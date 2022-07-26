Clean Nutra Reviewed – Quality Health Supplements & Nutraceuticals?

Clean Nutra, also known as Clean Nutraceuticals, is a nutritional supplement company found online at CleanNutra.com.

The company manufactures supplements in the United States, offers a range of formulas targeting different health and wellness goals, and backs all supplements with a 180-day refund policy.

Should you buy supplements from Clean Nutra? Is Clean Nutra a good company? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Clean Nutra today in our review.

What is Clean Nutra?

Clean Nutra is an American supplement company offering anti-aging supplements, immune support formulas, cardiovascular supplements, and other formulas targeting different health and wellness goals.

Some of Clean Nutra’s supplements use an all-in-one approach. They target symptoms like immunity, inflammation, and anti-aging using a blend of natural ingredients.

Other Clean Nutra supplements target specific concerns. The company offers ashwagandha, cardiovascular, and sexual health supplements, among others.

A 180-day moneyback guarantee backs all Clean Nutra supplements. The company manufactures supplements in the United States at an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility.

Clean Nutra Supplements

Clean Nutra offers a range of formulas targeting different health and wellness concerns. Most Clean Nutra supplements use 5 to 10 natural ingredients to target a broad health concern – like immunity, aging, or inflammation.

Here are all Clean Nutra’s supplements and how they work.

Q-Defend

Q-Defend contains a blend of 5 immune-boosting natural ingredients. Each serving of Q-Defend contains quercetin, zinc, vitamin C, vitamin D, and elderberry.

By taking Q-Defend daily, you can defend your body, boost immunity, and fortify your natural ability to fight back against invaders. According to Clean Nutra, Q-Defend offers the following benefits:

Immune support, supporting a healthy immune response

Lung supporting, supporting healthy lungs

Allergy support, supporting a seasonal allergy response

Each two-capsule serving of Q-Defend contains significant doses of zinc, vitamin D3, elderberry extract, and quercetin. There’s also 350mg of a “Q-Defend Immune Blend” with turmeric, ginger, echinacea, garlic, nettle, and other ingredients linked to immunity. There are even probiotics, mushroom extracts, and amino acids. Plus, the formula uses 10:1 extracts of quercetin and elderberry for maximum potency.

Just take two capsules of Q-Defend daily to support your body’s natural immune function.

Price: $24.47 to $29.95 per bottle

Internal Fire

Internal Fire is an energy, vitality, and mood-supporting supplement from Clean Nutra. The formula contains popular ingredients like ashwagandha, maca, and fenugreek extract to reignite your internal fire.

Each of the 17 ingredients in Internal Fire works differently to support energy. Each serving of Internal Fire contains 2,000mg of maca, rich with fiber, vitamins, minerals, Macamides, and other natural chemicals to support energy in different ways. There are also 3,000mg of fenugreek and 5,000mg of ashwagandha, which are linked to energy and stress responses.

Here are the benefits of Internal Fire, according to Clean Nutra:

Energy and mindfulness support

Vitality support

Mood support

Elevate, energize, and electrify your internal fire

Internal Fire contains popular sexual health supporting ingredients like horny goat weed, L-arginine, Tongkat Ali, and Tribulus Terrestris. Although the formula is primarily advertised as an energy booster, it could also support sexual health and function in various ways.

Price: $24.47 to $29.95 per bottle

Liver Defend Cleanse

Liver Defend Cleanse features a blend of popular liver-supporting ingredients. Advertised as an all-in-one liver detox, cleanse, and repair formula, Liver Defense Clean uses natural ingredients to support your liver’s normal function.

According to Clean Nutra, you can enjoy the following benefits by taking Liver Defend Cleanse daily:

Liver support

Liver detox

Liver cleanse

Each two-capsule serving of Liver Defend Cleanse includes 23 ingredients. There are strong doses of milk thistle extract, celery, zinc, alfalfa, and other popular liver support ingredients. Overall, Clean Nutra claims Liver Defend Cleanse is “the only liver support solution you’ll need.”

Price: $24.47 to $29.95 per bottle

Multimane

Multimane is a hair, skin, and nail supplement featuring a blend of proven ingredients. Each serving of Multimane contains collagen, biotin, keratin, and over a dozen other ingredients linked to hair, skin, and nail health.

By taking Multimane daily, you can purportedly enjoy benefits like:

Support vibrant hair, skin, and nails

Enjoy full hair support with natural ingredients

Support joint health

Support skin and nails

Key ingredients in Multimane include the Multimane Keratin Blend (with pumpkin seed, keratin, hyaluronic acid, and MSM), the Multimane HSN100 Blend (with quercetin, EGCG, and apple cider vinegar powder), collagen, saw palmetto extract, and biotin.

Price: $24.47 to $29.95 per bottle

Age Defend

Age Defend is an anti-aging supplement from Clean Nutra designed to give your body antioxidants to support healthy aging and overall wellness.

As your body gets older, it gets increasingly exposed to the effects of oxidation. This is a normal part of aging. Taking antioxidants – say, by following a healthy diet or taking the right supplements – can help.

