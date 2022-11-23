Clean Nutra Internal Fire Reviews – Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek Supplement

Clean Nutra has launched a new nutritional supplement called Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek.

Featuring a blend of ashwagandha, maca, fenugreek, and 15 other science-backed ingredients, Clean Nutra Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek claims to boost energy, motivation, and sexual health using a blend of proven herbs, plants, and nutrients.

Does Clean Nutra’s Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek live up to the hype? How does Clean Nutra Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Clean Nutra’s new “internal fire” supplement today in our review.

What is Clean Nutra Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek?

Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek is a sexual health and energy supplement from Clean Nutra designed to foster your internal energy.

Featuring science-backed ingredients like the “Incan Warrior Root” and the “Horse Power Herb,” Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek consists of a blend of 18 total ingredients to boost energy, drive, motivation, sexual health, mood, and desire, among other benefits.

Clean Nutra markets Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek primarily as a sexual health supplement. Many of the herbs and plants in Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek have been used to boost sex drive and libido for centuries. By combining all of these proven ingredients into one convenient formula, Clean Nutra aims to have created the ultimate sexual health supplement.

However, others take Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek as an energy booster supplement and overall revitalization aid. Clean Nutra also markets Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek under the name “Internal Fire.”

Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek is available online through CleanNutra.com, where it’s priced at $25 to $30 per bottle.

Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek Benefits

According to Clean Nutra, Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek can offer the following benefits:

Surge energy without jitters

Boost libido and sex drive

Support energy

Support a positive mood with multiple adaptogens

Support calmness, focus, and motivation

Highly-potent extracts with 10X more potency than powders

The Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek formula is also free of GMOs, gluten, and unnecessary additives.

How Does Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek Work?

Plenty of energy and sex drive supplements claim to work – but fail to back up their claims with science-backed information. So how does Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek work? What does the formula do?

As the name suggests, Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek contains a blend of ashwagandha, maca, and fenugreek, among over a dozen other ingredients. These plants and herbs have adaptogenic properties, which means they can support your body’s stress response in multiple ways.

To assist these herbs, Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek also contains multiple amino acids, including L-arginine and L-citrulline. These amino acids are popular for blood flow, circulation, neurotransmitter production, and more. Many people take these amino acids before a workout to boost energy and support blood flow all workout long. Others take them after a workout to rebuild protein and muscle after activity.

Other active ingredients in Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek include ginkgo biloba, chasteberry, and black cohosh.

Because of this blend of ingredients, Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek aims to help anyone live life to the fullest and ignite your internal fire.

Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek Targets Hormone Production

Your hormones play a crucial role in sex drive, energy, and overall vitality. If your hormones are imbalanced, then you could notice declining sexual function.

Testosterone and estrogen are the most important sex hormones in the body. As men get older, their testosterone levels drop significantly, which can lead to declining sex drive. As females get older, their estrogen levels can drop, leading to similar symptoms.

Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek claims to target these issues by balancing hormone production in three crucial glands. These glands are critical for producing hormones linked to sex drive, energy, and overall motivation.

The three glands targeted by Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek include:

Action Gland #1: Pituitary Gland: Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek claims to target your pituitary gland, one of three “action glands” linked to energy, motivation, and passion. The pituitary gland releases hormones to help manage metabolism and change how your cells turn food into energy.

Action Gland #2: Adrenal Gland: The adrenal gland releases hormones linked to stress response and a positive mood. Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek claims to target this “action gland” using adaptogens, which are plant-based ingredients that balance your body’s response to stressors.

Action Gland #3: Hypothalamus Gland: The hypothalamus acts “like a central control room for hormones” linked to sex drive and libido, according to Clean Nutra. Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek uses a blend of natural ingredients to target the hypothalamus, helping to support sex drive as you age.

Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek doesn’t just claim to target these glands; according to Clean Nutra, Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek helps each of these glands work at their peak, helping you boost sexual function, sex drive, and overall energy all day long.

Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek Ingredients

Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek contains a blend of vitamins, minerals, herbs, plants, and other ingredients linked to sexual function. Some of the ingredients, including maca, are backed by centuries of use in traditional medicine.

Here are all of the ingredients in Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek and how they work, according to Clean Nutra:

Maca Root: As the name suggests, maca is one of the most important ingredients in Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek. Sourced from the high altitudes of the Andes Mountains of South America, maca traces its roots back to Incan times, where it was used as a natural energy booster. Today, maca is best-known for its effects on sexual health and libido, and many people take maca daily to boost sex drive. According to Clean Nutra, the maca in Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek helps to release crucial hormones linked to “energy, drive and sexual desire”. Each serving of Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek contains 500mg of high purity maca. However, Clean Nutra claims this 500mg dose is equivalent to a 2,000mg dose found in other supplements. The company also claims to use all three main types of maca, including black, yellow, and red maca, which have different effects throughout the body.

