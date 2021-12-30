CITY OF TACOMA-SCHEDULED MEETINGS – 2022

CITY OF TACOMA

REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETINGS – 2022

Weekly Meeting Schedule and Notices available at Notices and

Public Hearings – City of Tacoma MEETING LOCATION TIME

CONTACT PERSON

Bicycle and Pedestrian Technical Advisory Group Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Fourth Mondays at 5:30 p.m.; No meeting in December.

Liz Kaster, 253-591-5380

Bid Opening** Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Every Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.

Deborah Trevorrow, 253-502-8468

Board of Building Appeals Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. (As needed. Call to check if there is a meeting.) Susan Coffman, 253-594-7905

Board of Building Appeals Public Hearing Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. (As needed. Call to check if there is a meeting.)

Susan Coffman, 253-594-7905

Board of Ethics Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second Wednesdays in January, April, July, and October

at 6:30 p.m.

Doris Sorum, 253-591-5361

Citizen Commission on Elected Salaries Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. First Mondays in February, May, August, and November at 6:00 p.m.

Jamie Olson, 253-591-5864

City Council Meeting Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Every Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.

Doris Sorum, 253-591-5361

City Council Study Session Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Every Tuesday at 12:00 NOON.

Rosheida Myers, 253-591-5134

City Events and Recognitions Committee Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Third Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m.

Kala Dralle, 253-573-2523

Civil Service Board Meeting and Study Session Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. First Thursdays at 5:00 p.m.

Wendy Hobson, 253-591-2059

Commission on Immigrant and Refugee Affairs Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Fourth Mondays at 5:30 p.m.

Raeshawna Ware, 253-502-2101

Community Vitality and Safety Committee Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second and fourth Thursdays at 4:30 p.m.

Jered Lobban, 253-591-5505

Community’s Police Advisory Committee Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second Mondays at 6:00 p.m. Bucoda Warren, 253-594-7925

Deferred Compensation Administrative Committee Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Fourth Thursdays at 1:00 p.m. in February, May, and August; First Thursday in December.

Diane Peterson, 253-591-5440

Economic Development Committee Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second, fourth, and fifth Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m.

Jered Lobban, 253-591-5505

Fire Pension/Disability Board Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. First Thursdays at 10:00 a.m.

Cheri Campbell, 253-502-8009

Government Performance and Finance Committee Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. First and third Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m.

Jered Lobban, 253-591-5505

Greater Tacoma Regional Convention Center Public Facilities District Board of Directors Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Third Thursdays in January, April, July, and October at 7:45 a.m. Donlisa Scott, 253-573-2557

Hearing Examiner’s Hearing* Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 9:00 a.m. Louisa Legg, 253-591-5195

Housing Authority of the City of Tacoma Board of Commissioners Virtual until further notice. See separate published list for meeting links. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Fourth Wednesdays at 4:45 p.m.; Second Wednesdays in November and December.

Sha Peterson, 253-207-4450

Housing Authority of the City of Tacoma Board of Commissioners Study Session Virtual until further notice. See separate published list for meeting links. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. First Fridays in February, May, and November at 12:00 NOON; Second Fridays in January, July, and September.

Sha Peterson, 253-207-4450

Human Rights Commission Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Third Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Andreta Armstrong, 253-219-9228

Human Rights Commission Study Session Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Third Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.

Andreta Armstrong, 253-219-9228

Human Services Commission Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m.

Allyson Griffith, 253-591-5119

Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second and fourth Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m.

Katie Foster, 253-591-5153

Joint Municipal Action Committee Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second Fridays at 8:00 a.m.

Chrisy Vindivich, 253-591-5141

Joint Municipal Action Committee Quarterly Meeting Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second Fridays at 8:00 a.m. in February, May, August, and November.

Chrisy Vindivich, 253-591-5141

Land Use Public Meetings*** Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second and fourth Thursdays at 5:00 p.m.

(As needed. Call to check if there is a meeting.)

Jana Magoon, 253-882-9713

Landmarks Preservation Commission Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second and fourth Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.; Second Wednesday only in November and December.

Reuben McKnight, 253-591-5220 Local Employment and Apprenticeship Program Advisory Committee Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Fourth Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. in January, April, July, and October.

Malika Godo, 253-591-5630

Local Improvement District (L.I.D.) Hearings* Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second and fourth Mondays at 5:00 p.m.