Age Defend aims to provide benefits like:

Healthy antioxidants

Support a healthy aging response

Support healthy wellbeing

Key ingredients in Age Defend include resveratrol, fisetin, quercetin, spermidine, Graviola, Rhodiola Rosea, and turmeric, among others. Overall, Clean Nutra describes Age Defend as “the only age support solution you’ll need.”

Price: $24.47 to $29.95 per bottle

Greens Superfood Powder

Greens Superfood Powders are more popular than ever, and Clean Nutra offers its own Green Superfood Powder.

Featuring prebiotics, probiotics, digestive enzymes, fruit extracts, and vegetables, Greens Superfood Powder is a 55-in-1 greens supplement made from real fruits and vegetables.

By taking Greens Superfood Powder daily, you can support benefits like:

Help your gut populate itself with good bacteria and digestive enzymes

Promote anti-inflammation and healthy digestion

Support cardiovascular health via antioxidants and flavonoids

Detoxify and cleanse the body

Some of the biggest ingredients in Greens Superfood Powder include alfalfa leaf, carrot, wheat grass, spinach, spirulina, broccoli, apple fiber, acacia gum, and acerola cherry extract, and turmeric, among others. Take one serving (1 scoop) of Greens Superfood Powder daily to support various benefits.

Price: $32.47 to $39.95 per bottle

LeanBurn

LeanBurn is a weight loss supplement from Clean Nutra. LeanBean can enhance your weight loss efforts by featuring green tea and other natural ingredients while supporting a healthy diet and exercise routine.

By taking LeanBurn daily, you can purportedly enjoy the following benefits:

Weight management

Detoxification

Metabolism support

Each serving of Clean Nutra LeanBurn contains ten ingredients linked to weight loss and weight management. You get significant doses of zinc, chromium, alpha lipoic acid, green tea, berberine, resveratrol, milk thistle, ginseng, and other ingredients to help support weight loss in various ways.

Price: $24.47 to $29.95 per bottle

ShroomZoom

We’ve known about the benefits of mushrooms for centuries. Today, science is increasingly validating the benefits of lion’s mane, turkey tail, reishi, chaga, and cordyceps mushrooms. Each serving of ShroomZoom contains all of these mushroom extracts in a pure form.

By taking ShroomZoom daily, you can purportedly enjoy benefits like:

Support a healthy memory

Support focus when you need it most

Support a healthy mood

Every two capsules serving of ShroomZoom contains significant doses of cordyceps, reishi, shiitake, lion’s mane, maitake, turkey tail, and royal sun mushroom extract, among other ingredients. Just take two capsules daily to support the benefits above.

Price: $24.47 to $29.95 per bottle

MegaMale

MegaMale is a male performance supplement from Clean Nutra. The supplement contains a blend of high-performance herbs to support male health and wellness in various ways.

By taking MegaMale daily, you can purportedly enjoy benefits like:

Support healthy energy

Support healthy performance

Support healthy stamina

Each two capsule serving of MegaMale contains significant doses of turkesterone, Tongkat Ali, fadogia agrestis, Tribulus Terrestris, and ashwagandha, among other natural ingredients linked to male health and wellness.

Some men take MegaMale for overall vitality and energy, while others take it to support testosterone, sex drive, and virility. Many of the ingredients in MegaMale have been found in male sexual health supplements for decades for their purported effects on blood flow, testosterone, and libido.

Price: $24.47 to $29.95 per bottle

CollaClean

CollaClean is Clean Nutra’s collagen powder complex. Featuring advanced collagen peptides for hair, skin, and nails, CollaClean is a

Benefits of CollaClean include:

Support healthier joints, tendons, and bones

Support skin and nail health

Support hair growth and strength

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body. Many people take collagen supplements daily to complement their body’s natural collagen production. CollaClean contains types I, II, III, and V of collagen, mixing the formula with vitamin C, vitamin B, and hyaluronic acid, among other ingredients, to support anti-aging effects.

Each two-scoop serving of CollaClean contains 6.6g of a collagen complex blend with eight proven ingredients.

Price: $32.47 to $39.95 per bottle

Cardisol

If you want to support cardiovascular health, then Cardisol could help. Featuring a blend of natural antioxidants and other heart-supporting ingredients, Cardisol can support heart health in various ways.

Each serving of Cardisol contains vitamin C, niacin, vitamin B6, buchu leaf, juniper berry, green tea leaf, garlic, Hawthorne, hibiscus, olive leaf, and other natural ingredients.

Many people take these ingredients or similar ingredients daily to support cardiovascular health. Some ingredients work because they’re rich with antioxidants that support inflammation in your heart and throughout your body. Others work in different ways to support blood flow.

Price: $24.47 to $29.95 per bottle

Immune Defend

Immune Defend is an 8-in-1 immune support supplement from Clean Nutra. Immune Defend can support your immune system by

By taking Immune Defend daily, you can purportedly replace three immune products with one while enjoying the following benefits:

Support a healthy immune response

Support healthy lungs

Support a seasonal allergy response

The formula uses 10:1 extracts of quercetin and elderberry to maximize their power. Elderberry is one of nature’s best immune boosters because it’s a rich source of vitamin C.

