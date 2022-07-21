CITY OF TACOMA-Resolution No. 41001

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, July 19, 2022, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. 41001 A resolution setting Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner on the request to vacate a portion of North 24th Street and North Cedar Street, to cure building encroachments.

(Matt Shrader and Karen Fierro; File No. 124.1435)

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-959289

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, July 21, 2022 and Friday, July 22, 2022.