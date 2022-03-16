collocate antennas – 13002 18th Ave E-public notice

NOTICE

T-Mobile proposes to collocate telecommunications antennas and associated equipment on an existing monopole tower located at an approximate address 13002 18th Avenue E., Tacoma, Pierce County, WA 98445 (N 47° 08’ 17.3”, W 122° 24’ 20.61”). Plans also include additions to ground-level equipment and a route for conduit along the access road. T-Mobile is publishing this notice in accordance with Federal Communications Commission regulations (47 CFR § 1.1307) for Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) and for the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Parties interested in commenting on this Federal undertaking or with questions on the proposed facility should contact Impact7G, Inc., Attn: Telecommunications Department at 8951 Windsor Parkway, Johnston, IA 50131 or call 515-473-6256 (Ref. T-Mobile NW #577-AM).

IDX-950626

March 16, 2022