-names/Trade-marks, GERALDINE CHRISTINE CARMEN YAM OSTONAL©, as well as any derivatives and variations in the spelling of said trade-names/trade-mark names, not excluding “Geraldine Christine Carmen McCrary-Bey”, respectively by – Common Law Copyright©1989, respectively by “Geraldine Christine Carmen McCrary-Bey©. Said common law trade-names/trade-marks, GERALDINE CHRISTINE CARMEN YAM OSTONAL©, may neither be used, nor reproduced, neither in whole or in part, nor an any manor whatsoever, without prior express, written consent and acknowledgement of Geraldine Christine Carmen of the family: McCrary-Bey©, as signified by the red-ink signature and seal; Geraldine Christine Carmen of the family: McCrary-Bey©, herein after “Secured Party”.

With the intent of being contractually bound, any juristic person, as well as the agent of said juristic person, consents and agrees by this Copyright Notice that neither said juristic person, nor the agent of said juristic person shall display, nor otherwise use in any manner the common law trade-names/trade-marks, GERALDINE CHRISTINE CARMEN YAM OSTONAL©, nor the common law copyright described herein nor any derivative of, nor any variation in spelling of, GERALDINE CHRISTINE CARMEN YAM OSTONAL©, without the prior, express, written consent and acknowledgment of Secured Party, as signified by Secured Party’s signature.

Secured Party neither grants, nor implies, nor otherwise gives consent for any unauthorized use of GERALDINE CHRISTINE CARMEN YAM OSTONAL©, and all such authorized use is strictly prohibited. Secured Party is not now nor has ever been an accommodation party, nor a surety for the purported debtors, i.e. GERALDINE CHRISTINE CARMEN YAM OSTONAL©, nor any derivative of, nor for any variation of the spelling of, said name, nor for any other juristic person and is so indemnified and held harmless by Debtor, i.e. GERALDINE CHRISTINE CARMEN YAM OSTONAL©, Debtor in Hold-harmless and Indemnity Agreement No. GCCYO-19890825-HHIA dated November 28th, 2020 against any and all claims, legal actions, orders, warrants, judgments, demands, liabilities, losses, depositions, summonses, lawsuits, costs, fines, liens, levies, penalties, damages, interests, and expenses whatsoever, both absolute and contingent as are due and as become due, now existing and hereafter arise, and as might be suffered by, imposed on and incurred by Debtor GERALDINE CHRISTINE CARMEN YAM OSTONAL© for any and every reason, purpose and cause whatsoever.

BE IT KNOWN that Common Law Copyright is claimed by Secured Party over, including but not restricted nor limited to all means of personal identifications of GERALDINE CHRISTINE CARMEN YAM OSTONAL©, defined as: fingerprints, footprints, palm prints, thumbprints, hand prints, toe prints, Birth Certificate Number, Social Security Number, STATE OF WASHINGTON Driver’s License Number, RNA materials, DNA materials, blood and blood fractions, biopsies, surgically removed tissue, body parts, organs, hair, teeth, nails, eggs, urine, faeces, excrement, other body fluids ad matter of any kind, breath samples, voice-print, retinal image and all other corporeal identification factors, and said factors physical counterparts, any and all body tissue of any kind, in any form, all records and record numbers, including the results, recorded or otherwise, of all and any tests performed on any materials relating to Debtor and information pertaining thereto, and any and all visual images, photographic or electronic, notwithstanding any and all claims to the contrary.

TERMS FOR CURING DEFAULT

Upon event of Default, as set forth above under “Default Terms”, irrespective of any and all of User’s former property and interest in property, described above in paragraph (2) in the possession of, as well as disposed by, Secured Party, as authorized above under “Default Terms”, User may cure User’s default only. The remainder of User’s said former property and interest property, formerly pledged as collateral that is neither in the possession of, nor otherwise disposed of by Secured Party within twenty (20) days if date of User’s default only by payment in full. User’s non-payment in full of all unauthorized-use fees itemized in invoice within said twenty (20) day period for curing defaults as set forth under “Terms for Curing Default” authorizes Secured Party’s immediate non-judicial strict foreclosure on any and all remaining former property and interest in property, formerly pledged as collateral by User now property of Secured Party which is not in the possession of nor otherwise disposed of by Secured Party upon expiration of said twenty (20) default-curing period.

TERMS OF STRICT FORECLOSURE:

User’s non-payment in full of all unauthorized-use fees itemized invoice within said twenty (20) day period for curing default as set forth above under “Terms for Curing Default” authorizes Secured Party’s immediate non-judicial strict foreclosure on any and all remaining property and interest in property formerly pledged as Collateral by User, now property of Secured Party, which is not in the possession of nor otherwise disposed of by, Secured Party, upon expiration of said twenty (20) day default-curing period. Ownership subject to common-law copyright and UCC Financing Statement and Security Agreement filed with the UCC filing office.

RECORD OWNER: Geraldine Christine Carmen of the family: McCrary-Bey©, Autograph Common Law Copyright ©. Unauthorized use of any of “Geraldine Christine Carmen: McCrary-Bey”, and any variations thereof, incurs the same unauthorized use fees as those associated with GERALDINE CHRISTINE CARMEN YAM OSTONAL©, as set forth above in paragraph (1) under Self-executing Contract/Security Agreement in Event of Unauthorized Use. IDX-914768

December 2, 9, 16, 2020