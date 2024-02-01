CITY OF TACOMA-Resolution 41350

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, January 30, 2024, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution 41350 A resolution setting Tuesday, February 20, 2024, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the consideration for extending an existing moratorium on certain uses within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District as recommended by the Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. IDX-990925

February 1, 2, 2024