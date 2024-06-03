Clark Construction Group- Request for Qualifications

Western State Hospital New Forensic Hospital –

Request for Qualifications for Predetermination of Bidder Eligibility

– Enclosure, Exterior Glass and Glazing, and Interior Framing and Drywall Bid Packages

Clark Construction Group has been selected by The Department of Enterprise Services and The Department of Social Health Services as the General Contractor/Construction Manager (GC/CM), for the Western State Hospital – New Forensic Hospital project.

The Western State Hospital – New Forensic Hospital project consists of demolishing twelve existing buildings and infrastructure and replacing with approximately 590,000 SF of new development, consisting of a 4-story post tensioned concrete and structural steel hospital, a 3-story mass timber administration building, and associated site work. The new Forensic Hospital is required to achieve LEED silver performance under v.4 for Healthcare. In addition, the facility is to be in compliance with the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services requirements, and per the Washington Governor’s Executive Order 20-01, the facility shall be designed to be net-zero energy. Clark Construction is predetermining bidder eligibility for Enclosure (Exterior Framing and Cladding), Exterior Glass and Glazing, and Interior Framing and Drywall in accordance with all provisions of RCW 39.10.380 and RCW 39.10.400. At this time, Clark is accepting responses to establish eligibility as a qualified bidder for the Enclosure (Exterior Framing and Cladding), Exterior Glass and Glazing, and Interior Framing and Drywall bid packages. Only interested parties that are deemed qualified during this period will be eligible to bid during the future Enclosure (Exterior Framing and Cladding), Exterior Glass and Glazing, and Interior Framing and Drywall bid periods.

All interested parties will need to respond to the Eligibility Criteria via Building Connected. Please contact Courtney Lehrman or Scott Anthes at WesternStateHospital@clarkconstruction.com to be given access to review the criteria and submit a response. Please include “WSH – Prebids” in the subject line of the email. Responses are due by 12:00pm PST on June 18, 2024. All interested parties will be contacted with determination of eligibility by 12:00pm PST by June 28, 2024.

The Enclosure (Exterior Framing and Cladding) scope consists of delegated design and installation of a complex exterior enclosure system. This includes, metal framing, exterior insulation, exterior weather barrier, cladding, and lattice. Installation will require a pre-fabricated panel system.

The Exterior Glass and Glazing scope consists of delegated design and installation for curtain wall and storefront.

The Interior Framing and Drywall scope consists of delegated design and installation of interior framing, framed ceilings, and drywall assemblies.

It is in the best interest of the public to perform an eligibility analysis before bid opening because the project will require immediate notice to proceed with submittals and delegated design to maintain critical project dates, which would not allow a full bidder eligibility analysis to be performed following bid opening. Additionally, this scope will require knowledge of AAMA, ASTM, and NFPA standards for designing and testing of custom assemblies. The project will require technical coordination and phasing of these elements with the project stakeholders (State of Washington, Hospital and Administrative Employees, the Architect of Record and the Engineer of Record, and the GC/CM). BIM modeling and coordination will be required, as well as compliance with Global Warming Potential targets. Construction will be within an active hospital campus, which will continue to operate during construction.

Clark Construction Group is an equal opportunity employer and encourages bids from all subcontractors including minority, small, veteran, disadvantaged and women owned businesses.

IDX-997118

June 3, 2024