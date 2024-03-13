City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

City of Tacoma

Public Works Engineering

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS PW22-0320F

FISHING WARS MEMORIAL BRIDGE B-E

CONSULTANT SUPPORT

SERVICES

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, April 9, 2024

The City of Tacoma solicits interest from consulting firms with experience in Civil and Structural Engineering Design. This agreement will be for approximately three (3) years for the initial design and permitting and an additional two (2) years for design continuation to final plans and specifications. Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division no later than

11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Late submittals will be returned unopened and rejected as non-responsive.

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received either electronically or in-person:

By Email:

sendbid@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal. All emails must be recorded as received by the submittal deadline listed above.

In-Person:

Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building N 3628 S 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409

Bid Opening: Submittals must be received no later than 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Late submittals will be returned unopened and rejected as non-responsive. Sealed submittals in response to a RFB will be opened Tuesday’s at 11:15 a.m. by a purchasing representative and read aloud during a public bid opening held at the Tacoma Public Utilities

Administrative Building North, 3628 S. 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409, conference room M-1, located on the main floor. They will also be held virtually Tuesday’s at 11:15 a.m. Attend via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782. Submittals in response to an RFP, RFQ or RFI will be recorded as received. As soon as possible, after 1:00 PM, on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Physical copies of solicitation documents will be available at 3628 S 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409. Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will not be held.

Project Scope: Project will replace the spans of the Fishing Wars Memorial Bridge eastward of the Puyallup river’s western edge. The Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goal for this work is 19%. As this is a federally funded project, the selected firm will be held to Federal EEO requirements. Specifics of the work will include structural and civil design, environmental, survey, grant support, design build RFQ and RFP creation, railroad coordination, utility design, quality assurance, inspection and design-build support services. The City is seeking a highly qualified Consultant with relevant experience on federally funded design-build support contracts.

Form of Contract: Cost Plus Fixed Fee – Post award negotiation may occur at the discretion of the City. City, based on evaluation criteria, will decide whether to engage in negotiations on any or all proposed exceptions.

Evaluation Criteria: Submittals will be evaluated and ranked based on the following criteria:

1. Consultant Team Structure

2. Qualifications/Experience of Respondent

a. General Background and experience in similar projects.

b. Permit experience for this type of project. Knowledge of permits required and submittal processes and timelines to amend them.

c. Inspection experience, quality assurance and knowledge of Bridge Works Entry Requirements.

3. Project Manager and Personnel Qualifications and Experience

4. Proposed Process, Team Availability and Anticipated Schedule

5. Sustainability

Anticipated RFQ Schedule: Following the SOQ submittal deadline, a Selection Advisory Committee (SAC) will evaluate the written proposals. After the evaluation, the SAC will conduct interviews of the most qualified Respondents before final selection. Interviews will likely occur the week of April 22, 2024 with a final selection occurring the week of April 29, 2024.

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code and in accordance with State of Washington law.

Title VI Information: “The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Assurance Statement:

The contractor, subrecipient, or subcontractor shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, or sex in the performance of this contract. The contractor shall carry out applicable requirements of 49 CFR Part 26 in the award and administration of USDOT-assisted contracts. Failure by the contractor to carry out these requirements is a material breach of this contract which may result in the termination of this contract or such other remedy as the recipient deems appropriate, which may include, but is not limited to: (1) Withholding monthly progress payments; (2) Assessing sanctions; (3) Liquidated damages; or (4) Disqualifying the contractor from future bidding as non-responsible.

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, and available at 3628 S 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline. Requests for information regarding the Protest Policy may be obtained at by contacting the purchasing representative listed below.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting the purchasing representative, Carly Fowler, Buyer by email to cfowler@cityoftacoma.org, 253-502-8468, and 3628 S 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information): The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing the contact listed above in the Additional Information section.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

