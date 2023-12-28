CITY OF TACOMA -SCHEDULED MEETINGS 2024

NOTICE
CITY OF TACOMA
REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETINGS 2024
Bicycle and Pedestrian Technical Advisory Group
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Fourth Mondays at 5:30 p.m.; No meeting in December.
Contact: Liz Kaster 253-363-1135
Bid Opening*
3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., ABN-M1
Every Tuesday at 11:15 a.m.
Contact: Lisa Yost 253-502-8468
Board of Building Appeals
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 335
(As needed. Call to check if there is a meeting.)
Contact: Thai Quyen 253-591-5465
Board of Building Appeals – Public Hearing
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers
(As needed. Call to check if there is a meeting.)
Contact: Thai Quyen 253-591-5465
Board of Ethics
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 220-A
Second Wednesdays in January, April, July, and October at 4:30 p.m.
Contact: Nicole Emery 253-591-5505
Citizen Commission on Elected Salaries
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
First Mondays in February, May, August, and November at 6:00 p.m.
Contact: Monica Rutledge 253-433-4393
City Council Meeting
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers
Every Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.
Contact: Nicole Emery 253-591-5505
City Council Study Session
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers
Every Tuesday at 12:00 NOON.
Contact: Rosheida Myers 253-591-5134
City Events and Recognitions Committee
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Third Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m.
Contact: Ashley Young 253-573-2523
Civil Service Board Meeting and Study Session
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
First Thursdays at 5:00 p.m.
Contact: Wendy Hobson 253-591-2059
Commission on Immigrant and Refugee Affairs
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Fourth Mondays at 5:30 p.m.
Contact: Raeshawna Ware 253-325-4751
Community Vitality and Safety Committee
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Second and fourth Thursdays at 4:30 p.m.
Contact: City Clerk’s Office 253-591-5505
Community’s Police Advisory Committee
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Second Mondays at 6:00 p.m.
Contact: Chelsea Talbert 253-337-7066
Contact: Ted Richardson trichardson@cityoftacoma.org Deferred Compensation Administrative Committee
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Fourth Thursdays at 1:00 p.m. in February, May, and August; First Thursday in December. Contact: Cindy Farmer 253-573-2345
Economic Development Committee
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Second, Fourth, and Fifth Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m.
Contact: City Clerk’s Office 253-591-5505
Equity in Contracting Advisory Committee
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Third Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. in February, May, August, and November
Contact: Kacee Woods 253-591-5075
Fire Pension/Disability Board
3628 S 35th St, Public Utilities Bldg., ABN-Ground Floor, Retirement Conf. Rm.
First Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. Second Thursday in July.
Contact: Cheri Campbell 253-502-8009
Government Performance and Finance Committee
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
First and third Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m.
Contact: City Clerk’s Office 253-591-5505
Greater Tacoma Regional Convention Center Public Facilities District Board of Directors
1500 Commerce, Greater Tacoma Convention and Trade Ctr., Board Rm. North
Third Thursdays in January, April, July, and October at 9:30 a.m.
Contact: Donlisa Scott 253-573-2557
Hearing Examiner’s Hearing**
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers
Every Tuesday and Thursday at 9:00 a.m. Visit www.cityoftacoma.org/hearingexaminer
Contact: Louisa Legg 253-591-5195
Human Rights Commission
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Third Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.; No meeting November 11, 2024.
Contact: Nancy Shattuck 253-591-5045
Human Rights Commission Study Session
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Second Mondays at 5:30 p.m.; No study session November 11, 2024.
Contact: Nancy Shattuck 253-591-5045
Human Services Commission
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 138
Second Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m.
Contact: Vicky McLaurin 253-591-5058
Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Second and fourth Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m.
Contact: City Clerk’s Office 253-591-5505
Joint Municipal Action Committee
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Second Fridays at 8:00 a.m.
Contact: Chrisy Vindivich 253-591-5141
Joint Municipal Action Committee Quarterly Meeting
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Second Fridays at 8:00 a.m. in February, May, August, and November
Contact: Chrisy Vindivich 253-591-5141
Landmarks Preservation Commission
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Second and fourth Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.; Second Wednesdays only in November and December.
