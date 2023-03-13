Clark Construction Group-The Ward C9 Renovation

Request For Proposals –

Western State Hospital -Ward C9 Renovation

Clark Construction Group has been selected by The Department of Enterprise Services (DES) and The Department of Social Health Services (DSHS) as the General Contractor/Construction Manager (GC/CM), for the Western State Hospital – New Forensic Hospital project. The Ward C9 Renovation, which is part of the enabling work for the New Forensic Hospital project, consists of non-structural, interior tenant improvement project to an existing 14,240 SF behavioral health ward. Ward C9 is located on the third floor of building 17 at Western State Hospital. The scopes captured in this project includes drywall patching, floor and tile patching, painting, casework, security hardware, security caulking, and glazing. This scope also includes upgrading fixtures to anti-ligature fixtures including mechanical grilles, hardware, bathroom accessories, toilets, and sinks.

Clark Construction will be soliciting bids from the following trades.

Doors, Frames, and Hardware

Painting and Coatings

Millwork

Security Caulking

Glass and Glazing

Drywall, Framing, and Acoustical Ceiling Tile

Carpet, Flooring, and Tiling

Building Specialties

Plumbing

Mechanical

Fire Suppression

Electrical

RFP Issued: 3/13/2023

Pre-bid Meeting: 3/24/2023 10:00-12:00AM

Western State Hospital Campus 9601 Steilacoom Blvd, Lakewood WA 98498, Building 10 (Staff Development and New Employee Orientation). A map of the meeting location can be obtained by emailing Clark at the addresses listed below.

RFI Deadline: 3/27/2023 5:00 PM

Addendum (if required): 3/28/2023 RFP Due: 3/31/2023 3:00 PM

Owner: DSHS and DES

GC/CM: Clark Construction Group

RFP from: GC/CM

Document sharing: RFP documents will be distributed via Building Connected. Please email Trey Smylie at thomas.smylie@clarkconstruction.com and Courtney Lehrman courtney.lehrman@clarkconstruction.com with any questions. Bidders to be sent an invite via Building Connected.

Clark Construction Group is an equal opportunity employer and encourages bids from all subcontractors including minority, women, small, veteran, disadvantaged, and LGBTQ+ owned businesses.

IDX-973066

March 13, 15, 20, 22, 27, 29, 2023