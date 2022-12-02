Cognigen Reviewed (All Health Labs) Memory Source Plus BDNF Supplement

Cognigen is a nutritional supplement designed to boost reaction, memory, recall, and more.

By taking one capsule of Cognigen daily, you can purportedly lift anxiousness and worry, clear a cluttered mind, and enjoy a sharper brain, among other benefits.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Cognigen and how it works today in our review.

What is Cognigen?

Cognigen is a nootropic supplement created by All Health Labs. Featuring a blend of natural ingredients, Cognigen claims to deep feed your brain with the nutrients needed to support a healthy mind and memory.

Each capsule of Cognigen contains a blend of vitamin B12, alpha GPC, caffeine, Bacopa monnieri, coffee fruit extract, ginseng, and other ingredients linked to cognition. This unique combination of ingredients, when taken daily, can purportedly boost memory, recall, and overall brain performance in various ways.

Just take one capsule of Cognigen daily to enjoy a 7 second brain booster. Ingredients like coffee fruit, caffeine, and vitamin B12 go to work immediately to boost cognition, memory, focus, recall, and more.

Cognigen is available online through AllHealthLabs.org, where it’s priced at around $69 per bottle.

Cognigen Benefits

According to All Health Labs, Cognigen can support significant brain boosting benefits. The company markets the supplement specifically to older adults – especially older adults concerned about cognitive decline. However, anyone can use Cognigen to support brain health at any age.

Here are some of the advertised benefits of Cognigen, according to All Health Labs:

Improve mental clarity and ability to focus

Think faster during conversations

Stay alert throughout the day

Recall memories you haven’t thought about in years

Be present in situations

How Does Cognigen Work?

Cognigen claims to work by targeting brain derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein that nourishes brain cells and helps you grow new ones.

We all have BDNF inside of us. As you get older, however, your BDNF levels decline. This can impede learning, make it difficult to remember certain things, and cause problems with your brain and memory, among other effects.

By targeting BDNF, Cognigen claims to provide multiple benefits, including:

Enhance mental clarity and alertness

Renew concentration and focus

Sharpen mind and provide faster recall

Nourish and deep feed your brain

According to All Health Labs, certain natural ingredients can raise BDNF in your body. Cognigen contains coffee fruit extract, for example, which has been shown to boost BDNF levels by 200%. By doubling BDNF levels, you can enhance memory, learning, and overall cognitive ability in various ways.

Cognigen is also specially designed to cross the blood-brain barrier. Many nootropic supplements claim to target your mind and cognition – but fail to cross the blood-brain barrier and work as advertised. Cognigen does cross the blood-brain barrier, allowing you to enjoy the active effects above.

The Importance of Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF)

Cognigen works because it targets brain derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), helping you enjoy more mental energy, better alertness, faster reaction times, better energy, and improved concentration, among other benefits.

BDNF is a protein that plays a critical role throughout your brain. When your BDNF levels are high, it activates the memory part of your brain. High BDNF levels are associated with strong memory, effective cognition, and good concentration, among other benefits.

Here are some of the effects of BDNF, according to All Health Labs:

More mental energy, helping you feel more alert and on the ball

Faster reaction times (which can lead to safer driving)

Boundless energy, helping you do more throughout the day

Peak concentration, including better focus and attention during conversations

Remember people, places, and things more easily

Be more focused and alert

In fact, All Health Labs claims BDNF “is the one thing your brain needs to support healthy brain cells” and that BDNF can impact everything from sleep to sex to body weight.

By taking Cognigen daily, you can enjoy ingredients that raise BDNF levels as high as 200%.

Cognigen Ingredients

Cognigen contains a blend of natural ingredients to support cognition in various ways. The most important ingredient in Cognigen is a proprietary formula called Memory Source Plus. This formula contains a blend of nutrients to “deep feed” your brain, allowing you to enjoy the benefits above.

Here are all of the ingredients in Cognigen and how they work, according to All Health Labs:

Vitamin B12: Cognigen contains vitamin B12, which unlocks the energy in your food and makes it easier for the body to use. Vitamin B12 is crucial for physical and cognitive energy, and many people with low energy are deficient in vitamin B12.

Calcium: Cognigen contains calcium, a mineral linked to healthy bones and teeth, blood clotting, muscle contractions, and other issues. Calcium plays hundreds of crucial roles throughout the body.

Coffee Fruit Extract: Cognigen contains coffee fruit extract, which is packed with antioxidants and brain boosting compounds. Coffee fruit extract, according to All Health Labs, can boost BDNF by 143% to 200%, which can lead to significant effects on memory, cognitive energy, and brain processing speed. Coffee fruit extract also eases occasional stress, and the antioxidants within the ingredient can help with inflammatory response. Coffee fruit, like the coffee bean, comes from the coffee plant. The red, cherry-like fruit is linked to growing benefits. In fact, All Health Labs describes coffee fruit extract as a superfood because it’s rich with caffeine, vitamin B2, magnesium, antioxidants, chlorogenic acid, quinic acid, and diterpenes, among other ingredients.