Contact: Reuben McKnight 253-591-5220
Local Employment and Apprenticeship Program Advisory Committee
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Fourth Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. in January, April, July, and October
Contact: Deborah Trevorrow 253-591-5590
Local Improvement District (L.I.D.) Hearings**
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers
Second and fourth Mondays at 5:00 p.m.
Contact: Louisa Legg 253-591-5195
Mayor’s Youth Commission – General Assembly
919 S. 9th St, Tacoma, WA 98405
Third Saturdays at 11:30 a.m.
Contact: D’Angelo Baker 253-242-0512
Mayor’s Youth Commission – Leadership Team
919 S. 9th St., Tacoma, WA 98405
First and third Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m.
Contact: D’Angelo Baker 253-242-0512
Police Pension/Disability Board
3628 S 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., ABN-Ground Floor, Retirement Conf. Rm.
First Tuesdays at 9:00 a.m.; Second Tuesday in January.
Contact: Cheri Campbell 253-502-8009
Public Utility Board Meeting
3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., Auditorium
Second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.; Third Wednesday only in November; Second Wednesday only in December.
Contact: Charleen Jacobs 253-502-8201
Public Utility Board Study Session
3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., Auditorium
Second and fourth Wednesdays at 3:00 p.m.; Third Wednesday only in November; Second Wednesday only in December.
Contact: Charleen Jacobs 253-502-8201
Sustainable Tacoma Commission
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Third Thursdays at 5:00 p.m.
Contact: LaKecia Farmer 253-625-4318
Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities
2501 S. 35th St., Suite D, Pierce County Emergency Ops. Ctr.
Second Fridays at 4:00 p.m.
Contact: Lucas Smiraldo 253-591-5048
Tacoma Arts Commission
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Second Mondays at 5:00 p.m. November’s meeting is November 18, 2024.
Contact: Naomi Strom-Avila 253-591-5191
Tacoma Community Redevelopment Authority Board
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Second and fourth Thursdays at 7:30a.m.; First and third Thursdays in November and December.
Contact: Ronda VanderMeer 253-591-5230
Tacoma Creates Advisory Board
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
First Mondays at 5:30 p.m.; January’s meeting is Wednesday, January 10, 2024; Special Meeting Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Conf. Rm 220-A ; No July 2024 Meeting; September’s meeting is Monday, August 26, 2024.
Contact: Lisa Jaret 253-591-5174
Tacoma Employees’ Retirement System Board
3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., Conf. Rm. ABN LT1, 3rd Fl.
Second Thursdays at 1:00 p.m. in January, March, April, June, July, September, and October. Second Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. in February, May, August, and November; December meeting held in Retirement Conf. Room
Contact: Catherine Marx 253-502-8655 cmarx@cityoftacoma.org Tacoma Permit Advisory Group
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Third Wednesdays at 2:00 p.m.
Contact: Char Carlyle 253-591-2039
Tacoma Planning Commission
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers
First and third Wednesdays at 5:00 p.m.
Contact: Stephen Atkinson 253-905-4146
Tacoma Public Library Board of Trustees
Held at various locations.
Third Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.; Second Wednesday in April and December.
Visit https://tacoma.bibliocommons.com/v2/events Contact: 253-280-2881
Transportation Commission 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Third Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.
Contact: Carrie Wilhelme 253-591-5560
Unfit Building Hearings****
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers Third Wednesdays at 9:00 a.m.
Contact: DeJa Irving 253-573-2596
* Bid Opening will be held on an as-needed basis. Contact the Finance Procurement and Payables Office at 253-502-8468 or www.tacomapurchasing.org to confirm
** Hearing Examiner’s Hearings and Local Improvement District Meetings occur on an as-needed basis. Contact the Office of the Hearing Examiner at 253-591-5195.
*** Land Use Public Meetings occur on an as-needed basis. Contact the Division Manager at 253-882-9713 to confirm whether a meeting will be held.
**** Unfit Building Hearings occur on an as-needed basis. Call to confirm whether a hearing will be held. Hearings may be held at various times throughout the day.
Note: Some meetings may be held in a hybrid format that includes a remote option.
IDX-989222
December 27, 2023