Louisa Legg, 253-591-5195

Mayor’s Youth Commission General Assembly Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Third Saturdays at 3:00 p.m.

Ted Richardson, 253-341-8702

Mayor’s Youth Commission Leadership Team Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. First and third Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m.

Ted Richardson, 253-341-8702

Metro Parks Tacoma Board of Commissioners Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second and fourth Mondays at 6:00 p.m.

Jennifer Bowman, 253-305-1091

Metro Parks Tacoma Board of Commissioners – Capital Improvement Committee Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Wednesdays at 5:00 p.m. on weeks with a Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday.

Jennifer Bowman, 253-305-1091

Metro Parks Tacoma Board of Commissioners – Committee of the Whole Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Third and fifth Mondays at 5:30 p.m.

Jennifer Bowman, 253-305-1091

Police Pension/Disability Board Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. First Tuesdays at 9:00 a.m.; Second Tuesday in July and September.

Cheri Campbell, 253-502-8009

Public Utility Board Meeting Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.; Third Wednesday only in November; and second Wednesday only in December.

Charleen Jacobs, 253-502-8201

Public Utility Board Study Session Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second and fourth Wednesdays at 3:00 p.m.

Charleen Jacobs, 253-502-8201

Sustainable Tacoma Commission Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Third Thursdays at 5:00 p.m.

Patrick Babbitt, 253-591-5173

Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second Fridays at 4:00 p.m.

Lucas Smiraldo, 253-591-5048

Tacoma Arts Commission Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second Mondays at 5:00 p.m.

Naomi Strom-Avila, 253-591-5191

Tacoma Community Redevelopment Authority Board Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second and fourth Thursdays at 7:30 a.m.; First and third Thursdays in November and December.

Erika Bartlett, 253-591-5645

Tacoma Creates Advisory Board Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. First Mondays at 5:30 p.m.; July meeting held on Wednesday the 6th. September’s meeting held on August 29th.

Lisa Jaret, 253-591-5161

Tacoma Employees’ Retirement System Board Meeting Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second Thursdays at 1:00 p.m.; February, May, August, and November at 10:00 a.m.

Melanie Panui, 253-502-8590

Tacoma Permit Advisory Task Force Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second Thursdays at 10:00 a.m.

Lynda Foster, 253-591-5166

Tacoma Planning Commission Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. First and third Wednesdays at 5:00 p.m.

Lihuang Wung, 253-591-5682

Tacoma Public Library Board of Trustees Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Third Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.

Library Admin, 253-292-2001

Ext. 1111

Tacoma Public Library Board of Trustees Study Session, Trustee Training, or Retreat Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. March 12, 2022, May 14, 2022, September 17, 2022, and November 5, 2022 at 12:30 p.m.

Library Admin, 253-292-2001

Ext. 1111

Tacoma-Pierce County Board of Health Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. First Wednesdays at 3:00 p.m.; Third Wednesday in January. Patricia Darden, 253-649-1502

Tacoma-Pierce County Board of Health Study Session Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Third Wednesdays at 3:00 p.m.; First Wednesday in January.

Patricia Darden, 253-649-1502

Transit Oriented Development Advisory Group Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Third Mondays in April, June, August, October, and December at 4:00 p.m.; Fourth Monday in February.

Lihuang Wung, 253-591-5682

Transportation Commission Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Third Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.

Jennifer Kammerzell, 253-591-5511

Unfit Building Hearings Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Third Wednesdays at 9:00 a.m. Keith Williams, 253-573-2492

WorkForce Central Executive Board Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Third Thursdays at 9:00 a.m.

Jan Adams, 253-254-7335

* Hearing Examiner’s Hearings and Local Improvement District Meetings occur on an as-needed basis. Please contact the Office of the Hearing Examiner at 253-591-5195 to confirm whether a meeting will be held. Hearings may be held at various times throughout the day.

** Bid Opening will be held on an as-needed basis. Please contact the Finance Procurement and Payables Office at 253-502-8468 or www.tacomapurchasing.org to confirm whether Bid Opening will be held.

*** Land Use Public Meetings occur on an as-needed basis. Please contact the Land Use Administrator at 253-594-7823 to confirm whether a meeting will be held.

December 30, 2021