Price: $24.47 to $29.95 per bottle

Mag Genin

Clean Nutra describes Mag Genin as “your secret” to a better night of sleep and waking up feeling refreshed.

Featuring a blend of proven sleep aids and boosters, Mag Genin could help you fall asleep, get a more restful sleep, and wake up feeling more refreshed.

Each serving of MagGenin contains a blend of 20 ingredients to support the following benefits:

Support a healthy night’s rest

Support healthy mood

Support healthy wellbeing

Key ingredients in Mag Genin include magnesium, zinc, copper, L-theanine, L-tryptophan, chamomile, passion flower, and L-glycine. Many of these ingredients have been used for centuries to support sleep. Just take two capsules nightly to support a better night of sleep.

Price: $24.47 to $29.95 per bottle

Artemune

Artemune is a “para defense” supplement that combines multiple immune boosters into one convenient formula. Each serving contains artemisinin, zinc, and quercetin, among other ingredients, to support your body’s response to foreign pathogens.

The 16 ingredients in Artemune can support the following benefits, according to Clean Nutra:

Support a healthy immune response

Support healthy lungs

Support a seasonal allergy response

Overall, Clean Nutra claims Artemune is “the only immune support solution you’ll need.” With 2,500mg of artemisinin, the formula contains ingredients used in traditional medicine for centuries. By combining these ingredients with zinc, quercetin, quinine, mullein, and other immune boosters, Clean Nutra can help support a range of effects.

Price: $24.47 to $29.95 per bottle

Clean Nutra Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Clean Nutra is backed by strong reviews online. The official website shows the company has an average rating of 4.9 stars out of 5 based on 1,700+ reviews. The vast majority of reviewers (1,600+) have given Clean Nutra a perfect 5-star rating.

Here are some of the reviews left by customers:

Most customers agree the individual supplements work as advertised to achieve targeted benefits; reviewers report experiencing anti-aging benefits, immune boosting benefits, and other effects thanks to Clean Nutra, for example:

Customers agree Clean Nutra offers solid products and good quality formulas.

Many customers like the high levels of transparency with Clean Nutra, including the Certificates of Analysis, the third-party lab testing, and the overall commitment to offering clean supplements and ingredients.

Customers also like the affordable pricing of most Clean Nutra supplements; while other supplements may cost $50 to $70 per bottle for a one-month supply, most Clean Nutra supplements are priced at $25 to $0 per bottle.

Some customers use Clean Nutra supplements to help with weight loss, energy, bloating, immunity, and other concerns; many customers report feeling a difference in all of these areas after taking their Clean Nutra supplement.

Customers report no problems with Clean Nutra’s customer service; customers generally had a good experience dealing with shipping, refunds, and other product issues.

Overall, customers agree Clean Nutra supplements work as advertised to support their intended benefits. Most Clean Nutra customers are happy with their supplements and how they work.

Clean Nutra Subscribe & Save

You can subscribe to a Clean Nutra product to save money. Like many supplement companies, Clean Nutra offers significant discounts if you sign up for repeat shipments.

You save:

10% on one-bottle auto-ship purchases

15% on three-bottle auto-ship purchases

20% on six-bottle auto-ship purchases

You can cancel your subscription at any time.

Clean Nutra Refund Policy

Clean Nutra offers a 180-day moneyback guarantee on all orders. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 180 days.

You must ship the supplement bottles back to the company to receive a refund, even if the bottles are empty. The company accepts used and unused bottles, with a minimum of two unused bottles per return.

Clean Nutra charges a 15% return processing fee on the total refunded amount.

Returns Address: 107 Pitney Road, Lancaster, PA 17602, USA

Clean Nutra Shipping Policy

Clean Nutra offers free 3 to 7-day shipping to the United States on all orders.

About Clean Nutra

Clean Nutra is a supplement company based in the United States. The company manufactures supplements in the United States while following Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and FDA standards at every step of the production process.

Clean Nutra is also a member of the Amazon Transparency Program. Amazon’s Transparency Program uses secure, unique codes to identify individual units and stop counterfeiting. The program helps protect brands from counterfeiters, although Amazon does not verify the brands’ purity, potency, safety, or efficacy.

However, Clean Nutra does provide a Certificate of Analysis (COA) from a third-party independent lab for most supplements it sells. The company works with a third party to test its formula while also testing the product in-house to verify purity and potency and check for heavy metals and toxins.

You can contact the Clean Nutra customer service team via the following:

Email: support@cleannutrastore.com

Online Form: https://cleannutra.com/pages/contact-us

Clean Nutra also does business under the name Clean Nutraceuticals.

Final Word

Clean Nutra is a supplement company that lives up to its name by offering clean nutritional supplements with high levels of transparency.

Clean Nutra discloses all ingredients and dosages upfront. The company also provides Certificates of Analysis (COAs) and other signs of transparency.

To learn more about Clean Nutra and how the company works or to buy Clean Nutra supplements today, visit the official website at CleanNutra.com.