City of Tacoma-Transportation Benefit District Final Report

The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Department is hereby providing the final report for work accomplished in 2023/2024 utilizing funds provided through the Transportation Benefit District (TBD).

The following table summarizes the budget, expenditures, and the highlights of the work performed for each program identified in Resolution No. TBD 021, which the TBD Board adopted on November 22, 2022.

Tacoma Transportation Benefit District

2023-2024 Biennium Final

Report

Program

Street Rehabilitation 2023-2024 Budget $ 19,518,811

2023-2024 Expenditures $ 20,157,009

Highlights •399 Blocks of Residential Surface Treatment

•157 Blocks of Residential Overlay

•567 Blocks of Residential Preventative Maintenance

•3.8 Lane Miles of Arterial Permanent Repair

•Chip Seal Oil Tank Construction

Program

Non-motorized & Sidewalk/Curb Ramp 2023-2024 Budget

$ 1,200,000

2023-2024 Expenditures

$1,343,912

Highlights

182 ADA Compliant Curb Ramp Upgrades

Program

Contracted Services- Street Maintenance and Repair

2023-2024 Budget

$ 2,287,749

2023-2024 Expenditures

$2,300,000

Highlights

Locations Maintained or Improved

Residential Paving – 17 blocks

Totals

2023-2024 Budget $ 23,006,560 2023-2024 Expenditures

$23,800,921

1An overhead rate (20.3% for year 2023 and 2024) was applied to account for assessments and other administrative expenses that are not captured in program/project work orders.

For more information, please contact Jake Green, Public Works Division Manager, Street Operations at 253-591-2065, or jgreen@tacoma.gov

EXHIBIT A

2023-2024 TRANSPORTATION BENEFIT DISTRICT BUDGET/SPENDING PLAN

PROGRAM

Street Maintenance and Repair

BUDGET

$ 19,518,811.00 PROGRAM PURPOSE

•The purpose of the Street Maintenance and Repair program is to maintain Tacoma’s roadways, both residential and arterial. Repair and maintenance of the right-of-way promotes safety, enhances mobility, and protects the environment.

•Through Transportation Benefit District funding, Public Works anticipates completing the following work:

•Residential Surface Treatment -350 to 370 Blocks Residential Street Paving – 130 to 145 Blocks

Residential Preventative Maintenance – 530 to 555 Blocks

•Construction of Oil Tanks for Surface Treatments

Replacement of aging equipment used for Street Maintenance and Repair

PROGRAM

Nonmotorized & Sidewalk/Curb Ramp

BUDGET

$ 1,200,000.00

PROGRAM PURPOSE

•The purpose of the Nonmotorized & Sidewalk/Curb Ramp Program is to increase the efficiency and safety of pedestrians, bicyclists, and people of all ages and abilities in the right-of-way.

•Through Transportation Benefit District funding, Public Works anticipates completing the following work:

•Construct ADA Curb Ramps – 140 to 180 Ramps

PROGRAM

Contracted Services – Street Maintenance and Repair

BUDGET

$ 2,287,749.00

PROGRAM PURPOSE

•The purpose of the Street Maintenance and Repair program is to maintain Tacoma’s roadways, both residential and arterial. Repair and maintenance of the right-of-way promotes safety, enhances mobility, and protects the environment.

•Through Transportation Benefit District funding and utilizing private construction companies, Public Works anticipates completing the following work:

•Residential Street Paving – 14 Blocks

TOTAL BUDGET $ 23,006,560.00

June 12, 2025