Ashwagandha: Described as the “horse power herb,” ashwagandha is popular in traditional Indian (Ayurvedic) medicine, where it’s prized for its stress relieving effects. Multiple studies have shown ashwagandha can support your body’s response to stress, making it a popular adaptogen. Stress can lower sex drive and impact hormone production. By taking ashwagandha and other adaptogens daily, you can boost sex drive by lowering stress and balancing hormones.

Fenugreek: Described as the “sexual function seed,” fenugreek is linked to sexual health benefits, according to Clean Nutra, because it’s rich with furostanolic saponins. These natural compounds “help to promote peak levels of hormones linked to sexual health and libido.” Some of the most important hormones for sex drive and libido include estrogen and testosterone. By taking Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek daily, you can give your body the fenugreek needed to balance sex drive hormones.

Black Maca: Included in the 500mg dose of maca is black maca. According to Clean Nutra, black maca is specifically linked to stamina, sex drive, and libido.

Yellow Maca: Also included in the 500mg blend of maca above, yellow maca is the most common type of maca, and it’s the type found in most other nutritional supplements sold online today.

Red Maca: Red maca, according to Clean Nutra, supports hormonal balance in women and men. Because each of the three types of maca has different benefits, Clean Nutra added all three to create a special maca root blend. There’s 500mg total of black, yellow, and red maca in each serving of Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek.

13+ Other Ingredients: In addition to fenugreek, ashwagandha, and three types of maca, Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek contains 13 other ingredients to support sex drive and energy. The other ingredients include herbs, plants, vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. However, there are no stimulants or GMOs in the formula.

Although Clean Nutra does not disclose the full list of ingredients and dosages upfront, the company claims all ingredients are “sourced from the purest, most potent sources available,” including domestic and international sources. The company also claims to use zero stimulants, zero GMOs, and zero unwanted additives in its formula.

Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek Versus Other Sexual Health Supplements

Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek aims to be the ultimate sexual health supplement available online today. The supplement contains more maca – and purer maca – than other sexual health supplements. It also avoids stimulants like caffeine.

Here are some of the advantages that Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek has over competing sexual health supplements, according to Clean Nutra:

Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek contains 3,000mg of fenugreek and other key ingredients, which is a larger dose than most other sexual health supplements

Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek uses three types of maca, including black, yellow, and red maca while delivering the equivalent of 2,000mg of maca powder per serving

While other sexual health supplements are made in countries with low quality and safety standards, Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek is made in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility

Each serving of Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek contains a stack of 18 science-backed ingredients, while other sexual health supplements contain weaker doses of unproven ingredients

Some sexual health supplements use unsafe ingredients – like stimulants – to trick you into thinking they work, while Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek uses science-backed natural herbs and plants

Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek is also cheaper than most competing sexual health supplements; priced at $20 to $30 per bottle, the supplement combines affordable prices with strong value

For all of these reasons and more, Clean Nutra advertises Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek as the ultimate sexual health supplement available today.

Scientific Evidence for Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek

Clean Nutra cites 14 studies on its references page to verify Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek works as advertised. We’ll review that evidence below to determine if Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek can really boost sexual health – or if it’s another overrated libido booster supplement with limited scientific evidence.

Maca is the largest and most important ingredient in Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek. Multiple studies have linked the Incan warrior root to improved sexual function and libido. In this 2010 study published in BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies, for example, researchers found Lepidium meyenii (maca) was linked to a small improvement in sexual function – including improvements in erectile dysfunction – in a review of four randomized controlled trials.

In a 2008 study, researchers gave 1.5g to 3.0g of maca per day to a group of 20 people with SSRI-induced sexual dysfunction. SSRIs are associated with low sex drive and poor sexual performance. The study found those in the high dose group (3.0g of maca per day) improved sexual function significantly, although those in the 1.5g group did not. In comparison, Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek contains 500mg of maca (although Clean Nutra claims it’s equivalent to 2,000mg because of its purity and concentration).

Ashwagandha has long been prized for its effects on stress relief and its adaptogenic properties. However, a growing number of recent studies have linked ashwagandha to improvements in sexual health and function. This 2015 study showed Withania somnifera (ashwagandha) improved sexual function in women. Researchers gave a group of 50 women ashwagandha or a placebo, then measured effects on orgasm intensity, lubrication, arousal, and other metrics of sexual function. Researchers found women in the ashwagandha group experienced significant improvements in sexual function and overall performance.

