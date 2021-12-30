CITY OF TACOMA-SCHEDULED MEETINGS – 2022

CITY OF TACOMA
REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETINGS – 2022
Weekly Meeting Schedule and Notices available at Notices and
Public Hearings – City of Tacoma MEETING LOCATION TIME
CONTACT PERSON
Bicycle and Pedestrian Technical Advisory Group Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Fourth Mondays at 5:30 p.m.; No meeting in December.
Liz Kaster, 253-591-5380
Bid Opening** Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Every Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.
Deborah Trevorrow, 253-502-8468
Board of Building Appeals Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. (As needed. Call to check if there is a meeting.) Susan Coffman, 253-594-7905
Board of Building Appeals Public Hearing Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. (As needed. Call to check if there is a meeting.)
Susan Coffman, 253-594-7905
Board of Ethics Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second Wednesdays in January, April, July, and October
at 6:30 p.m.
Doris Sorum, 253-591-5361
Citizen Commission on Elected Salaries Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. First Mondays in February, May, August, and November at 6:00 p.m.
Jamie Olson, 253-591-5864
City Council Meeting Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Every Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.
Doris Sorum, 253-591-5361
City Council Study Session Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Every Tuesday at 12:00 NOON.
Rosheida Myers, 253-591-5134
City Events and Recognitions Committee Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Third Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m.
Kala Dralle, 253-573-2523
Civil Service Board Meeting and Study Session Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. First Thursdays at 5:00 p.m.
Wendy Hobson, 253-591-2059
Commission on Immigrant and Refugee Affairs Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Fourth Mondays at 5:30 p.m.
Raeshawna Ware, 253-502-2101
Community Vitality and Safety Committee Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second and fourth Thursdays at 4:30 p.m.
Jered Lobban, 253-591-5505
Community’s Police Advisory Committee Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second Mondays at 6:00 p.m. Bucoda Warren, 253-594-7925
Deferred Compensation Administrative Committee Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Fourth Thursdays at 1:00 p.m. in February, May, and August; First Thursday in December.
Diane Peterson, 253-591-5440
Economic Development Committee Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second, fourth, and fifth Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m.
Jered Lobban, 253-591-5505
Fire Pension/Disability Board Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. First Thursdays at 10:00 a.m.
Cheri Campbell, 253-502-8009
Government Performance and Finance Committee Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. First and third Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m.
Jered Lobban, 253-591-5505
Greater Tacoma Regional Convention Center Public Facilities District Board of Directors Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Third Thursdays in January, April, July, and October at 7:45 a.m. Donlisa Scott, 253-573-2557
Hearing Examiner’s Hearing* Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 9:00 a.m. Louisa Legg, 253-591-5195
Housing Authority of the City of Tacoma Board of Commissioners Virtual until further notice. See separate published list for meeting links. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Fourth Wednesdays at 4:45 p.m.; Second Wednesdays in November and December.
Sha Peterson, 253-207-4450
Housing Authority of the City of Tacoma Board of Commissioners Study Session Virtual until further notice. See separate published list for meeting links. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. First Fridays in February, May, and November at 12:00 NOON; Second Fridays in January, July, and September.
Sha Peterson, 253-207-4450
Human Rights Commission Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Third Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Andreta Armstrong, 253-219-9228
Human Rights Commission Study Session Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Third Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.
Andreta Armstrong, 253-219-9228
Human Services Commission Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m.
Allyson Griffith, 253-591-5119
Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second and fourth Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m.
Katie Foster, 253-591-5153
Joint Municipal Action Committee Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second Fridays at 8:00 a.m.
Chrisy Vindivich, 253-591-5141
Joint Municipal Action Committee Quarterly Meeting Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second Fridays at 8:00 a.m. in February, May, August, and November.
Chrisy Vindivich, 253-591-5141
Land Use Public Meetings*** Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second and fourth Thursdays at 5:00 p.m.
(As needed. Call to check if there is a meeting.)
Jana Magoon, 253-882-9713
Landmarks Preservation Commission Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second and fourth Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.; Second Wednesday only in November and December.
Reuben McKnight, 253-591-5220 Local Employment and Apprenticeship Program Advisory Committee Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Fourth Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. in January, April, July, and October.
Malika Godo, 253-591-5630
Local Improvement District (L.I.D.) Hearings* Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second and fourth Mondays at 5:00 p.m.
