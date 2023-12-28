CITY OF TACOMA -SCHEDULED MEETINGS 2024

NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA

REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETINGS 2024

Bicycle and Pedestrian Technical Advisory Group

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248

Fourth Mondays at 5:30 p.m.; No meeting in December.

Contact: Liz Kaster 253-363-1135

Bid Opening*

3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., ABN-M1

Every Tuesday at 11:15 a.m.

Contact: Lisa Yost 253-502-8468

Board of Building Appeals

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 335

(As needed. Call to check if there is a meeting.)

Contact: Thai Quyen 253-591-5465

Board of Building Appeals – Public Hearing

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers

(As needed. Call to check if there is a meeting.)

Contact: Thai Quyen 253-591-5465

Board of Ethics

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 220-A

Second Wednesdays in January, April, July, and October at 4:30 p.m.

Contact: Nicole Emery 253-591-5505

Citizen Commission on Elected Salaries

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

First Mondays in February, May, August, and November at 6:00 p.m.

Contact: Monica Rutledge 253-433-4393

City Council Meeting

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers

Every Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.

Contact: Nicole Emery 253-591-5505

City Council Study Session

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers

Every Tuesday at 12:00 NOON.

Contact: Rosheida Myers 253-591-5134

City Events and Recognitions Committee

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248

Third Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m.

Contact: Ashley Young 253-573-2523

Civil Service Board Meeting and Study Session

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

First Thursdays at 5:00 p.m.

Contact: Wendy Hobson 253-591-2059

Commission on Immigrant and Refugee Affairs

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

Fourth Mondays at 5:30 p.m.

Contact: Raeshawna Ware 253-325-4751

Community Vitality and Safety Committee

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248

Second and fourth Thursdays at 4:30 p.m.

Contact: City Clerk’s Office 253-591-5505

Community’s Police Advisory Committee

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

Second Mondays at 6:00 p.m.

Contact: Chelsea Talbert 253-337-7066

Contact: Ted Richardson trichardson@cityoftacoma.org Deferred Compensation Administrative Committee

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

Fourth Thursdays at 1:00 p.m. in February, May, and August; First Thursday in December. Contact: Cindy Farmer 253-573-2345

Economic Development Committee

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248

Second, Fourth, and Fifth Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m.

Contact: City Clerk’s Office 253-591-5505

Equity in Contracting Advisory Committee

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

Third Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. in February, May, August, and November

Contact: Kacee Woods 253-591-5075

Fire Pension/Disability Board

3628 S 35th St, Public Utilities Bldg., ABN-Ground Floor, Retirement Conf. Rm.

First Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. Second Thursday in July.

Contact: Cheri Campbell 253-502-8009

Government Performance and Finance Committee

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248

First and third Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m.

Contact: City Clerk’s Office 253-591-5505

Greater Tacoma Regional Convention Center Public Facilities District Board of Directors

1500 Commerce, Greater Tacoma Convention and Trade Ctr., Board Rm. North

Third Thursdays in January, April, July, and October at 9:30 a.m.

Contact: Donlisa Scott 253-573-2557

Hearing Examiner’s Hearing**

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers

Every Tuesday and Thursday at 9:00 a.m. Visit www.cityoftacoma.org/hearingexaminer

Contact: Louisa Legg 253-591-5195

Human Rights Commission

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

Third Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.; No meeting November 11, 2024.

Contact: Nancy Shattuck 253-591-5045

Human Rights Commission Study Session

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

Second Mondays at 5:30 p.m.; No study session November 11, 2024.

Contact: Nancy Shattuck 253-591-5045

Human Services Commission

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 138

Second Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m.

Contact: Vicky McLaurin 253-591-5058

Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248

Second and fourth Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m.

Contact: City Clerk’s Office 253-591-5505

Joint Municipal Action Committee

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248

Second Fridays at 8:00 a.m.

Contact: Chrisy Vindivich 253-591-5141

Joint Municipal Action Committee Quarterly Meeting

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248

Second Fridays at 8:00 a.m. in February, May, August, and November

Contact: Chrisy Vindivich 253-591-5141

Landmarks Preservation Commission

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

Second and fourth Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.; Second Wednesdays only in November and December.