In a 2022 ashwagandha study, researchers repeated the test on a group of adult men over an 8 week period. A group of 50 men took 300mg of ashwagandha or a placebo daily for 8 weeks, then experienced significant improvements in testosterone and self-reported sexual wellbeing. Testosterone is the most important male sex hormone, and higher testosterone can help with sex drive, libido, and overall sexual function.

Fenugreek is linked to male libido, sex drive, and sexual function. In a 2011 study, researchers found Trigonella foenum-graecum (fenugreek) extract improved male libido (including sex drive, urge, and desire) better than a placebo over a 6 week period. Men in that study also reported improvements in quality of life, sexual arousal, and orgasms quality, among other benefits. Fenugreek did not raise testosterone levels in the study, although it did help to maintain normal testosterone levels in men.

Clean Nutra only discloses three of the active ingredients in Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek upfront, including ashwagandha, maca, and fenugreek. There are 18 ingredients in total. However, science shows the 3 listed ingredients are linked to significant improvements in sex drive and function in both men and women.

Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek is backed by strong reviews online, and multiple customers report experiencing noticeable benefits with the supplement.

Here are some of the reviews shared by happy customers online via the official website:

One customer claims he had tried “a bunch of different things” to boost his sex drive. After trying Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek, however, he experienced “a very noticeable difference” in his sex drive, describing the supplement as a “great product.”

Another customer claims her “brain is energized” after using the formula.

Another customer praised Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek for providing “some incredible energy,” giving her the sustainable, long-term energy she needs to get through the day.

One customer claims she and her husband started to take Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek and both experienced significant benefits, including improved calmness, energy, relaxation, and mood, among other benefits.

One customer is in his 50s and suffers from PTSD, but he felt an improved sense of wellbeing and better recovery after exercise after taking Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek.

Overall, customers seem to report a significant and noticeable improvement in sexual wellbeing, sex drive, and overall energy after using Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek. It’s also important to note that some reviewers use the supplement not for sexual health – but for overall cognitive and physical energy.

Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek Pricing

Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek is priced at $24.47 to $29.95 per bottle, depending on the number of bottles you order.

You can also save money by signing up for the autoship subscription, which allows you to receive a new order of the supplement every month automatically at a discounted rate.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when making a one-time order of Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek online today:

1 Bottle: $29.95 + Free US Shipping

$29.95 + Free US Shipping 3 Bottles: $83.88 + Free US Shipping

$83.88 + Free US Shipping 6 Bottles: $24.47 + Free US Shipping

And here’s how much you pay when signing up for the Clean Nutra’s autoship program for Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek:

1 Bottle: $26.96 Per Month + Free US Shipping

$26.96 Per Month + Free US Shipping 3 Bottles: $71.30 Per Month + Free US Shipping

$71.30 Per Month + Free US Shipping 6 Bottles: $117.43 Per Month + Free US Shipping

$117.43 Per Month + Free US Shipping Each bottle contains a 30 day supply of Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek, or 30 servings.

Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek Refund Policy

Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek is backed by a 180 day moneyback guarantee. If you’re unhappy with Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek for any reason, or if the supplement did not work as advertised, then you can request a complete refund with no questions asked.

Contact the manufacturer to request a full refund.

Returns Address: 19655 E 35th Drive Suite 100 Aurora, CO 80011

About Clean Nutra

Clean Nutra, also known as Clean Nutraceuticals, manufactures Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek and all other supplements in the United States using ingredients sourced from domestic and international sources. The company’s manufacturing facility follows GMP standards and facilities are FDA inspected for compliance and quality.

Clean Nutra is also a member of Amazon’s Transparency program, which means the supplement only contains ingredients listed on the label. Clean Nutra also claims to test Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek both in house and at a third party lab to verify purity and potency, and customers can view a certificate of analysis (CoA) upfront.

You can contact Clean Nutra and the Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek customer service team via the following:

Email: support@cleannutrastore.com

support@cleannutrastore.com Online Form: https://cleannutra.com/pages/contact-us

https://cleannutra.com/pages/contact-us Office Address: 107 Pitney Rd, Lancaster, PA 17602, United States

Final Word

Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek is a sexual health supplement sold exclusively online through CleanNutra.com.

Manufactured by Clean Nutra, Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek is advertised as a way to boost sex drive, libido, and overall energy using a blend of science-backed ingredients.

To learn more about Ashwagandha Maca Fenugreek or to buy the sexual health supplement online today, visit the official website.