Louisa Legg, 253-591-5195
Mayor’s Youth Commission General Assembly Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Third Saturdays at 3:00 p.m.
Ted Richardson, 253-341-8702
Mayor’s Youth Commission Leadership Team Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. First and third Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m.
Ted Richardson, 253-341-8702
Metro Parks Tacoma Board of Commissioners Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second and fourth Mondays at 6:00 p.m.
Jennifer Bowman, 253-305-1091
Metro Parks Tacoma Board of Commissioners – Capital Improvement Committee Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Wednesdays at 5:00 p.m. on weeks with a Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday.
Jennifer Bowman, 253-305-1091
Metro Parks Tacoma Board of Commissioners – Committee of the Whole Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Third and fifth Mondays at 5:30 p.m.
Jennifer Bowman, 253-305-1091
Police Pension/Disability Board Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. First Tuesdays at 9:00 a.m.; Second Tuesday in July and September.
Cheri Campbell, 253-502-8009
Public Utility Board Meeting Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.; Third Wednesday only in November; and second Wednesday only in December.
Charleen Jacobs, 253-502-8201
Public Utility Board Study Session Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second and fourth Wednesdays at 3:00 p.m.
Charleen Jacobs, 253-502-8201
Sustainable Tacoma Commission Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Third Thursdays at 5:00 p.m.
Patrick Babbitt, 253-591-5173
Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second Fridays at 4:00 p.m.
Lucas Smiraldo, 253-591-5048
Tacoma Arts Commission Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second Mondays at 5:00 p.m.
Naomi Strom-Avila, 253-591-5191
Tacoma Community Redevelopment Authority Board Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second and fourth Thursdays at 7:30 a.m.; First and third Thursdays in November and December.
Erika Bartlett, 253-591-5645
Tacoma Creates Advisory Board Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. First Mondays at 5:30 p.m.; July meeting held on Wednesday the 6th. September’s meeting held on August 29th.
Lisa Jaret, 253-591-5161
Tacoma Employees’ Retirement System Board Meeting Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second Thursdays at 1:00 p.m.; February, May, August, and November at 10:00 a.m.
Melanie Panui, 253-502-8590
Tacoma Permit Advisory Task Force Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Second Thursdays at 10:00 a.m.
Lynda Foster, 253-591-5166
Tacoma Planning Commission Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. First and third Wednesdays at 5:00 p.m.
Lihuang Wung, 253-591-5682
Tacoma Public Library Board of Trustees Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Third Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.
Library Admin, 253-292-2001
Ext. 1111
Tacoma Public Library Board of Trustees Study Session, Trustee Training, or Retreat Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. March 12, 2022, May 14, 2022, September 17, 2022, and November 5, 2022 at 12:30 p.m.
Library Admin, 253-292-2001
Ext. 1111
Tacoma-Pierce County Board of Health Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. First Wednesdays at 3:00 p.m.; Third Wednesday in January. Patricia Darden, 253-649-1502
Tacoma-Pierce County Board of Health Study Session Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Third Wednesdays at 3:00 p.m.; First Wednesday in January.
Patricia Darden, 253-649-1502
Transit Oriented Development Advisory Group Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Third Mondays in April, June, August, October, and December at 4:00 p.m.; Fourth Monday in February.
Lihuang Wung, 253-591-5682
Transportation Commission Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Third Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.
Jennifer Kammerzell, 253-591-5511
Unfit Building Hearings Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Third Wednesdays at 9:00 a.m. Keith Williams, 253-573-2492
WorkForce Central Executive Board Virtual until further notice. Agenda and meeting locations provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Third Thursdays at 9:00 a.m.
Jan Adams, 253-254-7335
* Hearing Examiner’s Hearings and Local Improvement District Meetings occur on an as-needed basis. Please contact the Office of the Hearing Examiner at 253-591-5195 to confirm whether a meeting will be held. Hearings may be held at various times throughout the day.
** Bid Opening will be held on an as-needed basis. Please contact the Finance Procurement and Payables Office at 253-502-8468 or www.tacomapurchasing.org to confirm whether Bid Opening will be held.
*** Land Use Public Meetings occur on an as-needed basis. Please contact the Land Use Administrator at 253-594-7823 to confirm whether a meeting will be held.
IDX-946121
December 30, 2021