Caffeine: One of the most science-backed ingredients in Cognigen is caffeine. Each serving contains 100mg of caffeine from green tea, or about the same amount as one cup of coffee. Caffeine has been extensively studied for its effects on focus, memory, attention, and processing speed, and numerous studies have verified caffeine is one of the world’s most popular natural nootropics and stimulants.

Alpha GPC: Cognigen contains alpha GPC, which supports the release of a neurotransmitter called acetylcholine. That neurotransmitter is linked to learning and memory. High levels of acetylcholine are linked to better recall and memory formation.

Bacopa Leaf Extract: Bacopa leaf extract is derived from Bacopa monnieri. It may increase certain brain chemicals involved in thinking, learning, and memory. In fact, traditional Chinese medicine practitioners have used bacopa leaf extract for centuries for that purpose. Multiple studies have linked Bacopa leaf extract to a range of effects, and studies suggest it can help protect brain cells from external threats.

Ginseng: Ginseng, like Bacopa monnieri, has a long history of use in traditional Asian medicine. Ginseng has been shown to enhance working memory and boost overall cognition in various ways. Ginseng works because it’s rich with natural antioxidants called ginsenosides linked to a range of effects.

What to Expect After Taking Cognigen

According to All Health Labs, Cognigen “will literally spark your brain’s electrical system,” giving you the power to wake up sleeping neurons, send more accurate brain signals across your body, and help you enjoy powerful cognitive effects.

Here are some of the effects to expect after taking Cognigen, according to All Health Labs:

Promote healthy memory recall. Because Cognigen gives your brain the nutrients it craves, including the nutrients needed to create BDNF, the formula can boost cognitive function and focus.

Help learn new things. Cognigen improves your ability to learn new things, allowing you to take up new hobbies, try new games and activities, learn a new language, or try playing a musical instrument.

Alleviate brain fog. Millions of people experience brain fog daily. Cognigen claims to alleviate occasional brain fog, helping you feel focused and confident all day long.

Boost mental energy. Cognigen helps awaken your brain, giving you the mental energy you need to stay focused.

Nourish your brain. Cognigen gives your brain important nutrients to help control your mental faculties, helping to ensure nobody is ever worried about you.

Why Coffee Fruit is a “7 Second Brain Booster”

All Health Labs markets Cognigen online as a “7 second brain booster.” By taking one capsule of Cognigen daily with a glass of water, you can support a healthy brain and promote overall brain function.

Although all ingredients in Cognigen are linked to cognition, coffee fruit is particularly important. Coffee fruit has been linked to a range of effects, including:

Energy: Both coffee fruit and the coffee bean have high levels of energy. The fruit has less caffeine than the beans (Although Cognigen contains added caffeine from green tea). Some people take coffee fruit daily for energy without the jitters or rush of caffeine.

Protection: Because coffee fruit is rich with antioxidants, it can protect you from inflammation, support healthy inflammation throughout the body, and support your natural defense against disease and illness, among other benefits.

Brain Boost: Coffee fruit is rich with antioxidants that can also help your brain. Antioxidants “help increase blood flow to the brain,” according to All Health Labs, which could help with cognitive function in adults of all ages.

Support Inflammatory Response: Inflammation is linked to an increased risk of disease – including brain disease and other conditions. Because coffee fruit is rich with antioxidants, it could support inflammatory response throughout your body.

Heart Health: Coffee fruit can also help with heart health. Coffee fruit can help support healthy blood pressure and cholesterol, according to All Health Labs.

Scientific Evidence for Cognigen

Cognigen was formulated by a doctor, and All Health Labs designs its formulas with science-backed ingredients. We’ll review some of the evidence supporting Cognigen below to determine how the supplement works.

Caffeine is one of the most important – and most noticeable – ingredients in Cognigen. Each serving of Cognigen contains 100mg of caffeine, or about the same amount as one cup of coffee. In a 2021 study published in Cureus, researchers found caffeine acted as a central nervous system stimulant, leading to major effects on cognitive function. Caffeine enhances processing speed, short-term memory, and long-term memory in adults of all ages. However, researchers found caffeine had limited impact on attention, mood, and anxiety.

Vitamin B12 is another large and important ingredient in Cognigen, and each serving of Cognigen contains over 20,000% of your DV of vitamin B12. Vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to sluggishness, mental fog, low energy, and other issues. In fact, according to the AARP, vitamin B12 deficiency is linked to smaller brain size, lower scores on tests measuring short-term memory, and poorer concentration and overall thinking, among other effects. Vegans and vegetarians are particularly at risk of vitamin B12 deficiency, as there are few good plant-based sources of vitamin B12.

