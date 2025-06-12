City of Tacoma-Transportation Benefit District Final Report

CITY OF TACOMA
2023/2024 Transportation Benefit District Final Report
City of Tacoma, WA
The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Department is hereby providing the final report for work accomplished in 2023/2024 utilizing funds provided through the Transportation Benefit District (TBD).
The following table summarizes the budget, expenditures, and the highlights of the work performed for each program identified in Resolution No. TBD 021, which the TBD Board adopted on November 22, 2022.
Tacoma Transportation Benefit District
2023-2024 Biennium Final
Report
Program
Street Rehabilitation 2023-2024 Budget $ 19,518,811
2023-2024 Expenditures $ 20,157,009
Highlights •399 Blocks of Residential Surface Treatment
•157 Blocks of Residential Overlay
•567 Blocks of Residential Preventative Maintenance
•3.8 Lane Miles of Arterial Permanent Repair
•Chip Seal Oil Tank Construction
Program
Non-motorized & Sidewalk/Curb Ramp 2023-2024 Budget
$ 1,200,000
2023-2024 Expenditures
$1,343,912
Highlights
182 ADA Compliant Curb Ramp Upgrades
Program
Contracted Services- Street Maintenance and Repair
2023-2024 Budget
$ 2,287,749
2023-2024 Expenditures
$2,300,000
Highlights
Locations Maintained or Improved
Residential Paving – 17 blocks
Totals
2023-2024 Budget $ 23,006,560 2023-2024 Expenditures
$23,800,921
1An overhead rate (20.3% for year 2023 and 2024) was applied to account for assessments and other administrative expenses that are not captured in program/project work orders.
For more information, please contact Jake Green, Public Works Division Manager, Street Operations at 253-591-2065, or jgreen@tacoma.gov
EXHIBIT A
2023-2024 TRANSPORTATION BENEFIT DISTRICT BUDGET/SPENDING PLAN
PROGRAM
Street Maintenance and Repair
BUDGET
$ 19,518,811.00 PROGRAM PURPOSE
•The purpose of the Street Maintenance and Repair program is to maintain Tacoma’s roadways, both residential and arterial. Repair and maintenance of the right-of-way promotes safety, enhances mobility, and protects the environment.
•Through Transportation Benefit District funding, Public Works anticipates completing the following work:
•Residential Surface Treatment -350 to 370 Blocks Residential Street Paving – 130 to 145 Blocks
Residential Preventative Maintenance – 530 to 555 Blocks
•Construction of Oil Tanks for Surface Treatments
Replacement of aging equipment used for Street Maintenance and Repair
PROGRAM
Nonmotorized & Sidewalk/Curb Ramp
BUDGET
$ 1,200,000.00
PROGRAM PURPOSE
•The purpose of the Nonmotorized & Sidewalk/Curb Ramp Program is to increase the efficiency and safety of pedestrians, bicyclists, and people of all ages and abilities in the right-of-way.
•Through Transportation Benefit District funding, Public Works anticipates completing the following work:
•Construct ADA Curb Ramps – 140 to 180 Ramps
PROGRAM
Contracted Services – Street Maintenance and Repair
BUDGET
$ 2,287,749.00
PROGRAM PURPOSE
•The purpose of the Street Maintenance and Repair program is to maintain Tacoma’s roadways, both residential and arterial. Repair and maintenance of the right-of-way promotes safety, enhances mobility, and protects the environment.
•Through Transportation Benefit District funding and utilizing private construction companies, Public Works anticipates completing the following work:
•Residential Street Paving – 14 Blocks
TOTAL BUDGET $ 23,006,560.00 IDX-1014962
June 12, 2025