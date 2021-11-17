City of Tacoma

Small Works Roster

The City of Tacoma is requesting qualified contractors apply for its Small Works Roster. Registrations will be received on a continual basis. Respondents are encouraged to submit applications or update their information.

RCW 39.04.155 authorizes use of small works roster procedures in lieu of the formal bidding process for soliciting bids for public works projects.

The primary focus of this program is to afford pre-registered businesses the opportunity to bid small public works and improvement projects under more expeditious procedures.

To register for the City of Tacoma Small Works Roster suppliers must complete the City of Tacoma profile questionnaire in SAP Ariba. Registration information is located on the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at TacomaPurchasing.org. Select Small Works Roster for registration details.

Only businesses meeting Small Works Roster program requirements and providing the required documentation will be placed on the Small Works Roster. Placement on the roster does not guarantee work or award of any contract.

Paid Leave and Minimum Wage: Effective February 1, 2016, the City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid leave and minimum wages, as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information visit www.cityoftacoma.org/employmentstandards.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Title VI Information:

“The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

November 17, 2021