Contact: Reuben McKnight 253-591-5220

Local Employment and Apprenticeship Program Advisory Committee

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

Fourth Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. in January, April, July, and October

Contact: Deborah Trevorrow 253-591-5590

Local Improvement District (L.I.D.) Hearings**

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers

Second and fourth Mondays at 5:00 p.m.

Contact: Louisa Legg 253-591-5195

Mayor’s Youth Commission – General Assembly

919 S. 9th St, Tacoma, WA 98405

Third Saturdays at 11:30 a.m.

Contact: D’Angelo Baker 253-242-0512

Mayor’s Youth Commission – Leadership Team

919 S. 9th St., Tacoma, WA 98405

First and third Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m.

Contact: D’Angelo Baker 253-242-0512

Police Pension/Disability Board

3628 S 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., ABN-Ground Floor, Retirement Conf. Rm.

First Tuesdays at 9:00 a.m.; Second Tuesday in January.

Contact: Cheri Campbell 253-502-8009

Public Utility Board Meeting

3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., Auditorium

Second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.; Third Wednesday only in November; Second Wednesday only in December.

Contact: Charleen Jacobs 253-502-8201

Public Utility Board Study Session

3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., Auditorium

Second and fourth Wednesdays at 3:00 p.m.; Third Wednesday only in November; Second Wednesday only in December.

Contact: Charleen Jacobs 253-502-8201

Sustainable Tacoma Commission

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248

Third Thursdays at 5:00 p.m.

Contact: LaKecia Farmer 253-625-4318

Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities

2501 S. 35th St., Suite D, Pierce County Emergency Ops. Ctr.

Second Fridays at 4:00 p.m.

Contact: Lucas Smiraldo 253-591-5048

Tacoma Arts Commission

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248

Second Mondays at 5:00 p.m. November’s meeting is November 18, 2024.

Contact: Naomi Strom-Avila 253-591-5191

Tacoma Community Redevelopment Authority Board

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248

Second and fourth Thursdays at 7:30a.m.; First and third Thursdays in November and December.

Contact: Ronda VanderMeer 253-591-5230

Tacoma Creates Advisory Board

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248

First Mondays at 5:30 p.m.; January’s meeting is Wednesday, January 10, 2024; Special Meeting Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Conf. Rm 220-A ; No July 2024 Meeting; September’s meeting is Monday, August 26, 2024.

Contact: Lisa Jaret 253-591-5174

Tacoma Employees’ Retirement System Board

3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., Conf. Rm. ABN LT1, 3rd Fl.

Second Thursdays at 1:00 p.m. in January, March, April, June, July, September, and October. Second Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. in February, May, August, and November; December meeting held in Retirement Conf. Room

Contact: Catherine Marx 253-502-8655 cmarx@cityoftacoma.org Tacoma Permit Advisory Group

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

Third Wednesdays at 2:00 p.m.

Contact: Char Carlyle 253-591-2039

Tacoma Planning Commission

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers

First and third Wednesdays at 5:00 p.m.

Contact: Stephen Atkinson 253-905-4146

Tacoma Public Library Board of Trustees

Held at various locations.

Third Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.; Second Wednesday in April and December.

Visit https://tacoma.bibliocommons.com/v2/events Contact: 253-280-2881

Transportation Commission 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

Third Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.

Contact: Carrie Wilhelme 253-591-5560

Unfit Building Hearings****

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers Third Wednesdays at 9:00 a.m.

Contact: DeJa Irving 253-573-2596

* Bid Opening will be held on an as-needed basis. Contact the Finance Procurement and Payables Office at 253-502-8468 or www.tacomapurchasing.org to confirm

** Hearing Examiner’s Hearings and Local Improvement District Meetings occur on an as-needed basis. Contact the Office of the Hearing Examiner at 253-591-5195.

*** Land Use Public Meetings occur on an as-needed basis. Contact the Division Manager at 253-882-9713 to confirm whether a meeting will be held.

**** Unfit Building Hearings occur on an as-needed basis. Call to confirm whether a hearing will be held. Hearings may be held at various times throughout the day.

Note: Some meetings may be held in a hybrid format that includes a remote option.

IDX-989222

December 27, 2023