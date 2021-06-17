CITY OF TACOMA-Resolution No. 40797

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, June 16, 2021, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. 40797 A resolution setting Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner on the request to vacate a portion of North Narrows Drive at North 26th Street, for future residential development. (Paul and Deidra Miller; File No. 124.1416)

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk

