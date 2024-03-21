City of Tacoma-Resolution 41380

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, March 19, 2024, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution 41380 A resolution setting Tuesday, April 2, 2024, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the declaration of surplus and no-cost transfer of Tacoma Power property, located at 1801 North Orchard Street, to Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity for the development of affordable housing, pursuant to Revised Code of Washington 39.33.015.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. IDX-993460

March 21, 22, 2024