Alpha GPC is the largest ingredient in the Cognigen proprietary blend. Some studies have connected alpha-glycerylphosphorylcholine (alpha GPC) to noticeable cognitive effects. In a 2015 study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, for example, researchers found alpha GPC prevented exercise-induced reductions in choline levels, increased endurance performance, and boosted growth hormone secretion, among other benefits. A separate study from 2021 found alpha GPC boosted motivation. Alpha GPC is believed to work by acting as a precursor to acetylcholine, a crucial neurotransmitter (brain chemical) for memory and cognition.

Overall, Cognigen contains a blend of science-backed ingredients linked to brain health, memory, processing, and more. By taking one capsule of Cognigen daily, you can support your brain in multiple ways.

Cognigen Supplement Facts Label

All Health Labs publishes its full list of ingredients upfront. Although some specific doses are masked within a proprietary formula, we know all of the ingredients and most of the dosages in Cognigen overall.

Here are all of the ingredients in each 1 capsule serving of Cognigen, according to the Supplement Facts label:

500mcg of vitamin B12 (20,833% DV)

140mg of calcium (11% DV)

455mg of Memory Source Plus Proprietary Blend with alpha GPC, natural caffeine from green tea, coffee fruit extract, bacopa leaf extract, ginkgo biloba leaf extract, and American ginseng root extract

Other (inactive) ingredients, including magnesium stearate, silica, and microcrystalline cellulose

Each serving of Cognigen contains 100mg of caffeine, or about the same amount as one cup of coffee.

Cognigen Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Cognigen is backed by strong reviews online, with most customers agreeing the formula works as advertised to provide a noticeable impact to brain health, cognition, memory, focus, and more.

Here are some of the reviews and testimonials featured on the official website:

One customer noticed a difference within just 3 days of taking Cognigen, claiming she previously struggled with remembering important information.

Another customer claims he’s more alert after taking Cognigen. He also likes Cognigen because there are no jitters or side effects whatsoever.

Another reviewer claims he “can tell a difference” on just his second day of taking Cognigen.

One customer purchased Cognigen because he noticed his memory was getting worse over the past year. After taking Cognigen for two weeks, he noticed his concentration was better. He even claims his night vision noticeably improved.

Multiple customers report noticeable changes in memory after taking Cognigen.

Other customers like Cognigen for helping them feel more productive, alert, and energized overall, giving them the ability to conquer daily tasks with ease.

Overall, most customers agree Cognigen works as advertised to boost memory, focus, and cognition in various ways. According to the All Health Labs online store, 100% of customers would recommend the product.

Cognigen Pricing

Cognigen is priced at $69 per bottle, although you could pay as little as $46.90 per bottle when ordering multiple bottles.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering Cognigen through the official website:

1 Bottle: $69 + Free US Shipping

$69 + Free US Shipping 3 Bottles: $160.80 + Free US Shipping

$160.80 + Free US Shipping 6 Bottles: $281.40 + Free US Shipping

Each bottle contains a 30 day supply of Cognigen, or 30 capsules. You take one capsule daily to support cognition.

All Health Labs offers an autoship subscription program. You can subscribe to receive regular orders of Cognigen and save 32% to 41% off the normal retail price.

Cognigen Refund Policy

Cognigen is backed by a 90 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase, minus shipping, within 90 days of ordering Cognigen.

About All Health Labs

All Health Labs is a nutritional supplement company offering multiple supplements targeting different health and wellness goals. The company is best-known for Cognigen, Revivo (a multivitamin supplement), and Nervival (a joint and connective tissue supplement).

All Health Labs’ supplements are formulated by Dr. Phil Moser, who chooses ingredients backed by science to obtain optimal results.

You can contact All Health Labs via the following:

Online Form: https://allhealthlabs.org/pages/contact

https://allhealthlabs.org/pages/contact Mailing Address: 19655 E 35th Drive, Suite 100, Aurora, CO 80011

19655 E 35th Drive, Suite 100, Aurora, CO 80011 Email Address: support@allhealthlabs.org

support@allhealthlabs.org Phone: 1-800-324-3565

According to the All Health Labs About Us page, the company partners with medical doctors and distinguished scientists to develop its supplements. The company’s goal is to develop supplements with real solutions and demonstrable results.

Final Word

Cognigen is a nootropic supplement sold online through AllHealthLabs.org. Priced at $69 per bottle, Cognigen contains a blend of science-backed ingredients to support cognition, brain health, and overall mental strength.

To learn more about Cognigen or to buy the nootropic supplement online today, visit the official website.

