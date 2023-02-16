Clark Construction Group-Forensic Hospital project

Notice of Intent for Utilization of Alternative Selection Process – Mechanical Contractor Construction Manager (MC/CM)

Clark Construction Group has been selected by The Department of Enterprise Services and The Department of Social Health Services as the General Contractor/Construction Manager (GC/CM), for the Western State Hospital – New Forensic Hospital project.

The Western State Hospital – New Forensic Hospital project consists of demolishing twelve existing buildings and infrastructure and replacing with approximately 590,000 SF of new development, consisting of 3 new buildings: a 4-story post tensioned concrete and structural steel hospital (HOS), a 3-story mass timber administration building (ADM), and a 1-story prefabricated steel facilities annex building. The new Forensic Hospital is required to achieve LEED silver performance under v.4 for Healthcare. In addition, the facility must comply with the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services requirements, and per the Washington Governor’s Executive Order 20-01, the facility shall be designed to be net-zero energy. Clark Construction intends to select the Mechanical Contractor Construction Manager utilizing an alternative procurement method in accordance with the provisions of RCW 39.10.385. Per RCW 39.10.385, Clark Construction, DES, and DSHS have determined that this project meets the criteria established in RCW 39.10.385 for use of the alternative subcontractor selection process. It is in the best interest of the public to use the alternative selection process because the project will require: preconstruction services including design and engineering for new construction, technical coordination and phasing of these elements with the project stakeholders (State of Washington, Hospital and Administrative Employees, the Architect of Record and the Engineer of Record, and the GC/CM), and demonstrable experience performing specialty subcontractor construction manager roles on projects of similar size and complexity. Construction will be within an active hospital campus, which will continue to operate during construction. Additionally, the prospective Mechanical Contractor Construction Manager will require dedicated resources and the necessary working capital to staff twelve months of preconstruction efforts.

All interested parties are hereby notified that a public hearing in accordance with RCW 39.10.385 will be held at 10:00am PST, Thursday March 2nd, at the Western State Hospital Campus 9601 Steilacoom Blvd, Lakewood WA 98498, Building 10 (Staff Development and New Employee Orientation). A map of the hearing site, the protest procedures, and evaluation criteria and scoring for each criterion will be available at the link below seven days before the hearing:

https://clarkconstruction.box.com/v/AltSubcontractorSelection

Written comments may be submitted to Kyle Green (206-707-1333) at WesternStateHospital@clarkconstruction.com and received no later than the time of the hearing. Clark Construction Group is an equal opportunity employer and encourages bids from all subcontractors including minority, women, small, veteran, disadvantaged, and LGBTQ+ owned businesses.

IDX-971743

February 16, 23,2023